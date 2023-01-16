Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Schools Education Foundation opens spring 2023 grant applications
The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation is now accepting applications for its spring 2023 “Inspire the Journey” Grants. The grants are open to anyone on staff with the Shelby County Schools district and may be used to fund much-needed equipment, consultants, materials or other project costs for a classroom, department or area of service within Shelby County Schools.
Human remains found in Talladega County creek identified
The human remains that were located in a creek in Lincoln Monday morning have been identified, per the Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday.
Man acquitted in 2010 Birmingham cold case homicide
A man charged 11 years after a Birmingham cold case homicide has been acquitted in the 2010 slaying. Antonio Devon Coleman, 36, was arrested in 2020 for the killing of 47-year-old Jeffrey Deon Wormley. Birmingham police said they were able to make the arrest after Coleman’s ex-girlfriend provided new information that led to the capital murder warrant being issued.
Man sentenced to more than 2 decades in prison for deadly shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City
A convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham has now been sentenced to prison. Melvin Akeem Taylor, 29, was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury in October found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter.
Shelby Reporter
Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations
HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
Search underway for missing Jefferson County woman last seen Tuesday
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening. Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound. Officials have not told us...
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
Shelby Reporter
City of Helena offers activities for seniors
HELENA – The city of Helena is working to offer activities and events for seniors in the community. “Please join other senior adults in Helena each Friday evening for a potluck and cards at Helena Sports Complex,” the city of Helena website read. These potlucks are held for...
wvtm13.com
Shooting reported in Fairfield Thursday morning
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Fairfield Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Forest Drive at 4:37 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea council approves upgrades to CPES, new traffic signals
CHELSEA – Chelsea City Council approved the construction of upgrades to Chelsea Park Elementary, the installation of traffic signals and approved the annexation of a property during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The council approved resolution 1062, which authorizes the mayor to enter into an agreement...
Funeral for ‘American Idol’ singer, Alabama native CJ Harris will be held Jan. 28
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The funeral for CJ Harris, a singer who appeared on “American Idol” and grew up in Jasper, will be held later this month. Harris, who made it to the top 10 of the singing competition in 2014, died Sunday after reportedly having a heart attack in Alabama. He was 31 years […]
City of Hanceville searching for helicopter
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take. Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in shoplifting case in Chelsea
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities want to question a man suspected of shoplifting in the Chelsea area. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the man is suspected of taking a large quantity of perfumes and colognes from stores without paying. Police said the man was seen wearing a long...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex
FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
Two killed in Anniston shooting identified
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anniston on January 16. According to Anniston Police, 43-year-old Carlos Miller and 21-year-old Charrell Brown shot one another around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard. Officers found Miller, of Anniston, at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
Shelby Reporter
Bikes 4 Kids to donate bicycles in Selma relief effort
CHELSEA – As the many needs are being met through the charity of others, Bikes 4 Kids hopes to meet transportation and recreational needs for those in Selma who have suffered from the recent tornado. The Chelsea-based nonprofit, Bikes 4 Kids, is collecting bicycles and everyday items to bring...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham BOE President announces retirement
Pelham City Schools Board of Education President Rick Rhoades has been a member of the board since its inception, but that time will soon come to an end. Rhoades announced his plans to retire when his term expires in June 2023 after close to 10 years serving as the BOE president.
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in connection to shooting deaths of Anniston men
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection to the deaths of two Anniston men Monday night. The Anniston Police Department said according to its investigation, the 18-year-old was involved in the incident that led to the fatal shooting of Carlos Miller and Charrell Brown. The...
