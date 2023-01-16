Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Related
Full list: Massachusetts Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
WCVB
Monday, January 23: Centre Street
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we make the rounds of Boston’s official “Latin Quarter” and talk with residents, business owners, and activists about what’s changed in JP and what hasn’t - namely, its deep sense of community. We dine at Juicygreens, a Latin-influenced plant-based cafe, and tiny Tonino, a charming Italian eatery. At the stately Loring Greenough House, we explore some of Boston’s untold history. And Diversity is a unique second-hand shop that welcomes all.
949whom.com
Regal Cinemas Closing These Locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts
Going to the movies is always the perfect thing to do on a rainy day or even for a night out with friends or family (or even your average date night - dinner and a movie). Unfortunately, it is time for some movie theaters to close their doors in New England. No more movie screenings, no more popcorn, and no more hoping that you don't have teenagers in the back row.
WCVB
5 fun things to do in Massachusetts weekend of Jan. 20 to 22
BOSTON — Looking for something fun to do in Massachusetts this weekend? Here are five fun things:. And a bonus suggestion: The Happily Ever Wedding Expo in Quincy, Mass.
country1025.com
This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
WCVB
Mixed-use residences on the rise in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — This summer, the first mixed-useRaffles property in North America is set to open in Boston. While some may not be familiar with the brand, it’s one of the oldest hotel companies in the world. The flagship hotel in Singapore opened more than 188 years ago.
Did You Know America’s Oldest Seaport is in New England?
You learn something new every day. One of the things this writer loves most about New England is its history, and it turns out that the area's also home to the oldest seaport in the country. Visit Massachusetts shared on their website that the oldest and most historic fishing seaport...
Here are the 20 Least Popular Girls’ Names (out of 100) in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has received many accolades when it comes to starting a family and raising a child. This past fall Massachusetts was ranked as the top state to raise a family. The study had a number of factors and sub-categories which you can read more about by going here. Raising My...
country1025.com
Iconic Provincetown Restaurant Could Close Forever
I wish I had an extra $14 million laying around. If I did I’d probably disappear from society. Orrrrrr I’d buy The Lobster Pot in Provincetown. The sale would include “buildings, business, equipment, improvements and brand,” but that’s not all. It would also include current chef/owner Tim McNulty who says if the new owner wants him to stay on as chef he’d love to. He’s been chef there since he graduated high school. He’s now 60.
WCVB
Serving up success: Boston Chef Jody Adams and the trio behind the Tres Latinas food truck
Tres Latinas takes authentic flavor on the road and Boston Chef Jody Adams shares what it took to craft her culinary career. Yosi Valdez, Eli Dupont, and Vero Antich-Fjeld are the owners and operators of the Tres Latinas food truck. All originally from Venezuela, Eli and Vero met years ago in their native country, then moved here to Massachusetts – where they were introduced to Yosi Since then, the trio has created a menu that’s centered around, but not exclusive to, that Venezuelan staple – the arepa.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Massachusetts
There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From it's iconic Cape Cod beaches, to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts. Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to...
The Top 5 Things People Hate About Living In MA
Let's face it: We're not living in a perfect world these days and Bay State residents can reaffirm that being a Massachusetts resident has it's ups and downs in more ways than one. We compiled the top 5 reasons as to what irks those from the beautiful Berkshires to the capital city of Boston:
New study ranks most popular fast food restaurants in Massachusetts
BOSTON — A new study has power ranked the most popular fast food restaurants in Massachusetts and it’s no surprise which chain came out on top. The research team at Gambling.com says it investigated which fast food and takeout cuisines were most popular with Bay Staters by analyzing phrases on Google Trends including “fast food chain,” “fast food chain order online,” “fast food chain near me,” “fast food chain menu,” “takeout cuisine takeout,” “takeout cuisine near me,” and “takeout cuisine delivery.”
power98fm.com
The New MLK Statue In Boston Gets A Ton Of Backlash
Last week the unveiling of the new MLK statue took place in Boston. The statue is supposed to be a replica of a picture of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King. Wellllll we say supposed to be because the statue has received a lot of backlash. People from all over are chiming in with their thoughts on the statue and what it looks like.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Boston Resident Shares Easy Hack for Getting Into Local Attractions for Free
Not many people are aware of this.
‘The world has lost a great person’: Ana Walshe remembered in celebration of life
COHASSET, Mass. — A celebration of life was held to remember mother, friend and businesswoman Ana Walshe less than 24 hours after her husband appeared in court for her murder. Boston 25 News has learned that the private virtual meeting, attended by about 100 people, happened on Wednesday night.
country1025.com
Massachusetts’ Oldest Fast Food Joint Has the BEST Steamed Hot Dogs
Ever wonder what your state’s oldest fast food restaurant is? It’s probably not Wendy’s or even McDonald’s. The people at Love Food researched the oldest fast food restaurant in every state. We’ll give you the oldest fast food restaurant in each New England state (and a few others) plus we’ll let you know what you “must try” there according to patrons’ reviews on Yelp.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Comments / 0