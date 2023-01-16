For 2024 top-30 basketball prospect Tahaad Pettiford, his decision date has been set for February 1, per The Circuit. Ole Miss is among his top-7 schools, a list that also includes UCLA, Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky, UConn and Seton Hall. The Rebels offered Pettiford back on June 16. The 5-foot-11, 160...

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO