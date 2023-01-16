Read full article on original website
'Fresh set of eyes:' Homelessness consultant to report findings to city, county leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s homelessness consultant will present its findings and recommendations to city and county leaders next week. The National Alliance to End Homelessness was chosen as the consultant in May 2022. The $72,974 contract with the consultant was funded by Dogwood Health Trust. “The whole...
Affordable parking application window for downtown Asheville workers extended
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has extended the application window for its affordable parking program. Not only is the window being extended for the current program, but leaders are considering adding another deck to it. The original initiative was launched in December 2022 to provide a reduced...
UNCA's Student Health Ambassador program gets $173,845 in grant funds
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A program designed to support the health of students and faculty at UNC Asheville is getting a financial boost. The Dogwood Health Trust has awarded almost $174,000 to the Student Health Ambassador program. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student health ambassadors on campus...
7 WNC counties chosen for NCDOT's upgraded Booze It and Lose It pilot campaign
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation's Booze it and Lose It campaign is getting an upgrade -- and the mountain region has been chosen for the pilot program. The campaign has new signage and a lot of emphasis on Continuous Alcohol Monitoring (CAM) bracelets.
Frustrated restaurant owner still dealing with effects from Asheville water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While it’s been almost a month since water outages left thousands in the Asheville area dry, some businesses -- like Little Pigs BBQ -- are still feeling the effects. Owner Carr Swicegood said a major water line break on the road in front of...
Ingles presents check for $27,000 to MANNA Foodbank from Giving Tree event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A big donation made Friday, Jan. 20 will make sure thousands of people in the mountains don't go hungry. Ingles presented a check for more than $27,000 to Manna FoodBank Friday morning as part of the Ingles Giving Tree event in November 2022 with which News 13 partnered with Ingles.
Public Safety coalition says police misrepresented on homelessness issue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Coalition for Public Safety met on Friday, January 13, to discuss crime, homelessness and how the homeless population is being addressed by the Asheville Police Department. The coalition is a non-partisan collective of Asheville residents who have come together to advocate for safer...
Hendersonville announces future community splash pad will be located at Patton Park
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council voted earlier this month on the location of the city's future community splash pad. During its January meeting, city council voted the splash pad will replace the kiddie pool at Patton Park. The splash pad has been a priority of Mayor Pro...
Vote delayed on resolution that supports making school board elections partisan
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A resolution in support of changing how school board candidates are elected in Henderson County was set to be voted on Wednesday, morning, Jan. 18, but county commissioners decided to delay the vote until a later date. Many people were pushing for the vote...
Consumer Reports: New FDA rule aims to reduce foodborne illnesses, deaths
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Millions of people get sick each year from contaminated food, and finding the source of the contamination isn’t easy. But that could be changing. As Consumer Reports explains, there’s a new plan aimed at reducing the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths. Every...
Transylvania County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff McDaris announces retirement
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime mountain educator is calling it quits. Transylvania County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff McDaris has announced his intention to retire at the end of the school year. McDaris said he's still getting used to the idea of retiring. "I don't know that it's fully...
Future of overlapping sports programs in Jackson County schools up for debate
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County education leaders said offering school-based and district sports at the middle school level at the same time is causing a strain on the system. Jackson County Public Schools is one of the few school districts in North Carolina with no middle schools, just...
Nonprofit's new 'preschool on wheels' offers sensory play, learning for kids under 5
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Children and Family Resource Center recently rolled out its “Glo Mobile” -- GLO stands for Grow, Learn, Outreach. Staff describe it as a preschool on wheels. It’s a 30-foot camper that was gutted and transformed into a fun, interactive classroom on...
'It's a win-win,' restaurant owners, customers biting into Asheville Restaurant Week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s Asheville Restaurant Week, and restaurant owners are looking forward to a boost in business during a typically slow period for the industry. Forty-five area restaurants are taking part in the week-long event. Many are offering special menu items at discounted rates. Anthony Cerrato owner and executive chef at Gemelli and Strada Italiano said he looks forward to restaurant week every year.
Thanks to Teachers: April Nelson
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Rosalind Robinson has had a total of three children in April Nelson's 7th-grade classroom now. She nominated April because she is innovative and has "the most welcoming classroom she has ever known." April Nelson has been teaching 7th graders at Brevard Middle School for eleven...
Shooting at Hillcrest Apartments leads to major drug bust in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A shooting at Hillcrest Apartments on Jan. 18 led to a major drug bust for Asheville police. Witnesses said it was quite a scene Wednesday, across from Gas-Up in West Asheville. Jovan Orr said more than half a dozen police cruisers lined the street. “They...
Report of possible firearm: Juveniles with Airsoft pistol released to parents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two juveniles were released to their parents Friday afternoon after officers responded to a report of two males waiving a firearm while walking near Hendersonville High School. City of Hendersonville officials said the call came in about 3:15 p.m., and the first officer on scene...
Arrest made in Asheville's first homicide of 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say one person is dead in the city’s first homicide of the year. Police confirm with News 13, the incident happened on Southern Street, near Walton Street Park, just south of the River Arts District. Police said Cody Lee Guyton,30, has been...
Daughter seeks donations for handicapped-accessible van for polio-stricken mother
MORGANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Cost is a major stumbling block for a mountain family trying to buy a handicapped-accessible van with a ramp. Misty Roberts said her mother, Lynn, got polio as a child. It’s now confining her to a wheelchair. That makes it difficult to get in and...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Asheville Police Department has not released any details after a heavy police presence was seen overnight outside the Deaverview Apartment complex in west Asheville. News 13 crews on the scene reported seeing police with shields and their guns drawn just after 12:30 a.m. Friday outside the apartment complex.
