kentreporter.com
Three Kent residents to determine mayor, City Council salaries
Kent residents Pat Hanis, Todd Minor and Julie Miller are the members of the city’s new Independent Salary Commission. The City Council approved the appointment of the three at its Jan. 17 meeting. The three will decide later this year whether the full-time mayor and part-time council members get pay increases, decreases or keep the same pay.
kentreporter.com
Residents express concern about Auburn mayor’s paid time off
Seven Auburn residents have asked the Auburn City Council to change policies that determine the Auburn mayor’s salary and compensation. Specifically, policies that allow the city’s elected mayor to accrue unlimited sick leave and vacation time and then cash it out upon leaving office. Tanya Terrell Jones, Aaron...
kentreporter.com
Kent judge dismisses charges in Meridian Elementary School incident
A Kent judge dismissed criminal charges against a man over incidents at Meridian Elementary School after state officials estimated mid-July would be the earliest they could have room for him at a mental health facility. “I can’t legally justify to hold him for six months (in the city jail) in...
kentreporter.com
Kent’s Dana Stiner chosen as state Elementary Principal of the Year
When Dana Stiner attended elementary school, she didn’t think she would ever become a successful adult due to a learning disability identified in the second grade. “I struggled greatly through elementary school, had low confidence and was often embarrassed by my academic performance,” said Stiner, now the principal at Pine Tree Elementary School in Kent.
kentreporter.com
Drive-by shooting at Des Moines sports bar injures one
One person was shot in the hand during a drive-by shooting outside the La Familia Sports Bar along Pacific Highway South in Des Moines. Officers responded at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 after 911 calls about a shooting at the bar, 22855 Pacific Highway S., according to a Jan. 20 Des Moines Police press release. The bar is just north of Kent.
kentreporter.com
Kent crime numbers up again in 2022 in most categories
Crime numbers were up 2022 in Kent in all but two categories after the city posted historically high numbers in 2021. Commercial burglaries were up 45% with 965 in 2022 compared to 665 in 2021, according to Kent Police crime statistics released this month. Aggravated assaults (not domestic violence cases)...
kentreporter.com
Mia Gregerson elected chair of House Members of Color Caucus
State Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, was recently elected to serve as chair of the House Members of Color Caucus in the state Legislature in Olympia. Comprised of 26 members, the caucus makes up 45% of the House Democratic Caucus. Gregerson was first appointed in 2013 to represent the 33rd Legislative...
kentreporter.com
Police searching for suspects who robbed Federal Way nail salon at gunpoint
Federal Way Police are searching for two suspects who robbed employees and customers at a Federal Way nail salon at gunpoint. At about 2:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, two male suspects robbed the Perfect Nails and Spa near the 2100 block of SW 336th Street, according to a Federal Way Police report.
kentreporter.com
Kentwood’s Sarah Wright goes undefeated at girls wrestling meet
The Kentwood Conquerors and the Kentridge Chargers girls wrestling teams competed in the second-to-last league meet this season on Jan. 19. The meet took place at Decatur High School and involved a total of four other schools. Of the 13 weight classes that competed on Thursday, the Kent schools competed...
kentreporter.com
Alleged would-be Auburn barista snatcher makes first court appearance
The man Auburn Police arrested Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17 for allegedly trying to yank a barista through the drive-thru window at Beankini Espresso in north Auburn early on Monday morning, Jan. 16, made his first appearance in Superior Court Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. Police arrested the suspect at his home...
