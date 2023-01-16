ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

MAMGA’s 85th Anniversary and MAMGA Mardi Gras events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mardi Gras season is here! We spoke with MAMGA’s PR officer Marcus D. Catchings and 2003 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Sydney Pugh about this years 85th Anniversary and upcoming MAMGA events!. MAMGA 2023 Calendar of Events:. Saturday, February 11, 2023. Junior Monarch Royal Luncheon. Time:...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mardi Gras 2023: Mobile visitor’s guide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Mobile for Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about the city’s biggest celebration. The birthplace of Mardi Gras in America, Mobile goes big every year leading up to Fat Tuesday. Thousands of revelers turn out for parades and balls, and even […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Mobile mayor’s annexation proposals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proposed four different annexation maps on Wednesday. A day later, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook shared his thoughts through the City of Semmes Facebook page. “The City of Semmes knows about the importance of annexation in maintaining a thriving community,” Van Hook said. “Our current goal is […]
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fun events, concerts and shows coming to Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global has a fun lineup of events heading to downtown Mobile. Ryan Foster joined us with a look!. April 28 – Black Jacket Symphony – Tom Petty’s “Full Moon Fever”. MOBILE CIVIC CENTER:. January 19 - The Temptations & The Four...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne residents fighting proposed neighborhood

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents living in several neighborhoods along Pollard Road are coming together this week, hoping to stop a new subdivision from moving in next door. “Growth is good. We want to grow the right way. There’s wetlands back there where they’re trying to develop,” said Jason Holston who lives in the Creekside […]
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

West Mobile committee in favor of annexation

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Talks of annexation were front and center at Mobile City Council yet again. Today, the Mayor's Office released four different annexation plans that would help the city grow. In the last decade, the city has lost roughly 8,000 people. That's 4% of its population. Some people are not on board, saying they're worried about the cost, and demographic changes. There are others, however, who support annexation. Today we heard from two men with the West Mobile Annexation Committee. They say all 4 of the annexation map options are viable.
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

Ivey awards $2.5M grant for infrastructure needs for Novelis Inc.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday the awarding of a $2.5 million grant to help an aluminum manufacturing and recycling leader build a plant in south Alabama and create 800 new jobs. Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to provide infrastructure required for Novelis Inc. to invest in a...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Poarch Band of Creek Indians police chief passes away

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has learned that Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief Mike Reynolds passed away suddenly Wednesday morning. Family members tell us Reynolds died of a heart attack. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians send their condolences to Reynolds’ family. Law enforcement colleagues tell WKRG News 5 he […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WPMI

Limited Jan. 12 tornado debris pick-up offered in North Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public Works will pick up vegetative tornado debris within its rights-of-way in limited areas, as approved by the Mobile County Commission on Thursday, January 19, 2023. National Weather Service in Mobile determined an EF2 tornado touched down in north Mobile County: west...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

