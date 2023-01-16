Read full article on original website
Related
ScienceBlog.com
Revolutionary 10-minute scan detects and helps cure leading cause of hypertension
Doctors at Queen Mary University of London and Barts Hospital, and Cambridge University Hospital, have led research using a new type of CT scan to light up tiny nodules in a hormone gland and cure high blood pressure by their removal. The nodules are discovered in one-in-twenty people with high blood pressure.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
Simple online brain test helps predict your risk of dementia – 6 signs you must know
A SIMPLE online brain test can help predict your risk of dementia, experts have revealed. The quiz aims to help Brits explore healthy brain behaviours as well as offering tips on how to boost your memory. It's split into three short sections which focus on being sharp, staying connected and...
WTVW
Blood pressure meds may help pregnancy
Pre-eclampsia is a condition that can cause high blood pressure and the presence of proteins in the urine of pregnant women. High blood pressure can be dangerous and may cause a woman to go into early labor and require a c-section. A new study by Ohio State University found that...
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
This Is the Worst Habit for Heart Health, According to Cardiologists
Yep, you're definitely going to want to avoid this one.
Healthline
Can Fatty Liver Disease Cause Sudden Death?
Fatty liver disease itself is unlikely to cause sudden death. The liver is your body’s primary detoxifying organ. It carries out many vital functions, including removing waste and bacteria from the bloodstream and breaking down fats. But what happens if your liver starts accumulating its own fat? Can it...
What is potassium good for?
It's an essential mineral that we can only get from our diet — but what is potassium good for?
Drinks that help the body detox can also aid in the removal of toxins and pollutants.
Detox drinks are beverages made from natural ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, and herbs, that are used to cleanse and detoxify the body. The goal of detox drinks is to rid the body of toxins and to help improve overall health. Detox drinks can help reduce bloating, improve digestion, and increase energy. They can also help flush out toxins and impurities from the body.
MedicineNet.com
How Does Diabetes Affect the Retina?
Long-term and uncontrolled diabetes can damage the blood vessels of the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, leading to a condition called diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common eye disease in people with diabetes and a leading cause of blindness. What is...
Medical News Today
What to know about garlic and cholesterol
Some studies suggest that consuming certain types of garlic reduces cholesterol levels. Garlic supplements also have other health benefits and mild side effects. Multiple studies claim that garlic reduces cholesterol. However, the evidence is not yet conclusive. The effectiveness of garlic on cholesterol levels depends on the type and preparation.
Medical News Today
How does liver cancer affect the skin?
Liver cancer can destroy liver cells and block connections between the liver and other organs. As a result, liver cancer may prevent the liver from processing a substance called bilirubin. This causes a buildup of bilirubin within the blood, leading to jaundice. This article looks at how liver cancer affects...
Medical News Today
Which foods may help to prevent stroke?
A stroke occurs when a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel cuts the blood supply to a person’s brain. A person may be able to lower their risk of stroke by eating a healthy and balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the. cause of...
New checklist developed to help people reduce dementia risk
People can take 12 steps to reduce their risk of getting dementia, according to a new brain health checker.The vast majority of people are not doing enough to ward off dementia in later life, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK.The charity said it wanted to empower people to make choices to help reduce their odds of developing dementia, saying that dementia is the “most feared consequence of ageing”.Some 40% of dementias are thought to be linked to lifestyle factors, which can be modified to reduce a person’s risk.Dementia is now the most feared consequence of ageing so people are wanting to...
scitechdaily.com
Secrets to Aging Gracefully: Researchers Uncover Factors Linked to Optimal Aging
Findings underline the importance of a strength-based rather than a deficit-based focus on aging and older adults. What are the keys to “successful” or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7,000 middle-aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 patients retain elevated risk of death for at least 18 months after infection, finds large-scale study
COVID-19 is associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease and death in the short- and long-term, according to a study in nearly 160,000 participants published today in Cardiovascular Research, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Compared to uninfected individuals, the likelihood of COVID-19 patients dying was up to 81 times higher in the first three weeks of infection and remained five times higher up to 18 months later.
AboutLawsuits.com
Merck Concealed Gardasil Vaccine Risks from Parents, According to Lawsuit Filed By Teen Diagnosed With POTS
Gardasil is an HPV vaccine widely promoted as safe and effective for use among teens. Lawsuit alleges that Merck withheld information about the Gardasil vaccine risks from parents and medical providers, to protect sales and profits. Teen indicates that she developed serious autoimmune condtion known as POTS from Gardasil. Case...
Comments / 0