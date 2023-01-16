Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in early morning fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was killed in an early morning fire in Oklahoma City. Fire officials said they responded to 885 N Cedardale Drive just after 5 a.m. Friday. The incident was initially called out as a grass fire but crews found an outbuilding in the backyard ablaze instead.
OHP: Two people die after plane crashes in Kingfisher County
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Two people are dead after a plane crashed Monday in Kingfisher County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said a Piper PA-32 plane crashed near East 790 Road and 2920 Road, about 6 1/2 miles east of Kingfisher. Sky 5 flew over the aftermath, showing that the plane crashed into an empty field and caused a small grass fire.
Oklahoma City police investigating deadly overnight shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police found a man shot to death on Friday morning. Police found the man dead at 700 NE 32nd Street just before 2:30 a.m. while responding to reports of gunfire. Police said there was some kind of altercation between the victim and the...
Norman police investigating after business owner allegedly guns down burglary suspect
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman police are investigating after a business owner allegedly shot and killed a burglary suspect. Police said they responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue SE around 1 a.m. Thursday. The caller said he had shot a burglary suspect inside his business.
OKC convenience store employee attacked at drive through, police seeking answers
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police say a suspect attacked an employee at a convenience store and no one has been arrested. David Hester says he was working at Discount Beer and Tobacco when a customer started honking their horn in the drive through line. "We were...
Athena Brownfield's funeral services to be held Jan. 25 at the Stride Center in Enid
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Funeral services for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield will be held on Wednesday, January 25 in the Stride Center in Enid, according to the Stittsworth Funeral Home Service. State Sen. Roger Thompson will officiate the 2 p.m. service. The Stittsworth Funeral Home Service said it is conducting...
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-thru assault case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a case about an assault at a drive-thru. Police said the incident happened on January 14 at a drive-thru convenience store at NW 10th and Meridian. According to police, a suspect stepped out of a black sedan...
'Personal to all of us': Mid-Del Superintendent gives update after shots ring out at game
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Mid-Del Schools released an update on Wednesday after shots rang out following a basketball game against Millwood on Tuesday night. Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobb said the shots were fired during a fight in the gym lobby. Cobb said nobody involved in the fight were students in his district.
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office looking for leads after vandals blow up mailbox
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is looking for help after vandals blew up a brick mailbox over the weekend. Deputies said the incident happened around midnight Saturday near SE 29th and Henney. Surveillance video shows two big explosions that leveled the mailbox. A car is...
Second arrest made in connection to fatal shooting of former Millwood football standout
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A second arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that killed a former Millwood football star on January 1. Destiny Adams, 21, was arrested on a complaint of accessory after the fact. She was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Tuesday.
Arrest made in Del City High School basketball game shooting
DEL CITY (KOKH) — On Wednesday, Del City investigators obtained information that led to the arrest of an 18-year-old male in Oklahoma City in relation to Tuesday's shooting at a Del City High School basketball game. The suspect is being transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center and will...
Home Alone actor Devin Ratray headed to trial in Oklahoma for assault, strangulation case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A domestic assault and strangulation case involving Home Alone actor Devin Ratray is headed to trial in Oklahoma County. A pre-trial conference will be held on April 12 at 9 a.m. A trial date has not yet been set. The case stems back to an...
Furry Friends: Carter
Good Day OK's Adam King and Shelby Love met with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Carter and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City.
Millwood Public Schools changes event protocol in wake of incident at Del City High School
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Millwood Public Schools is changing its event protocol in the wake of an incident that happened after its basketball game at Del City on Tuesday. Reports say a fight occurred after the game between the two schools and gunshots were fired inside the field house at Del City High School.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Calvin Prince to Pardon and Parole Board
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Calvin Prince to the state's Pardon and Parole Board on Friday. Prince had been serving on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019. Prince also spent time as an administrator for the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts. He...
Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders headed to Ole Miss
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is headed to Ole Miss, according to a report from ESPN. Sanders entered the transfer portal last month and has one year of eligibility left. Sanders threw for 9,553 yards during his Oklahoma State career along with 67 passing...
