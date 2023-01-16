Central Catholic girls basketball rolls past Streetsboro at Classic in the Country

BERLIN, Ohio — If Central Catholic girls basketball coach Ericka Haney was to draw up an ideal start, it was probably how the Irish's game went Monday.

Division II No. 2-ranked Central Catholic scored the first 12 points of the game and got 24 points and 14 rebounds from Brooklyn Vaughn in thrashing Streetsboro, 77-35, at the Classic in the Country at Berlin Hiland High School.

"I felt really good out there," Vaughn said. "Some shots were opening up. I wanted to work on my finishing and getting to the free-throw line."

Not only did Vaughn do her fair share of the offense, but she was making plays until the very end. Maybe they're not needed in a one-sided blowout, but they could matter in a big game to decide a league title or win a district championship.

"It was a great test for Brooklyn," Haney said. "She played against a 6-foot-2 athletic girl just like her. She doesn't get to see that every night. I thought she came out and got the job done. I was really proud of how she showed she can play on this level."

Jada Dames got the Irish (13-1) going early with a 3 and bucket for a quick 6-0 lead. Two scores by Vaughn and one from Corniya Clay opened the 12-0 advantage.

Central Catholic was ahead 17-3 after one quarter, but kept pouring it on. A triple by Ava Pietras pushed the margin to 24-6 and a three-point play from Dimes and 3 by Mary Ellis gave the Irish a 30-7 lead. Central Catholic led 39-14 at halftime.

"I loved our defense," Haney said. "I thought we came out awesome, and that's really what we've been focusing on. We've been through a little bit of adversity this past week, so we were really trying to concentrate on staying together."

Ella Kassan opened the third-quarter scoring for Streetsboro (9-5), but the Irish scored the next 14 points to balloon the margin to 53-16. Central Catholic was up 56-22 after three quarters.

"Our defense was really, really good today," Vaughn said. "We played some high-intensity basketball. We never lost the tempo after having that amazing first half. We came out in the second half and usually you will let up a little bit, but we still kept the intensity up and played our game how we wanted to."

Clay added 18 points for the Irish while Dames tallied 11 points and five rebounds. Ellis finished with nine points and six rebounds. It was the first time this lineup was used this season.

"I think coming out here and getting to bond together and seeing the environment with so many coaches really brought us together." Haney said. "It's a great experience for them."

Haney wouldn't elaborate on the adversity issues Central Catholic has faced over the last week.

"We've gotten over a lot of things that have been going on," Haney said. "It's great to just be here. Kids need to face adversity and get over it. That's where we are. We're showing we can stay strong and do anything."