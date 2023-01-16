PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Churchland Bridge will not be closed Friday as previously planned, the city of Portsmouth said. The next full closures of the Churchland Bridge from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m., are currently scheduled from Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Friday, Jan. 27 – the latter being a new closure date.

