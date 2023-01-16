ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Student found with loaded handgun at Grand Rapids school

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A student at Burton Middle School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the school district said. A parent contacted school leaders early Wednesday morning after hearing about a “a student’s concerning behavior after school and off of school grounds Tuesday afternoon,” the district said in a statement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Greek snack company opens U.S. headquarters in Kentwood, plans up to 185 jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A snack company based in Greece has opened a U.S. headquarters in Kentwood and says it plans to create up to 185 jobs over the next two years. SnackCraft, which was founded in 2008 and makes allergen-free crackers, crisps and baked goods, hosted a ceremonial grand opening this week of its plant, 4444 52nd St., featuring officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other local leaders.
KENTWOOD, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Atwater Brewery releases IPA created by artificial intelligence

DETROIT – Michigan breweries release beer made with everything these days. But chances are you haven’t tried a beer made like this. Created by Atwater Brewery in Detroit, Artificial Intelligence IPA is a brew made completely by an artificial intelligence software. The 6.5% IPA is made with a blend of Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops, which results in tropical and citrus flavors and aromas.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

