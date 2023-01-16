ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

UNCA's Student Health Ambassador program gets $173,845 in grant funds

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A program designed to support the health of students and faculty at UNC Asheville is getting a financial boost. The Dogwood Health Trust has awarded almost $174,000 to the Student Health Ambassador program. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student health ambassadors on campus...
Ingles presents check for $27,000 to MANNA Foodbank from Giving Tree event

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A big donation made Friday, Jan. 20 will make sure thousands of people in the mountains don't go hungry. Ingles presented a check for more than $27,000 to Manna FoodBank Friday morning as part of the Ingles Giving Tree event in November 2022 with which News 13 partnered with Ingles.
Public Safety coalition says police misrepresented on homelessness issue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Coalition for Public Safety met on Friday, January 13, to discuss crime, homelessness and how the homeless population is being addressed by the Asheville Police Department. The coalition is a non-partisan collective of Asheville residents who have come together to advocate for safer...
Vote delayed on resolution that supports making school board elections partisan

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A resolution in support of changing how school board candidates are elected in Henderson County was set to be voted on Wednesday, morning, Jan. 18, but county commissioners decided to delay the vote until a later date. Many people were pushing for the vote...
'It's a win-win,' restaurant owners, customers biting into Asheville Restaurant Week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s Asheville Restaurant Week, and restaurant owners are looking forward to a boost in business during a typically slow period for the industry. Forty-five area restaurants are taking part in the week-long event. Many are offering special menu items at discounted rates. Anthony Cerrato owner and executive chef at Gemelli and Strada Italiano said he looks forward to restaurant week every year.
Thanks to Teachers: April Nelson

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Rosalind Robinson has had a total of three children in April Nelson's 7th-grade classroom now. She nominated April because she is innovative and has "the most welcoming classroom she has ever known." April Nelson has been teaching 7th graders at Brevard Middle School for eleven...
Arrest made in Asheville's first homicide of 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say one person is dead in the city’s first homicide of the year. Police confirm with News 13, the incident happened on Southern Street, near Walton Street Park, just south of the River Arts District. Police said Cody Lee Guyton,30, has been...
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Asheville Police Department has not released any details after a heavy police presence was seen overnight outside the Deaverview Apartment complex in west Asheville. News 13 crews on the scene reported seeing police with shields and their guns drawn just after 12:30 a.m. Friday outside the apartment complex.
