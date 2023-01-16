Read full article on original website
Wolverine, MI
4d ago
It was shot down years ago. People crying that invaded peoples privacy. But yet people walk around with their video everyday invading others privacy! When you going to wake up. Your cell phone is a tracking device. Any account you have with the internet, you’re being tracked but you want to cry about traffic cams 🤣🤣🤣 Those who don’t want those cameras are the ones that think red lights don’t apply to them and the 13% in that downtown city don’t want to be caught for the crime that is committed when they do a hit and run.
Living4Me
3d ago
They need to hurry up and put those cameras up. These fools cannot drive around here. They can’t tell the difference between red and green but they fully know what black and white is. Big dummies!
Wave 3
Sweeping changes coming to Ky. juvenile justice sytstem
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Sweeping changes are coming to Kentucky’s juvenile justice system. Gov. Andy Beshear made this announcement on Thursday to address safety and staffing shortages. Some of the major changes include substantial security upgrades to the detention centers, increased visitor screening, and trying to prevent drugs from...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police getting body cameras
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - 20 states do not issue body cameras to their state troopers. Kentucky is now moving off that list. State Police officials demonstrated their combined squad car and body camera system at the state police training center in Frankfort. The cameras will be issued throughout this year...
Wave 3
Indiana State Police could see starting salary increase
Prosecutors charge Indiana man under 2018 law targeting drug dealers. Woman accused of kidnapping child from Southern Indiana elementary school back in jail. Woman accused of kidnapping child from Southern Indiana elementary school back in jail. Scott County Superintendent introduces new security plan one week after child abducted on playground.
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Kentucky Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
Wave 3
Homes remain destroyed after October blasting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. A few homes on Carlimar Lane, a neighborhood near the blasting site,...
Wave 3
Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central Ohio. The Kentucky Department of Health said it has been communicating with the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in connection to an outbreak in measles cases since November.
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
Wave 3
Official Kentucky Derby Festival poster rolls off the presses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Poster was printed on Friday. Artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil went to Welch Printing to watch her artwork come to life. For the 43rd poster in the iconic poster series, Chaintreuil said she wanted to capture everything about the Derby Festival, like the fireworks, the Pegasus, and the people. The poster is splashed with bright colors to represent the energy.
Wave 3
GameStop’s Kentucky Distribution Center in Shepherdsville set to permanently close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - GameStop planning to permanently close its Shepherdsville Distribution Center in Kentucky later this year, according to sources. The nationwide video game retailer is closing the location on June 30, with all employees being let go by March 31. Job losses are said to begin on March...
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
FOCUS | Louisville library workers concerned about fights, guest behavior
"It's not just about the number, it's about the seriousness," the president of the library workers' union said. The images that come to mind for most people when you think "public library" are not scary. "I've never come across anybody that's unruly," Michelle Smith said, who visits the Shawnee branch...
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
Wave 3
I-71 pothole patching continues in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers can expect minor delays as Interstate 71 pothole patching continues. The crew is scheduled to work on Thursday until 3 p.m. in the left lane of I-71 from Exit 22 to Exit 14. The work will be finished at the I-71 southbound...
Wave 3
Beshear to declare January as Shelter Animal Awareness Month in honor of Ethan the dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is set to announce the month of January as “Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month.”. The month is named in honor of Ethan, a Louisville rescue dog whose recovery story captured the hearts of many statewide and across the nation. Kentucky...
Wave 3
3 dead in Bullitt County house fire
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
wdrb.com
Louisville officer sues LMPD, claiming discrimination because he's a man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department is suing the agency and the city claiming he was discriminated against because he's a man. Officer Jeremy Livers filed the lawsuit this week saying he was passed over for promotions because of his gender. The lawsuit names...
These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.
Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
Wave 3
Pam Stevenson made history launching candidacy for Kentucky’s Attorney General
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pam Stevenson made history on Thursday as she formally launched her candidacy for the position of Attorney General of Kentucky. Stevenson is the first black woman in the history of Kentucky to run for the position. Stevenson was an air force J.A.G. attorney for 27 years...
