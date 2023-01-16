Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
KWQC
QCA girls earn shooting medals
St. Ambrose freshman Ignacio Dacunda, known as Nacho, grew up more than 5,000 miles away from Davenport, Iowa, in Argentina. Rain, snow, freezing rain, a wintry mix of all three--they're all a part of our forecast for Wednesday. Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart. Updated: 15 hours ago. Muscatine...
KWQC
Chef Keys invites Visit Quad Cities to Speak about Tourism
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys invited President and CEO Dave Harrell of Visit Quad Cities and Brittany Wells to the TV6 Kitchen. They discussed how QCA tourism and the food scene are on a steady rise. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes...
KWQC
Student day for Storm hockey
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Ask a student whether they’d be on a school day between their classroom and a hockey game, and it’s no contest -- but the Quad City Storm has brought the classroom to the Vibrant Arena. Thousands of children packed Vibrant Arena in Moline to...
KWQC
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities area
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A very recognizable hot dog on wheels will return to the Quad Cities this weekend. Oscar Mayer announced its iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will be making several stops at Quad City area Hy-Vees from Jan. 20-22. According to a media release from Oscar Mayer, here’s where you...
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
KWQC
Tracking some light snow and slick roads for Saturday night
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR LIGHT SNOW/SLICK ROADS - 7PM SATURDAY-9AM SUNDAY***. Clouds will be on the increase Friday night with lows in the mid 20s and light wind. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday and another round of light snow is possible.
KWQC
First Alert Day 7 p.m. Saturday Evening (1/21) through 9 a.m. Sunday morning (1/22)
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clouds will be on the increase Saturday and another round of light snow is possible. late Saturday evening into early Sunday. Although only light amounts of snow are expected over the region the highest impact will likely be from slick roads developing. late Saturday evening into...
KWQC
Moline, Rock Island parks and recreation to host Sweetheart Dance
MOLINE/ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline and Rock Island parks and recreation departments invite the community to a Valentine(s) dance in February. The Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation departments announced a Sweetheart Dance partnership and invite all “parents and children, grandparents, aunts, uncles, older siblings, etc. to an evening of fun” on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center, 4303 24th Street.
KWQC
WIU Department of Communication announces Lambda Pi Eta inductees
MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Western Illinois University (WIU) has announced the names of several students who have been inducted into the National Communication Association’s student honor society, Lambda Pi Eta (LPH) for Fall 2022 semester. The Pi Pi Chapter of Lambda Pi Eta honored WIU students including: Savannah Ballard,...
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
KWQC
Rain rolls in Wednesday afternoon with some sleet mixing in the evening
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A potent storm system will arrive Wednesday afternoon bringing mainly rain to the QCA and sleet and snow to our NW. For the QC rain will arrive around 3 p.m. and continue through the evening commute. Areas near Dubuque and Galena have a winter weather advisory as rain will change over to sleet and snow this evening.
KWQC
Alleman cuts varsity football for 2023 season
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Alleman High School will not have a varsity football team in 2023 due to low participation and safety concerns. Western Big 6 Conference schools were told about the decision in a meeting in Galesburg Wednesday, according to a media release from the Alleman High School’s principal and athletic director.
KWQC
Black Hawk College to host CommUniversity, February
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Black Hawk College invites the community to explore new ideas and engage in discussions at CommUniversity in February. Black Hawk College announced a series of Sunday afternoon seminars that will be available to BHC students and non-students alike, Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Moline campus, stated a media release from the college. The seminars will be taught by local experts in arts, humanities, personal enrichment, regional studies, and theology.
How much snow fell across Iowa in latest winter storm
IOWA — This is the first major snowstorm to impact the metro and central Iowa in 2023. The temperatures stayed at and above freezing through the night, so the snow has even been melting overnight. It is wet and heavy on trees and powerlines. Here is a look at some of the preliminary early totals […]
KWQC
St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVII
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The St. Patrick Society presents Grand Parade XXXVII on March 18, 2023. The day will begin with Mass at St. Mary’s in Rock Island at 10 a.m. then the bi-state St. Patrick’s Grand Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. The parade will travel through downtown Rock Island, then cross the Centennial Bridge to then proceed through Downtown Davenport. There will be a post-parade bash held at the River Center.
KWQC
First Alert Forecast - Clouds and flakes overnight. Some sun Friday!
"We think we can provide really new patient care that can help everyone in the region and everyone in Iowa," said Dr. Phillip Horwitz. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
KWQC
Storm school day game
"We think we can provide really new patient care that can help everyone in the region and everyone in Iowa," said Dr. Phillip Horwitz. The best way to get vitamins is through diet. Muscatine police investigating Friday collision and disturbance. Updated: 13 hours ago. Muscatine Police investigating Friday collision and...
KETV.com
Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
KWQC
Chef Keys invites St. Ambrose University’s Ryan Saddler to Discuss Dining and D.E.I.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys invited Ryan Saddler, Associate Vice President of DEI at St Ambrose University to the TV6 Kitchen. They discussed how food can connect people to help shed light and to embrace other cultures. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share...
Comments / 0