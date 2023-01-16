Read full article on original website
MAMGA’s 85th Anniversary and MAMGA Mardi Gras events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mardi Gras season is here! We spoke with MAMGA’s PR officer Marcus D. Catchings and 2003 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Sydney Pugh about this years 85th Anniversary and upcoming MAMGA events!. MAMGA 2023 Calendar of Events:. Saturday, February 11, 2023. Junior Monarch Royal Luncheon. Time:...
Mardi Gras 2023: Mobile visitor’s guide
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Mobile for Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about the city’s biggest celebration. The birthplace of Mardi Gras in America, Mobile goes big every year leading up to Fat Tuesday. Thousands of revelers turn out for parades and balls, and even […]
Mardi Gras Day parade and celebration to impact postal service on February 21, 2023
On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the Mardi Gras Day parade and celebration in Mobile, AL, will impact postal service as follows:. Residential or business mail and package delivery for ZIP Codes 36602, 36603, and 36604 temporarily will be suspended. The U.S. Postal Service will not pick up mail deposited in...
Julia Ponquinette Joyner, first Black student at Spring Hill College, dies at 89
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Julia Ponquinette Joyner and seven other classmates desegregated Spring Hill College in September 1954. Joyner went on to a decades-long career as a psychiatrist. The Mobile native died on Jan. 7 in Richmond, Va. Spring Hill College announced Joyner’s passing with an obituary on Thursday. The College highlighted Joyner’s many accomplishments, […]
Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Mobile mayor’s annexation proposals
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proposed four different annexation maps on Wednesday. A day later, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook shared his thoughts through the City of Semmes Facebook page. “The City of Semmes knows about the importance of annexation in maintaining a thriving community,” Van Hook said. “Our current goal is […]
Fun events, concerts and shows coming to Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global has a fun lineup of events heading to downtown Mobile. Ryan Foster joined us with a look!. April 28 – Black Jacket Symphony – Tom Petty’s “Full Moon Fever”. MOBILE CIVIC CENTER:. January 19 - The Temptations & The Four...
Three MCPSS teachers recognized as Alabama Science Teachers of the Year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s no secret Mobile County has some amazing teachers -- three of MCPSS Science Teachers are being recognized on the state level. Hutchens Elementary’s Maegan Gayle makes science fun. It’s just part of the reason she’s this year’s Alabama Elementary Science Teacher of the Year.
Daphne residents fighting proposed neighborhood
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents living in several neighborhoods along Pollard Road are coming together this week, hoping to stop a new subdivision from moving in next door. “Growth is good. We want to grow the right way. There’s wetlands back there where they’re trying to develop,” said Jason Holston who lives in the Creekside […]
West Mobile committee in favor of annexation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Talks of annexation were front and center at Mobile City Council yet again. Today, the Mayor's Office released four different annexation plans that would help the city grow. In the last decade, the city has lost roughly 8,000 people. That's 4% of its population. Some people are not on board, saying they're worried about the cost, and demographic changes. There are others, however, who support annexation. Today we heard from two men with the West Mobile Annexation Committee. They say all 4 of the annexation map options are viable.
Mardi Gras store slammed with buyers as store prepares for the carnival season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s that time of year again! We are less than a month away from the first Mardi Gras parade in Mobile. Mobilians and other Gulf Coast residents ran to Toomey’s Mardi Gras Headquarters Sunday afternoon–getting everything from MoonPies and beads to kick off the beginning of the carnival season. “I ride […]
Ivey awards $2.5M grant for infrastructure needs for Novelis Inc.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday the awarding of a $2.5 million grant to help an aluminum manufacturing and recycling leader build a plant in south Alabama and create 800 new jobs. Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to provide infrastructure required for Novelis Inc. to invest in a...
Poarch Band of Creek Indians police chief passes away
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has learned that Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief Mike Reynolds passed away suddenly Wednesday morning. Family members tell us Reynolds died of a heart attack. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians send their condolences to Reynolds’ family. Law enforcement colleagues tell WKRG News 5 he […]
Mobile businesses concerned as Springhill Avenue closed for railroad repairs
Construction on the railroad on Springhill Avenue, just east of I-65 began this week, shutting the busy road down for at least 10 days.
Limited Jan. 12 tornado debris pick-up offered in North Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public Works will pick up vegetative tornado debris within its rights-of-way in limited areas, as approved by the Mobile County Commission on Thursday, January 19, 2023. National Weather Service in Mobile determined an EF2 tornado touched down in north Mobile County: west...
Real brains used to warn Mobile area students about irreversible drug use damage
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Area high school students are thinking differently about the impacts of vaping and drug use after attending a Drug Education Council workshop Thursday. That's because USA professor Dr. Jack Shelley-Tremblay used powerful props: actual human brains. He wants students to better understand the fragile nature of what's in their skull.
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Baldwin County Corrections Center expansion to continue with new jail tower
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The expansion of the Baldwin County Corrections Center will be continued. A large crane currently sits at the construction site in Bay Minette and soon it will help build a new jail tower. The new tower will increase the overall bed space from 649 to...
Mobile police investigate drive-by shooting at Figures Community Center: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at from at least one person driving by in a car in the Figures Community Center parking lot Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Police were called to 658 Donald Street at around 3:33 p.m. […]
‘Christ of the Gulf’: 9-foot tall Jesus statue part of artificial reef deployment near Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. The artificial reef was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. But, the MANTA...
Where’s the line? Mobile officials release four potential annexation maps
On Wednesday, the city of Mobile released four maps, outlining potential territory for the city to annex, after months of debate and speculation about what areas will be included. “It takes five of seven councilors to approve to allow the vote in the proposed annexation area, and it failed in...
