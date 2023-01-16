Zendaya thanks Critics' Choice for Best Actress win for her role in Euphoria: 'I can't stop smiling'

Zendaya won a Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria , but did not attend the ceremony due to work commitments.

And the actress, 26, thanked the Critics' Choice Association for the award, sharing a snap of herself on a bike and a close up of her face during an episode of the show.

'Woke up to some incredible news... thank you so much @criticschoice for this honor. I can't stop smiling and can't express how grateful I am.'

Zendaya shared the note of gratitude on her Instagram stories Monday morning.

She shared it along with a black and white picture of herself posing on a bike with a suitcase in hand.

She posted a second image of herself - a close of her on the phone; it was a still from the show.

Zendaya plays 17-year-old Rue in Euphoria; it it the American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name.

Earlier this week, she won her first Golden Globe for Best Television Actress in the HBO series but skipped that ceremony too due to previous work commitments.

The two-time Emmy Award-winning actress was not present, so host Elle Fanning was seen accepting the award on her behalf.

The series - which first premiered its debut season in 2019 - follows the young teenager's life while battling drug addiction amidst high school drama with her fellow classmates.

For her performance in Euphoria, Zendaya has not only won a Critics' Choice Award last year, but also a Golden Globe as well as an Emmy.

Recently, the California native has been busy filming Dune: Part Two.

The third season of Euphoria is reportedly about to start production after the sophomore season premiered around this time last year.