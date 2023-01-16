Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Decision date set for 2024 top-30 prospect Tahaad Pettiford. Ole Miss is among his choices
For 2024 top-30 basketball prospect Tahaad Pettiford, his decision date has been set for February 1, per The Circuit. Ole Miss is among his top-7 schools, a list that also includes UCLA, Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky, UConn and Seton Hall. The Rebels offered Pettiford back on June 16. The 5-foot-11, 160...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0