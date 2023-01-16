Read full article on original website
Virginia tribal lands, historical sites to be protected with new state grant program
The "Virginia Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Historic Preservation Fund" is aimed at protecting cultural and historic sites in the commonwealth. This fund will provide grants for the acquisition, protection and rehabilitation of tribal lands, as well as historic and archaeological sites that are associated with Virginia’s BlPOC populations.
Alleghany Highlands EDC Receives $3.29 Million Grant From Virginia Business Ready Sites Program
Covington, VA (VR) – The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation (AHEDC) announced on January 16, 2023, it has been awarded $3.29 million from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP). The funding resulted from a competitive evaluation of sites across the entire Commonwealth with 21 sites being selected for grants. VBRSP is a discretionary program to promote development and characterization of sites to enhance the Commonwealth’s infrastructure and promote its competitive business environment. The program’s goal is to identify and assess the readiness of potential industrial sites of at least 100 acres in Virginia or 50...
chathamstartribune.com
Plant nixed by Youngkin would have been in Southside Virginia
A gigantic Ford facility that Governor Glenn Youngkin shot down last month would have been built here in Southside Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch this week quoted several Democratic state lawmakers in confirming the would-be location for the $3.5 billion plant as the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. Sources told...
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
WSET
Virginia Attorney General announces $250,000 civil penalty for illegal landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that the state has been awarded $250,000 in a civil enforcement action involving the operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville. The funds, which will be allocated to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, will be used to...
Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians
By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
alamancenews.com
Alderwoman tells board: married over holidays, plans to move to Virginia
Gibsonville aldermen, who have already filled one vacancy last fall due to the untimely death of a board member last summer will soon be faced with filling another one – as the result of a member’s marriage and plan to move to Virginia. During last Monday’s Gibsonville board...
WSLS
Amazon Web Services to invest $35 billion in Virginia to expand data center campuses
Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon, plans to invest $35 billion to build data centers in Virginia by 2040. The planned investment will create at least 1,000 total new jobs across the state. Officials say multiple locations are under consideration and will be decided at a later date. “AWS...
virginiamercury.com
Foster youth in Virginia colleges have nowhere to go during breaks. A bill wants to fix that.
Virginia lawmakers are considering a solution for college and university students who came out of foster care and may not have a place to return during breaks. Del. Anne Tata, R-Virginia Beach, is proposing House Bill 1403 to require higher education institutions in Virginia to provide housing access at no cost to foster students during holiday, spring and summer breaks.
chathamstartribune.com
State confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County
Virginia poultry owners strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity to protect their flocks. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the agency's Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Samples were also sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation.
chathamstartribune.com
Adams files bills on protests, unemployment fraud
Del. Les Adams (R-16) — whose district includes the northern parts of Pittsylvania County to Blairs and Keeling and extends east to Martinsville and Henry in Henry County — has filed a number of bills across a variety of issues, including protests at the homes of judges and unemployment fraud.
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
Virginia lawmakers target added fees for food, phone calls in correctional facilities
A bill to cap what some consider unfair fees for extra supplies in jails was rejected in the Virginia General Assembly, but another proposal that would allow people incarcerated in state prisons to communicate with loved ones for free still has a chance.
Park Service, Virginia Working To Widen Mount Vernon Trail Between Rosslyn And Old Town Alexandria
The Mount Vernon Trail at Gravelly Point. Parts of the trail are so narrow, two people can’t walk side by while staying in their lane. The narrow but popular Mount Vernon Trail could be widened as soon as 2026. The seven-foot-wide trail was built in the 1970s when few...
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
Inside Nova
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Take a look inside Virginia's first freestanding casino
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
royalexaminer.com
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
wfxrtv.com
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic …. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first...
