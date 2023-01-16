COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s mid-January, a time when so many people realize their New Year’s resolutions are not happening. Did you keep up with your resolution to get in shape? How do you make that goal last through December? Katie Georgiades is a fitness trainer and the owner of RockBox Fitness. Chris Jenkins also is a trainer at RockBox. They say you have to figure out your “why” and focus on that as motivation. Plus, having others hold you accountable is key.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO