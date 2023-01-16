Body of 13-year-old girl washes up on shore of Brooklyn Bridge Park

The body of a 13-year-old girl washed up on the shore of Brooklyn Bridge Park on Monday, according to police.

The girl was discovered near the Fulton Ferry Landing pier in Brooklyn Heights about 8:25 a.m., images from the scene show.

She was already dead when medics arrived and had no obvious signs of trauma.

The teen, who suffered from bipolar disorder, went missing Sunday, police sources said.

Police do not believe she was the victim of a crime, they added.

The city medical examiner will determine her cause of death.