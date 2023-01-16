Toledo Christian can't complete comeback against top-ranked Tri-Village at Classic in the Country

BERLIN, Ohio — As quickly as it came, it went.

Toledo Christian girls basketball erased a 13-point second-quarter deficit when a 3-pointer by Jordan Rosales gave the Eagles their first lead of the game.

But, Division IV No. 1-ranked Tri-Village responded with the next 11 points and dominated in the second half, as Division IV No. 4 Toledo Christian fell, 50-35 at the Classic in the Country at Berlin Hiland High School on Monday.

"I think we got away from what we did to get that lead,” TC coach Tim Wensink said. “We didn't really talk well or move well."

The Eagles (12-2) trailed 17-4 after one quarter, but got within 21-17 at halftime on the strength of a 8-0 run over the final 5:21 of the second quarter. Tri-Village (16-0) still led by four when Mackenzie Royal-Davis tallied a three-point play, and Rosales splashed in her 3.

But, the Patriots got back to doing what they did well in the first 10 minutes of the game and controlled the rest of the way. Torie Richards hit a triple, freshman Kynnedi Hager registered a three-point play, and Marshall commit Rylee Sagester drilled a 3 to give the Warriors a 34-25 advantage.

Even after Kendall Braden dropped in a triple for the Eagles, Tri-Village scored the last six points of the quarter for a 40-28 lead after three.

"We knew a lot about Toledo Christian," T-V coach Brad Gray said. "We've been scouting them ever since we knew this was going to be our opponent. We grabbed a lot of film. Braden is special. We obviously knew that coming in."

Toledo Christian never made a run at the deficit in the fourth quarter. Instead, the Patriots opened the quarter on a 10-1 run to put the game away. The Eagles were out-rebounded 37-16.

"We didn't move well without the ball," Wensink said. "We were just watching the ball. We have to be able to set screens and be able to move and talk. We have to flash to the ball, but I thought there were times where we were just dribbling the ball too much."

Tri-Village scored the final 13 points of the first quarter, keeping Toledo Christian off the board for the final 6:07 of the quarter.

The Eagles played better in the second, as buckets by Braden and Royal-Davis and two from Rosales helped Toledo Christian get within four points at the break.

"I think they did a fantastic job of getting out on the floor," Wensink said. "We didn't adjust to that well. We finally got there and adjusted and made a good run to get back into the game."

Royal-Davis topped the Eagles with 16 points, while Braden scored 10 points.

"Like anything, we still want to get better every day," Wensink said. "There's a couple things we have to fix. If we make shots today, it's a little different."