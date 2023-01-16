Read full article on original website
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Breaking the Chains: Uncovering the Dark Reality of Human Trafficking in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Community Foundation looks to create more positive change, after a century of service
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - For 100 years, the Grand Rapids Community Foundation has “connected people, passion and resources,” working hard to lead the community to strengthen the lives of its people. The Community Foundation, supported by its many partners, looks to find solutions to pressing issues in the...
Safety expert to share lessons from national school shootings with Kent County educators
KENT COUNTY, MI – A nationally recognized school safety expert is coming to Grand Rapids next week to talk to school leaders about risk management and how to keep kids safe in the event of a security threat. Jaclyn Schildkraut, a national expert on mass shooting research and author...
‘The real work begins now,’ Congresswoman Hillary Scholten says during Grand Rapids ceremony
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Saying “the real work begins now,” U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten hosted an in-district swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building in Grand Rapids. Prior to taking the oath, the first-term Democrat from Grand Rapids spoke to a packed room of...
Ottawa Impact’s campaign strategy even impresses new coalition forming to vote them out
WEST OLIVE, MI — Cohesive messaging with similar yard signs. Campaign support for several candidates centered on a pledge to voters. And an ability to organize around a central mission. Those were the hallmarks from Ottawa Impact’s incredibly successful campaign strategy that thrust the very conservative candidates who ran...
Festival of the Arts announces new executive director
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts has a new executive director. Festival of the Arts announced Wednesday, Jan. 18 that its new director is Missy Summers, who will lead the event into its 54th year. Summers is the chief rural officer of Junior Achievement...
$12.6M for renovations to Muskegon County Hall of Justice approved by county board
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon County is moving forward with an estimated $12.6 million in renovations to its Hall of Justice that include an exterior facelift. Renovations also will be done to the building’s sixth floor, the only one left out of previous improvements, and the fourth floor. Completion is expected by the end of 2024.
See the most checked out books in 2022 at Grand Rapids’ library system
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids’ library system saw almost 750,000 checkouts of physical materials from its eight branches in 2022. But among those checkouts, 10 titles took the top spots of the most checked out last year at the Grand Rapids Public Library system (GRPL). The most...
Food truck rally coming to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grand Rapids foodies, get ready for a big weekend. As part of the ongoing World of Winter festival in Grand Rapids, a food truck rally is planned for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in downtown Grand Rapids at 555 Monroe Ave. NW.
Student found with loaded handgun at Grand Rapids school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A student at Burton Middle School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the school district said. A parent contacted school leaders early Wednesday morning after hearing about a “a student’s concerning behavior after school and off of school grounds Tuesday afternoon,” the district said in a statement.
Hudsonville hosting charity hockey game to raise money for veterans
HUDSONVILLE, MI – Hudsonville high school students are hosting a charity hockey game Friday, Jan. 20, to raise money for local veterans. All proceeds from Hudsonville’s “Hockey For Heroes” game will go to the West Michigan Veterens Coalition, the school announced in a news release. Hudsonville...
Man flew to Grand Rapids to meet girl he met online, police say
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A Philadelphia man was arrested at Gerald R. Ford International Airport intending to meet a girl he met online, Grant police said. Police said the alleged victim contacted a school resource officer for help after attending an in-school seminar about the dangers of human trafficking. Her report led to an investigation by multiple police agencies.
Consumers Energy OK’d to raise electric rates, must double rooftop solar
LANSING, MICH. – State officials agreed on an electric rate hike for customers of Consumers Energy but required the company to double its rooftop solar cap, among additional efforts toward electric vehicle charging, community solar, grid reliability, and electrifying residential heating. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Jan....
Rochester woman learns she’s won $500,000 Powerball prize during sleepless night
LANSING, MI -- As if she wasn’t having a hard enough time falling asleep, Deborah Bates, 65, of Rochester definitely couldn’t sleep after she learned she won a $500,000 Powerball prize. “I play Powerball every once in a while, and usually check the results the morning after the...
Air, surface disinfection systems installed on buses operated by Harbor Transit
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – “Continuous” disinfection system aimed at killing such viruses as the one that causes COVID-19 have been installed on public buses used by Harbor Transit. The CASPR air and surface disinfection system is designed for buses and trains and kills 99.9% of pathogens in...
Townhome, retail development would transform stretch of Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A stretch of Wealthy Street SE between Lafayette and Prospect avenues would be transformed with 18 townhomes, two renovated single-family homes, and commercial space under a proposed development plan. The plan, being pitched by Grand Rapids-based Indigo Design + Development, would re-envision an area that...
Greek snack company opens U.S. headquarters in Kentwood, plans up to 185 jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A snack company based in Greece has opened a U.S. headquarters in Kentwood and says it plans to create up to 185 jobs over the next two years. SnackCraft, which was founded in 2008 and makes allergen-free crackers, crisps and baked goods, hosted a ceremonial grand opening this week of its plant, 4444 52nd St., featuring officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other local leaders.
Michigan’s Atwater Brewery releases IPA created by artificial intelligence
DETROIT – Michigan breweries release beer made with everything these days. But chances are you haven’t tried a beer made like this. Created by Atwater Brewery in Detroit, Artificial Intelligence IPA is a brew made completely by an artificial intelligence software. The 6.5% IPA is made with a blend of Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops, which results in tropical and citrus flavors and aromas.
Body found in Kent County swampy area identified as missing Wyoming man
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a body found in a swamp year near M-6 as that of a Wyoming man who went missing in mid-November. Wyoming police on Friday, Jan. 20, said the body has been confirmed to be Raymond Tarasiewicz, 69. He went missing Nov. 21 and...
Inaugural Calvin football coach ready to build program from scratch
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Trent Figg’s football career has taken him from a small town in Missouri to the Southeast, the West Coast and even Hawaii. But he sounded like someone entrenched in the Calvin University community Wednesday during his introductory press conference as the Knights’ first head football coach.
Motorcycle unit at Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office revived with 2 new Harley-Davidsons
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Come spring, sheriff deputies in Muskegon County will have sweet new tools for law enforcement: two new Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The department is purchasing two motorcycles to revive its motorcycle, or “motor,” unit that currently has one 2005 Harley-Davidson. In addition to providing a...
