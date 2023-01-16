ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look back at the first week of the 2023 Colorado legislative session

By KRDO News
 4 days ago
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, lawmakers head into the second week in the State House. We're already learning more about the new laws some want to pass and how they plan to do it.

KRDO spoke with Democrat Stephanie Vigil and Republican Scott Bottoms about what Southern Colorado voters might expect this legislation session.

After February, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP provides food assistance to over 290,000 Colorado households and 540,000 people each month. Individual SNAP participants cannot argue this change because it was enacted by Congress (KCP Press, 2023).
