Virginia State

Virginian Review

Alleghany Highlands EDC Receives $3.29 Million Grant From Virginia Business Ready Sites Program

Covington, VA (VR) – The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation (AHEDC) announced on January 16, 2023, it has been awarded $3.29 million from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP). The funding resulted from a competitive evaluation of sites across the entire Commonwealth with 21 sites being selected for grants. VBRSP is a discretionary program to promote development and characterization of sites to enhance the Commonwealth’s infrastructure and promote its competitive business environment. The program’s goal is to identify and assess the readiness of potential industrial sites of at least 100 acres in Virginia or 50...
COVINGTON, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Plant nixed by Youngkin would have been in Southside Virginia

A gigantic Ford facility that Governor Glenn Youngkin shot down last month would have been built here in Southside Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch this week quoted several Democratic state lawmakers in confirming the would-be location for the $3.5 billion plant as the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. Sources told...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians

By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Foster youth in Virginia colleges have nowhere to go during breaks. A bill wants to fix that.

Virginia lawmakers are considering a solution for college and university students who came out of foster care and may not have a place to return during breaks. Del. Anne Tata, R-Virginia Beach, is proposing House Bill 1403 to require higher education institutions in Virginia to provide housing access at no cost to foster students during holiday, spring and summer breaks.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

State confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County

Virginia poultry owners strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity to protect their flocks. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the agency's Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Samples were also sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Adams files bills on protests, unemployment fraud

Del. Les Adams (R-16) — whose district includes the northern parts of Pittsylvania County to Blairs and Keeling and extends east to Martinsville and Henry in Henry County — has filed a number of bills across a variety of issues, including protests at the homes of judges and unemployment fraud.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
VIRGINIA STATE

