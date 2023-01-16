Read full article on original website
Fire in Bel Air under investigation, vacant building was being misused
A fire at a vacant building that once housed Grove Plumbing in Bel Air underscores the difficulty in keeping vacant properties safe and secure from trespassers.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide
ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found. After an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was done on Jan. 16, it was determined that the death was a homicide due to apparent trauma to the upper body.
Nottingham MD
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River teen
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Ayrica Hope is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last in the Middle River area wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Ayrica Hope’s whereabouts is...
Missing Pennsylvania Teen Last Seen In Baltimore, MD: Police
A York County 14-year-old has been missing for four days and they were last seen in Maryland, authorities say. Joseph Harrell III went missing from his Spring Grove home on January 16, according to York County Regional police. He was last seen in the Baltimore City, Maryland area. He is...
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: Crews work to repair damaged tower after Gaithersburg plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Crews are working to repair a damaged tower in Montgomery County months after a small plane crashed into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines. SkyTrak7 was over the Gaithersburg scene Wednesday as crews worked to repair the powerlines. Officals say repairs are expected to wrap up...
Woman's body found after Baltimore vacant home fire, homicide investigation underway
BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a woman's body inside a vacant rowhome Tuesday night. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a two-story house on the 400 block of N. East Avenue, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke and the home engulfed in flames. Surrounding homes were not affected besides some smoke damage. The flames were so big they could be seen down the street. Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said they believe the home was vacant, but a woman's body was found inside. Her identity is unknown as of Wednesday morning. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation as the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.
foxbaltimore.com
Electric blanket malfunction kills woman trapped inside house fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just one day after being rescued from a Baltimore County house fire, police confirm the victim succumbed to her injuries. 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson died after becoming trapped Monday in a fire at her home, Baltimore County police confirm. Fire crews responded to the 4100 block...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Police Department warning residents of police impersonation phone scam
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam that is being reported in the area. Authorities say they are receiving reports of residents being contacted by scammers claiming to be Baltimore County police officers. The scammers then say they are collecting on a legal...
foxbaltimore.com
9-year-old boy battling fatal disease spends time with Baltimore County Police
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — A 9-year-old boy battling CLN3 batten, a disease which is always fatal without any known treatment or cure, spent time in Parkville Police Station, according to a Baltimore County Police Department. Noah can be seen smiling with officers, holding a clear police shield, and holding...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Man charged in connection to an assault with a baseball bat in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to an assault that happened in Glen Burnie on Jan. 19, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the assault happened around 6 a.m.. in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry...
foxbaltimore.com
37-year-old man fatally shot inside vehicle northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Arlington neighborhood of west Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at around 4:35 p.m. officers were sent to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Officers arrived at...
Nottingham MD
Woman robs Nottingham business at gunpoint, armed robbery reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating several robberies and burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, an individual broke down the door to a residence in the unit block of Oak Grove Drive in Middle River (21220). Authorities say no items were taken.
30-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late yesterday afternoon and left one man dead. Police arrived at the 1700 Block of West Lexington Street shortly before 6 pm to investigate the shooting report. When officers arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and died shortly after. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post 30-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Mother, 2 children reported missing from Essex area
UPDATE: Tori Manuel and her two children have been located. ———- ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a mother and her two children who have gone missing. Tori Manuel, 27, is 5’2” tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen in the...
Woman reported missing in Dundalk area
DUNDALK, MD – Police issued a missing person alert for a Dundalk woman that has gone missing. 29-year-old Lauren Cirio was last seen in the Dundalk area, possibly wearing gym clothes and operating a 2010 red Nissan Altima Delaware tag(375870). She s 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020 The post Woman reported missing in Dundalk area appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Community members call for answers and solutions after Edmondson Village shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community members and community leaders all converged inside a church, just feet away from where five teens were shot. The purpose of the meeting is simple: citizens are calling for answers and solutions. Amber was one of the many people who attended. Her expectations were not...
61-year-old woman dies in Randallstown house fire
Firefighter crews battled a fire in the 4100 block of Powells Run Road on Monday morning. One person was rescued and transported to an area hospital.
15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on January 12th. Artaja McDaniel was last seen in the 2900 block of Erdman Avenue on January 12, at approximately 3:30 p.m. She is 5’1” and weighs approximately 146 lbs. If you know the whereabouts of Artaja McDaniel, please dial 911. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
