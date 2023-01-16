ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of 13-year-old girl washes up on shore of Brooklyn Bridge Park

By Rocco Parascandola, Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

The body of a 13-year-old girl washed up on the shore of Brooklyn Bridge Park on Monday, according to police.

The girl was discovered near the Fulton Ferry Landing pier in Brooklyn Heights about 8:25 a.m., images from the scene show.

She was already dead when medics arrived and had no obvious signs of trauma.

The teen, who suffered from bipolar disorder, went missing Sunday, police sources said.

Police do not believe she was the victim of a crime, they added.

The city medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Teresa Benjamin
4d ago

Glory to GOD only GOD has the answers, The babies are leaving as fastly as they are born 🙏 Father Please ! protect them give them the strength to over come whatever problems that they are having by talking to someone about it like they have places people to help , people that will just listen to you vent , please Young People 🙏 of all ages No Matter the color of your skin Your the future and we need you to be here Even if you don't think that your special You Are because your the future, Please Talk To Someone it's important Your important!!!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

