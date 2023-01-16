Read full article on original website
WLUC
Noquemanon Ski Marathon prepares for record participants
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year marks the 25th year of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon and it’s shaping up to be the largest one yet. The event takes place January 27 and 28. The marathon’s race director stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about how they’re preparing and the need for volunteers.
WLUC
Volunteers working early hours to prepare hills for ski jumping tournament
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road Friday, January 20 to the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex, where preparations are underway for the weekend’s ski jumping tournament. Thursday’s winter storm put crews behind schedule, but you can still expect gates to open for action...
WLUC
Preparations still underway for 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Friday morning and preparations are still underway for the 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament. Thursday’s winter storm brought heavy snow for crews to clean up. As of 7:00 a.m. Friday, groomers were still maintaining the hills. Ishpeming Ski Club member Dick Ziegler...
WLUC
136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee. Crowds gathered to watch skiers compete from across the country. Besides the jumping tournament, there was also a beer tent, food trucks, and bonfires. Skiers say that Suicide...
WLUC
Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Al Quaal tube slide in Ishpeming will not be staffed for the winter season. City Manager Craig Cugini said the city requires 10 employees to work the hill, and there were only three applicants. The job was posted on the city’s website and sent out to Northern Michigan University students.
WLUC
Brookridge Heights kicks off All Together Now campaign
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is bringing people a little closer this year. Throughout 2023, Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will bring the Marquette community together with its All Together Now campaign. Every month, the home will host an activity to bring people together. Brookridge kicked off...
WLUC
Marquette Lions Club to provide free eye screenings at Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Free eyesight screenings will be available in Marquette Saturday and Sunday for children. The Marquette lions club will be providing the screenings as part of “Project KidSight.” They’ll be available in the Westwood Mall during the flea market. Marquette lions club president Mary Rule...
WLUC
Timber Yeti Axe Range to start axe-throwing league
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An axe-throwing league is coming to Marquette. The Timber Yeti Axe Range is starting the league. It’s for all people, from beginners to professionals. The four-week league will teach folks how to throw axes and compete. Timber Yeti officials said it will be good practice...
Wildlife crew evicts bear from U.P. barn, builds it a cozy den
MARQUETTE, MICH. – A sleepy, young black bear had an unexpected awakening when a Marquette County farmer discovered the yearling snoozing in his cattle barn among the hay bales. A wildlife crew with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources sedated the bear on Jan. 15 and removed it from...
WLUC
Spring Swing 2023 coming to NMU’s Superior Dome
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers of the Spring Swing softball tournament are looking for sponsors as team registrations flow in. This year’s Spring Swing is being planned for March 24-26 and promises loads of softball action. Marquette Varsity Softball Coach Kyle Johnson stopped by the TV6 Morning News to...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today reveals its next All Booked Up reading choice
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another month of All Booked UP has come and gone. Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson reflect on January’s read, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” with their friends from the Peter White Public Library. But first, topics of the day. Trudgeon and...
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
WLUC
Fitness instructor combines yoga, boxing philosophies in Body Pnch classes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fitness instructor at Unity Yoga Co-Op says boxing is a great introductory sport because it can be done by anybody, anywhere, with minimal equipment. Emmanuel Sally says beginner boxing is all about going through the motions, which happens to be great for mobility, flexibility, and...
WLUC
Northern Sun Winery stays busy during winter season
BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Sun Winery might look empty, but that doesn’t mean operations are stopped. What you don’t see from the parking lot is the underground cellar. That’s where most of the activity happens this time of year. “We’ve got everything prepped and everything...
WLUC
Dickinson County residents form nonprofit to bring community free snowshoeing event
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Grab your friends and family for a lantern-lit snowshoe walk on Saturday, January 21st in Iron Mountain. Stomp the Snow is taking place at the Pine Grove Country Club from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Family Snowshoe Charity Association presenting Stomp the Snow was formed...
WLUC
Members of Ishpeming, Escanaba churches travel to Washington, D.C. for March for Life event
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of U.P. catholic churches are traveling to our nation’s capital. 56 members of catholic churches in Ishpeming and Escanaba are traveling to Washington D.C. to participate in the annual march for life. This is the third time the church has attended the event.
WLUC
Marquette County schools decide to stay open or close during heavy snowfall Thursday morning
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While many school districts in Marquette County closed Thursday, some decided to stay open. Negaunee, Gwinn, and NICE Community School District were the only Marquette County public school districts that did not close Thursday morning. NICE did eventually dismiss early. The superintendent says this morning’s...
WLUC
Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s sudden snowfall left many drivers in the ditch Thursday morning. At 6 a.m., there was no sign of snow but by 7:30 a.m., roads and cars were covered. “Out in the county, some of the side roads that aren’t plowed, your vehicle will be...
WLUC
WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here
A winter storm is tracking south of the U.P. today. It is bringing a swath of moderate to heavy snow. It started this morning and it will continue through the afternoon. Plan on slippery and sloppy roads with the worst conditions around midday. Snow amounts will be 4-6″ in the west, 10-12″ in the central counties, 7-9″ in the east, with more than a foot of snow in the higher elevations of Marquette County. The snow slowly diminishes tonight. Then, colder air moves behind this system.
