WIS-TV
Soda City Live: From segregation to justice movie
Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. Please join the community on Sun Jan 22 2023 at 4:00 pm at Ascension Lutheran Church, 827 Wildwood Ave, Columbia.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 45th anniversary
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Like lizards gather to the “thicket”, so do communities throughout the state and especially here in the Midlands. Lizard’s Thicket is celebrating 45 years of “Country Cookin’” after opening their first location in Columbia all those years ago, the local chain also remains in the family.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Trustus Theatre Presents: Mr. Burns, a Post- Electric Play
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Trustus Theatre is gearing up for its upcoming production- “Mr. Burns a Post-Electric Play”. The play is a dark comedy where a group of survivors attempts to piece together an episode of the television show “The Simpsons”. The production...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Segregation to Justice film” shares historical depiction of Briggs v. Elliot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you haven’t had a chance to check out the film based on a true story based in Clarendon County about the historic case of Briggs v. Elliot now is your chance. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the South Carolina Education Association’s new headquarters, there...
WIS-TV
Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?. Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th. The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Chandra Currelley, former S.O.S. Band singer performing live in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chandra Currelley is the former lead singer of the hit musical group, the S.O.S. Band who emerged in the 70s. She’s also acted in several of Tyler Perry’s stage plays, featured songs on the soundtrack for Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman movie, and is a current actor in Tyler Perry’s new series on BET Plus, “Bruh.”
WIS-TV
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: ThriveRichland
Soda City Live: ThriveRichland
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Authentique Beauties Pageant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authentique Beauties is a non-profit founded by Miss South Carolina Plus America 2022-2023 to help young ladies with confidence and as a platform that teaches self-worth. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the event will take place in Gaston at 131 N. Carlisle Street. Tickets are $20 in...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: You’re invited to a community celebration and potluck
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, you are invited to the 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. It will be an afternoon with an ecumenical worship service and a community potluck fellowship meal. Reverend Jackie Utley leads Ascension Lutheran Church on the north side of Columbia. She joined...
WIS-TV
Musical lineup unveiled for 2023 St. Pat’s in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday morning organizers unveiled the musical line-up for the 2023 St. Pat’s in Five Points. Tickets for the annual celebration can be purchased at the link here. Organizers from the Five Points Association said the celebration kicks off at 7:30 a.m. on March 18. Acts in...
WIS-TV
Murdaugh murder trial to start on Monday
Murdaugh murder trial to start on Monday
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: RockBox resolutions that will last through December
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s mid-January, a time when so many people realize their New Year’s resolutions are not happening. Did you keep up with your resolution to get in shape? How do you make that goal last through December? Katie Georgiades is a fitness trainer and the owner of RockBox Fitness. Chris Jenkins also is a trainer at RockBox. They say you have to figure out your “why” and focus on that as motivation. Plus, having others hold you accountable is key.
WIS-TV
Richland Two names interim superintendent after resignation of Dr. Baron Davis
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland School District Two has officially named its new interim superintendent. Nancy Gregory was named as interim superintendent after Dr. Baron Davis resigned on Jan.17 after a long district meeting. After receiving 6 yes and 1 no vote, Gregory becomes superintendent effective starting on Jan....
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: ThriveRichland Helps Prepare Parents and Children for Kindergarten
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- This August, a new wave of students will start school for the first time as the little ones enter kindergarten. Richland School District One is wanting to make sure that both the students and their parents are ready for the school year through its ThriveRichland initiative. For...
WIS-TV
Current, former Richland Two board members supportive of Interim Superintendent Nancy Gregory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Both current and former Richland School District Two board members are speaking highly of its newly-appointed Interim Superintendent Nancy Gregory. Her selection at a board meeting on Thursday came two days after the board unanimously voted to accept former superintendent Dr. Baron Davis’ resignation. Board...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Soda City Live: New Year, new activewear
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As you are working to keep up your New Year resolution of staying fit, it’s important you look good while meeting those goals. Soda City Live’s Shopping and Style Contributor, Christine Stanley takes Billie Jean Shaw shopping at Dillards for comfy, yet stylish activewear for both men and women.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: 2023 Trending Hairstyles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a new year which means it’s time for a new look!. Licensed cosmetologist and beauty expert RichardTheStylist joins Billie Jean Shaw to discuss the hair trends of 2023 so you never arrive unfashionably late. Interested in booking RichardTheStylist, visit his website at www.iamrichardthestylist.com....
WIS-TV
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
WIS-TV
S.C. State seeking $209 million from legislature for university improvements, and other needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers asked the South Carolina legislature for funds to improve the quality of the university. President Conyers addressed the S.C. House of Representatives by requesting a $209 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The majority of the requested funds will go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities.
