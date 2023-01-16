Read full article on original website
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/20/23)
WWE invades the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Tag team top contender’s tournament first round: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders. –...
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor Says He Wants To Do His Current Judgment Day Character In WWE NXT
Finn Balor has been enjoying a strong booking as part of The Judgment Day. The heel faction continues to improve with each passing week and it shouldn’t come off as a surprise if all four of its members are draped in gold in the near future. While speaking to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Updated Betting Odds For The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View Event
The 36th annual WWE Royal Rumble PPV/PLE will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. In addition to the Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss, and Bray Wyatt will face LA Knight in a “Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.”
wrestlinginc.com
Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing
Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
Popculture
WWE Hall of Famer Announces Exit From Company
A legendary WWE figure is no longer with the company. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley went to Twitter to announce that he's longer with WWE after he began working as an NXT coach in June 2022. Dudley said it was a mutual decision. "I would like to say thank...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Files Trademark For ‘Zack Ryder’
Matt Cardona filed to trademark ‘Zack Ryder’ on January 14. Of course, this was his former ring name in WWE. He filed the term for merchandise and entertainment services. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
ewrestlingnews.com
Karl Fredericks Debuts At WWE NXT Live Event; Attacks Top Babyface
Karl Fredericks, who signed with WWE earlier this month, made a shocking appearance at Friday night’s WWE NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida. Fredericks confronted Axiom (fka A-Kid), attacking him and establishing himself as a heel. You can check out some photos from the segment below:. Fredericks has...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News – Bobby Lashley & Rhea Ripley Visit India, Superstars Reveal Their Favorite RAW Moments
Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley are visiting India for promotional work involving WWE and the broadcast giant Sony. The announcement was made official by the WWE India handle on Twitter. The tweet reads as follows:. “@RheaRipley_WWE and @fightbobby are here in #India, stay tuned to know more!”. The latest episode...
ewrestlingnews.com
Updated Card For MLW SuperFight ’23: Hardcore Match Added
A new match has been added to the card for MLW: SuperFight ’23. Ricky Shane Page will battle 1 Called Manders in a Hardcore Match. The updated card can be seen below. MLW SuperFight ’23 is scheduled to take place on February 4th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The Brawling Brutes will wrestle Imperium in a tag team championship contender’s tournament first round match. Updated SmackDown Card. – Tag team championship contender’s tournament first round match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders.
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For The Matches On AEW Dynamite (1/18/23) Revealed
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check those out below:. – Young Bucks vs. Top Flight: Christopher Daniels. – Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks: Dean Malenko. – Bryan Danielson vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Talks About The Longevity Of His Story With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn spoke with The Detroit News about his involvement with The Bloodline. Zayn spoke about the longevity of the story, and why he’s still excited to be a part of it. You can read highlights of his interview below:. His involvement with The Bloodline story: “I’m just rolling...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown News: Liv Morgan In Dark Match, WWE Alumnus Backstage
A couple of tidbits to report from this Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings, which emanated from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, are listed as follows:. Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen was backstage at this week’s TV tapings. Gowen was visiting with his family at the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. You can check the updated lineup for the show below:. Men’s Royal Rumble Match:. Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Signs Two New Prospects
Pwinsider is reporting that WWE has signed two new wrestlers to the NXT brand, who have both reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The prospects are Alexis Gray and Ezekiel Balogun. Gray is a former track and field star from Texas Southern University. She graduated in 2019 with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rob Van Dam Discusses Seth Rollins’ Tribute At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules last year. The Visionary paid tribute to high-flying legend Rob Van Dam with his ring attire at the pay-per-view event. In an interview with “The Ten Count” podcast, RVD shared his thoughts on Rollins’ tribute to him...
