ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Comments / 2

Related
Wbaltv.com

Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide

ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found. After an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was done on Jan. 16, it was determined that the death was a homicide due to apparent trauma to the upper body.
ESSEX, MD
Nottingham MD

Suspicious death in Essex ruled a homicide

ESSEX, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding a homicide in Essex. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, officers were called to the 900-block of Sun Circle Way (21221) regarding a body that had been located. The Office of the Chief Medical...
ESSEX, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River teen

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Ayrica Hope is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last in the Middle River area wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Ayrica Hope’s whereabouts is...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

VIDEO: Crews work to repair damaged tower after Gaithersburg plane crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Crews are working to repair a damaged tower in Montgomery County months after a small plane crashed into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines. SkyTrak7 was over the Gaithersburg scene Wednesday as crews worked to repair the powerlines. Officals say repairs are expected to wrap up...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman's body found after Baltimore vacant home fire, homicide investigation underway

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a woman's body inside a vacant rowhome Tuesday night. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a two-story house on the 400 block of N. East Avenue, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke and the home engulfed in flames. Surrounding homes were not affected besides some smoke damage. The flames were so big they could be seen down the street. Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said they believe the home was vacant, but a woman's body was found inside. Her identity is unknown as of Wednesday morning. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation as the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

30-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late yesterday afternoon and left one man dead. Police arrived at the 1700 Block of West Lexington Street shortly before 6 pm to investigate the shooting report. When officers arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and died shortly after. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post 30-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Mother, 2 children reported missing from Essex area

UPDATE: Tori Manuel and her two children have been located. ———- ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a mother and her two children who have gone missing. Tori Manuel, 27, is 5’2” tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen in the...
ESSEX, MD
Shore News Network

Woman reported missing in Dundalk area

DUNDALK, MD – Police issued a missing person alert for a Dundalk woman that has gone missing. 29-year-old Lauren Cirio was last seen in the Dundalk area, possibly wearing gym clothes and operating a 2010 red Nissan Altima Delaware tag(375870). She s 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020 The post Woman reported missing in Dundalk area appeared first on Shore News Network.
DUNDALK, MD
Shore News Network

15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on January 12th. Artaja McDaniel was last seen in the 2900 block of Erdman Avenue on January 12, at approximately 3:30 p.m. She is 5’1” and weighs approximately 146 lbs. If you know the whereabouts of Artaja McDaniel, please dial 911. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy