Howell Man Arrested For Firing At Rideshare Vehicle

Photo courtesy Howell Police

HOWELL – Three kids accidentally set off a car alarm, which led a local man to come outside and fire at a rideshare vehicle, police said.

At around 12:30 a.m. on January 15, three juveniles were with their friend, who lives on Carrie Drive. They were waiting for a rideshare. When it arrived, the kids got out of their friend’s vehicle, accidentally setting off the alarm.

That’s when Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell, emerged from the home and fired at the rideshare, a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup. The truck was hit three times but no one was injured, police said.

Ventricelli is the boyfriend of the homeowner. The homeowner’s son was the one the three kids were visiting.

Police said he was charged with one count of first-degree Attempted Murder, one count of second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Firearm) and one count of second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Department Detective Ryan Jackson at 732-938-4575.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.