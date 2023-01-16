ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Boise State silences Nevada, faces daunting task in New Mexico at The Pit

Nevada - 44.2%. Max Rice (BSU) - 29 points (Tied a career high) Darrion Williams and Nick Davidson (NEV) - 2 assists. From the get-go, Max Rice had a pep in his step that immediately showed. Rice scored Boise State’s first eight points of the game. Both teams found a rhythm early on as neither team gained a significant edge.
Lobos Take Care of Spartans, turn focus to Boise State

Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. both scored 20 points to lead the way for the New Mexico Lobos as they took down the San Jose State Spartans 77-57 on Tuesday night in The Pit. Morris Udeze added a double-double, his fourth consecutive, with 17 points and 14 rebounds as...
Mountaintop View 1-19-23

This article is a few days old, but still a solid look at San Jose State’s Tim Miles and New Mexico’s Richard Pitino, two coaches responsible for impressive turnarounds this season. Lone score from last night. The Broncos are on fire going into Friday’s showdown with UNM.
