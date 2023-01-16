Covington, VA (VR) – The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation (AHEDC) announced on January 16, 2023, it has been awarded $3.29 million from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP). The funding resulted from a competitive evaluation of sites across the entire Commonwealth with 21 sites being selected for grants. VBRSP is a discretionary program to promote development and characterization of sites to enhance the Commonwealth’s infrastructure and promote its competitive business environment. The program’s goal is to identify and assess the readiness of potential industrial sites of at least 100 acres in Virginia or 50...

COVINGTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO