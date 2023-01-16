ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wolverine, MI
4d ago

It was shot down years ago. People crying that invaded peoples privacy. But yet people walk around with their video everyday invading others privacy! When you going to wake up. Your cell phone is a tracking device. Any account you have with the internet, you’re being tracked but you want to cry about traffic cams 🤣🤣🤣 Those who don’t want those cameras are the ones that think red lights don’t apply to them and the 13% in that downtown city don’t want to be caught for the crime that is committed when they do a hit and run.

Living4Me
3d ago

They need to hurry up and put those cameras up. These fools cannot drive around here. They can’t tell the difference between red and green but they fully know what black and white is. Big dummies!

Sweeping changes coming to Ky. juvenile justice sytstem

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Sweeping changes are coming to Kentucky’s juvenile justice system. Gov. Andy Beshear made this announcement on Thursday to address safety and staffing shortages. Some of the major changes include substantial security upgrades to the detention centers, increased visitor screening, and trying to prevent drugs from...
Kentucky State Police getting body cameras

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - 20 states do not issue body cameras to their state troopers. Kentucky is now moving off that list. State Police officials demonstrated their combined squad car and body camera system at the state police training center in Frankfort. The cameras will be issued throughout this year...
Indiana State Police could see starting salary increase

Prosecutors charge Indiana man under 2018 law targeting drug dealers. Woman accused of kidnapping child from Southern Indiana elementary school back in jail. Woman accused of kidnapping child from Southern Indiana elementary school back in jail. Scott County Superintendent introduces new security plan one week after child abducted on playground.
Homes remain destroyed after October blasting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. A few homes on Carlimar Lane, a neighborhood near the blasting site,...
Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central Ohio. The Kentucky Department of Health said it has been communicating with the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in connection to an outbreak in measles cases since November.
Official Kentucky Derby Festival poster rolls off the presses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Poster was printed on Friday. Artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil went to Welch Printing to watch her artwork come to life. For the 43rd poster in the iconic poster series, Chaintreuil said she wanted to capture everything about the Derby Festival, like the fireworks, the Pegasus, and the people. The poster is splashed with bright colors to represent the energy.
I-71 pothole patching continues in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers can expect minor delays as Interstate 71 pothole patching continues. The crew is scheduled to work on Thursday until 3 p.m. in the left lane of I-71 from Exit 22 to Exit 14. The work will be finished at the I-71 southbound...
3 dead in Bullitt County house fire

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.

Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
