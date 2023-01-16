KRDO

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, lawmakers head into the second week in the State House. We're already learning more about the new laws some want to pass and how they plan to do it.

KRDO spoke with Democrat Stephanie Vigil and Republican Scott Bottoms about what Southern Colorado voters might expect this legislation session.

Watch the video above for the full story.

The post Look back at the first week of the 2023 Colorado legislative session appeared first on KRDO .