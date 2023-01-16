MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon County is moving forward with an estimated $12.6 million in renovations to its Hall of Justice that include an exterior facelift. Renovations also will be done to the building’s sixth floor, the only one left out of previous improvements, and the fourth floor. Completion is expected by the end of 2024.

