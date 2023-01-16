ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

After 3 years of bad luck, this year’s Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back

The annual, highly-anticipated parade dates back to 1968, but the last time it rolled through the streets of Ocean View was in 2019! https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/after-3-years-of-bad-luck-this-years-ocean-view-st-patricks-day-parade-is-back/. After 3 years of bad luck, this year’s Ocean View …. The annual, highly-anticipated parade dates back to 1968, but the last time it rolled...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City

Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/isle-of-wight/body-found-floating-in-isle-of-wight-retention-pond/. Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond. According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office,...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday

Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening

Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 shot on Radnor Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been shot Friday evening on Radnor Road in Norfolk, police dispatch said. The call came in at 10:24 p.m. for a gunshot victim in the 8400 block of Radnor Road. Dispatch said the person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Churchland Bridge will stay open Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Churchland Bridge will not be closed Friday as previously planned, the city of Portsmouth said. The next full closures of the Churchland Bridge from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m., are currently scheduled from Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Friday, Jan. 27 – the latter being a new closure date.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher issues statement

For the first time, the family of a six-year-old accused of shooting his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on January 6 has issued a statement. Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher issues statement. For the first time, the family of a six-year-old accused of shooting his...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

GALLERY: Rivers Casino Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth held its first of two charity test nights on Thursday, January 19. The second test night will be on Saturday. The Grand Opening of the casino will be on Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WAVY TV will have team coverage Monday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/woman-caught-with-loaded-gun-at-norfolk-international-airport/. Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International …. A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17....
NORFOLK, VA

