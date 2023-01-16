Read full article on original website
Bowie High School students participate in McDonald's Hispanic scholarship program event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mcdonald's owner and founder of the HACER National Scholarship Program along with the first Mexican woman to travel to space, are helping Hispanic high school seniors reach for the stars. The scholarship founder, Richard Castro, joined Mexican astronaut Katya Echazarreta as a guest...
San Elizario ISD to implement 4-day school to address teacher vacancies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The San Elizario Independent School District announced it will shift from the traditional 5-day-week to a 4-day-week beginning in July of this year. The change has been in the works over the past two years and was announced on Thursday. The Human Resources Director...
'Piper the Preparedness Ant' teaches children what to do in emergency situations
A coloring book that teaches children what to do in an emergency situation was created by a Clint Independent School District employee. Jessica Perez is a graphic designer at the school district. Perez said she worked with emergency agencies to come up with depictions during a lockdown and fire situation.
San Elizario ISD board votes to transition to a 4-day week for upcoming school year
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The San Elizario Independent School District school board voted and approved to transition to a 4-day week for the 2023-2024 school calendar. The vote happened Wednesday during a regular meeting. In a four-to-one vote, the board members voted to approve a 4-day week schedule,...
El Paso Fire Department accepts applications for firefighter trainee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department is seeking applicants for the upcoming Fire Training Academy Class 103. The deadline to apply is February 16. Interested individuals are invited to visit to elpasofire.org view the updated requirements. Applicants must meet the minimum qualifications in order to...
Mother of student who got locked out during lockdown calls for safety procedure change
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The mother of a 9-year-old boy who was locked out of his school classroom during a lockdown is calling for an overhaul of the district’s safety procedures. The boy was locked out of his classroom while police searched for an accused shooter in...
Sofar Sounds El Paso music curator brings 'secret music shows' to Sun City
Matthew Torres is the curator of Sofar Sounds El Paso. He’s making music accessible to different kinds of people in the most interesting way. “Essentially what Sofar is a series of secret music shows kind of by invite only. So people purchase tickets to the show. They don’t know the location until the day before. They don’t know who is playing until they get there,” said Matthew Torres," who is the curator of Sofar Sounds El Paso.
Non-profit organization holds groundbreaking for new residential treatment center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Aliviane, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive substance use treatment and support services, announced the groundbreaking ceremony for its new Residential Treatment Center. The new center is located on 3801 Mattox Street. The event, which took place Friday at 2 p.m., marks the...
Kids can 'Paint the Ice' with El Paso Rhinos at weekend event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Rhinos fans can "paint the ice" this weekend. On Sunday, fans can go down to the ice with a paint brush and some paint and join the players in painting the ice. The event is free with game admission. Children 12 and...
City of El Paso to celebrate Lunar New Year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso invites the community to celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 with a variety of free special events and activities for the whole family on Saturday at the El Paso Museum of History and El Paso Streetcar. El Paso Streetcar. Families...
UNM student takes plea deal in New Mexico campus deadly shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A University of New Mexico student took a plea deal for his involvement in the deadly Mike Peake attack. Jonathan Smith pleaded guilty, according to New Mexico court officials. Smith was booked into jail after the shooting, but was released days later. Smith plotted with friends...
Boxing, martial arts coach remembers El Paso police chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen had a passion for martial arts. CBS4 spoke to a friend of Allen who spoke about who Allen was as a person. Thomas McKay coached Allen in boxing. McKay, who is the founder of the El Paso Boxing/...
El Paso mayor requests all flags to be at half-staff in honor of late police chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Flags at state buildings are flying at half-staff in Texas in honor of late El Paso police chief Greg Allen. The move follows a request from mayor Oscar Leeser to Governor Greg Abbott in the wake of Allen's death on Tuesday. Leeser said flags...
Friends of Chief Greg Allen share his love for animals, creation of animal cruelty unit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The passing of El Paso’s long-standing Police Chief Greg Allen continues to stir the emotions of those who worked with him. A detective with the El Paso Animal Cruelty unit and the former Public Information Officer of the department shared some of the work the chief was involved in aside from policing the community.
Home in central El Paso catches fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire in central El Paso was reported Friday morning. The vacant home at 3531 La Luz Avenue near Copia Drive caught fire around 8:01 a.m. El Paso Fire crews remained at the scene. Officials said one person was treated at the scene. A...
Dog attack victim speaks out; Animal Protective Services provides tip for protection
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso woman was attacked by a dog in the south-central El Paso neighborhood. This happened a day before she started her new job with the El Paso Animal Rescue League. The victim of the dog attack was Tina Corral and she is...
Mexican fugitive tied to Ayotzinapa college students disappearance found in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The fugitive connected to the 2014 disappearance and abduction of 43 Mexican college students in southern Mexico was turned over to Mexican authorities. Alejandro Tenescalco-Mejia, 41, of Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, was captured on December 14, 2022, climbing over the border wall near the Santa...
RBD to launch 'Soy Rebelde' tour in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The RBD group announced its 'Soy Rebelde' international tour in El Paso. The Mexican pop group will kick off its reunion world tour in El Paso in August. Hundreds of fans in El Paso lined up Thursday at Hush Hush bar near the ballpark...
Vehicle crashes into Valley Super Market in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle crashed into the entrance of a business in west El Paso Thursday afternoon. The incident happened at Valley Super Market located on 850 Resler Drive. The vehicle appears to have crashed into the main entrance of the building. It's unknown what caused...
Animal advocates call on the city of El Paso and Animal Services to do more about strays
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The population of stray dogs in El Paso reached a breaking point as the city shelter and rescues are all overwhelmed and over capacity. With more strays on the streets that has led to residents being attacked by a dog. During a city council...
