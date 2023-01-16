ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Noquemanon Ski Marathon prepares for record participants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year marks the 25th year of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon and it’s shaping up to be the largest one yet. The event takes place January 27 and 28. The marathon’s race director stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about how they’re preparing and the need for volunteers.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee. Crowds gathered to watch skiers compete from across the country. Besides the jumping tournament, there was also a beer tent, food trucks, and bonfires. Skiers say that Suicide...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Al Quaal tube slide in Ishpeming will not be staffed for the winter season. City Manager Craig Cugini said the city requires 10 employees to work the hill, and there were only three applicants. The job was posted on the city’s website and sent out to Northern Michigan University students.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Brookridge Heights kicks off All Together Now campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is bringing people a little closer this year. Throughout 2023, Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will bring the Marquette community together with its All Together Now campaign. Every month, the home will host an activity to bring people together. Brookridge kicked off...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Lions Club to provide free eye screenings at Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Free eyesight screenings will be available in Marquette Saturday and Sunday for children. The Marquette lions club will be providing the screenings as part of “Project KidSight.” They’ll be available in the Westwood Mall during the flea market. Marquette lions club president Mary Rule...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Timber Yeti Axe Range to start axe-throwing league

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An axe-throwing league is coming to Marquette. The Timber Yeti Axe Range is starting the league. It’s for all people, from beginners to professionals. The four-week league will teach folks how to throw axes and compete. Timber Yeti officials said it will be good practice...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Spring Swing 2023 coming to NMU’s Superior Dome

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers of the Spring Swing softball tournament are looking for sponsors as team registrations flow in. This year’s Spring Swing is being planned for March 24-26 and promises loads of softball action. Marquette Varsity Softball Coach Kyle Johnson stopped by the TV6 Morning News to...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today reveals its next All Booked Up reading choice

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another month of All Booked UP has come and gone. Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson reflect on January’s read, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” with their friends from the Peter White Public Library. But first, topics of the day. Trudgeon and...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Northern Sun Winery stays busy during winter season

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Sun Winery might look empty, but that doesn’t mean operations are stopped. What you don’t see from the parking lot is the underground cellar. That’s where most of the activity happens this time of year. “We’ve got everything prepped and everything...
BARK RIVER, MI
WLUC

Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s sudden snowfall left many drivers in the ditch Thursday morning. At 6 a.m., there was no sign of snow but by 7:30 a.m., roads and cars were covered. “Out in the county, some of the side roads that aren’t plowed, your vehicle will be...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here

A winter storm is tracking south of the U.P. today. It is bringing a swath of moderate to heavy snow. It started this morning and it will continue through the afternoon. Plan on slippery and sloppy roads with the worst conditions around midday. Snow amounts will be 4-6″ in the west, 10-12″ in the central counties, 7-9″ in the east, with more than a foot of snow in the higher elevations of Marquette County. The snow slowly diminishes tonight. Then, colder air moves behind this system.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

