ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

'Piper the Preparedness Ant' teaches children what to do in emergency situations

A coloring book that teaches children what to do in an emergency situation was created by a Clint Independent School District employee. Jessica Perez is a graphic designer at the school district. Perez said she worked with emergency agencies to come up with depictions during a lockdown and fire situation.
cbs4local.com

El Paso Fire Department accepts applications for firefighter trainee

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department is seeking applicants for the upcoming Fire Training Academy Class 103. The deadline to apply is February 16. Interested individuals are invited to visit to elpasofire.org view the updated requirements. Applicants must meet the minimum qualifications in order to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sofar Sounds El Paso music curator brings 'secret music shows' to Sun City

Matthew Torres is the curator of Sofar Sounds El Paso. He’s making music accessible to different kinds of people in the most interesting way. “Essentially what Sofar is a series of secret music shows kind of by invite only. So people purchase tickets to the show. They don’t know the location until the day before. They don’t know who is playing until they get there,” said Matthew Torres," who is the curator of Sofar Sounds El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Non-profit organization holds groundbreaking for new residential treatment center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Aliviane, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive substance use treatment and support services, announced the groundbreaking ceremony for its new Residential Treatment Center. The new center is located on 3801 Mattox Street. The event, which took place Friday at 2 p.m., marks the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Kids can 'Paint the Ice' with El Paso Rhinos at weekend event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Rhinos fans can "paint the ice" this weekend. On Sunday, fans can go down to the ice with a paint brush and some paint and join the players in painting the ice. The event is free with game admission. Children 12 and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso to celebrate Lunar New Year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso invites the community to celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 with a variety of free special events and activities for the whole family on Saturday at the El Paso Museum of History and El Paso Streetcar. El Paso Streetcar. Families...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

UNM student takes plea deal in New Mexico campus deadly shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A University of New Mexico student took a plea deal for his involvement in the deadly Mike Peake attack. Jonathan Smith pleaded guilty, according to New Mexico court officials. Smith was booked into jail after the shooting, but was released days later. Smith plotted with friends...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cbs4local.com

Friends of Chief Greg Allen share his love for animals, creation of animal cruelty unit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The passing of El Paso’s long-standing Police Chief Greg Allen continues to stir the emotions of those who worked with him. A detective with the El Paso Animal Cruelty unit and the former Public Information Officer of the department shared some of the work the chief was involved in aside from policing the community.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Home in central El Paso catches fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire in central El Paso was reported Friday morning. The vacant home at 3531 La Luz Avenue near Copia Drive caught fire around 8:01 a.m. El Paso Fire crews remained at the scene. Officials said one person was treated at the scene. A...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

RBD to launch 'Soy Rebelde' tour in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The RBD group announced its 'Soy Rebelde' international tour in El Paso. The Mexican pop group will kick off its reunion world tour in El Paso in August. Hundreds of fans in El Paso lined up Thursday at Hush Hush bar near the ballpark...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Vehicle crashes into Valley Super Market in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle crashed into the entrance of a business in west El Paso Thursday afternoon. The incident happened at Valley Super Market located on 850 Resler Drive. The vehicle appears to have crashed into the main entrance of the building. It's unknown what caused...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy