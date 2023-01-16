Read full article on original website
Jon Cryer, Matthew Modine and other celebrities share hopes for safe return of missing actor Julian Sands
Celebrities and filmmakers including Jon Cryer, Matthew Modine and Frank Marshall shared their hopes and prayers for the safe return of actor Julian Sands, who went missing while hiking last Friday.
‘Gilmore Girls’: 3 Subtle Moments That Prove Just How Awful Christopher Hayden Really Was a Father
'Gilmore Girls' fans don't like Christopher Hayden. We didn't realize just how often his bad parenting was hinted at during the show's run.
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Is Fantastic as a Bodybuilder Grappling with a Self-Destruction Borne of Rage
When an independent filmmaker wants us to hypnotize an audience, show off his chops, and make a grand statement, a surefire way to do it — at least if you have the talent — is to craft your own version of a “Pulp Fiction”-meets-“Boogie Nights” violence-hanging-in-the-air climax set to a succulent needle drop. In “Magazine Dreams,” the writer-director Elijah Bynum (“Hot Summer Nights”), in his second feature, creates a splendid example of one of those scenes. It’s when his antihero, a bodybuilder named Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors), has started to fall apart — though you could say that he’s been...
maddwolf.com
That New God Smell
Much like its 2021 counterpart, New Gods: Nezha Reborn, this latest film from director Zhao Ji offers up a brand new take on another portion of Chinese mythology. In New Gods: Yang Jian, we follow god Yang Jian, who after the war of the heavens has been forced to take up a job as a bounty hunter scouring both the immortal and mortal realms for quarry. After all, one has to pay for (cosmic) gas and food somehow. Whoever said gods couldn’t be relatable?
maddwolf.com
Remember, Remember…
Many of your favorite neo-noirs play with the idea of past transgressions coming back to haunt our hero(s). Whether it’s murder born of passionate jealousy or a botched robbery that places the lead on the run, the past hangs on this genre like a cheap suit. In director Xiaofeng Li’s Back to the Wharf, one tragic mistake has a ripple effect across an entire family and community.
maddwolf.com
Daddy Issues
I watch a lot of movies. More than anything, I watch horror movies. Once in a long while, you uncover a little treasure, something that sneaks up on you with a distinct voice and magical storytelling. Such is the case with Fabián Forte’s Legions. Antonio (Germán de Silva)...
