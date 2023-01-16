Read full article on original website
Klopp: “It Was the Reaction We Needed to Show”
Liverpool FC finally stopped their miserable start of 2023 and advanced in the FA Cup, thanks to a Harvey Elliott wonder strike from 30 yards out. Manager Jürgen Klopp was buzzing after the game, and praised the response from the team after the weekend’s humbling by Brighton:. “Everybody...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, January 18
Is there anything that could cheer up a moribund Tottenham fan base in the mire of the club’s Premier League turbulence than a hoddle featuring Harry Winks?. Winks has had a very difficult year on loan at Sampdoria. The former England international’s ankle injury persisted to such a degree that he underwent surgery a few months ago:
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
A mid-week trip to the Etihad Stadium is on the menu today as Tottenham Hotspur try to stop the bleeding against second place Manchester City. It’s not been a fun week at Hotspur Way. Frustrations over the 2-0 defeat at the hands of rival Arsenal and mixed messaging regarding both Antonio Conte’s future and the January transfer window have dominated the week’s headlines. Without sounding ominous, this is starting to feel like the end of another cycle and the only thing that can break that is winning. The problem with that is a win today helps Spurs in the race for Champions League football, but also helps Arsenal with their buffer at the top of the table.
Tottenham academy graduate Anton Walkes killed in boating accident, age 25
There’s breaking news this morning from the United States, and it is tragic. Charlotte FC has announced that Anton Walkes, their utility defender and a graduate of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, has passed away. He was just 25 years old. This news is brand new and we don’t know...
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
It’s been a week of rest for Newcastle after the Magpies crashed out of the FA Cup earlier this month having lost to Sheff Wednesday. With no games played following last weekend’s thriller against Fulham at St James’ Park, NUFC returns to action this Saturday going on the road to visit Crystal Palace in London for the third matchup between both sides this season (one in the Premier League, one in the Carabao Cup) and two draws in the prior two.
The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs
Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City are set to host Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash at the City of Manchester Stadium. After a heartbreaking loss against the Rags, Pep should have a few more options available for this one and I expect to see heavy changes, particularly at the back. Here’s my look at the starters against Spurs. Ederson, once again, starts in goal.
Sky Blue News: Women Advance, Spurs Preview, Pep Presser, and More...
Manchester City Women are through to the Conti Cup quarterfinals and the Men are set to Host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Sky Blue news is here with all the latest to keep you up to date. Man City reach Women’s League Cup quarter-finals - BBC. Filippa Angeldahl...
Team News: Martial out, Sancho returning to the fold
Manchester United vs. Arsenal. The rivalry renews this Sunday as the Reds are set to pay the league leaders a visit. They will have to do so without a few key squad members, as was the case in September, but also do so on the back of a busy January schedule. As games pile up, so does importance, and United will want to continue building on the positive vibes under Erik ten Hag.
DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Mana Iwabuchi on loan
Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed creative attacking midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Arsenal. Mana is an incredibly fun and creative attacking midfielder. She’s also played as a second striker with Japan in a 4-4-2, and has featured at striker and winger throughout her career. No matter where she is on the pitch, she brings genius levels of technical ability–standout dribbling, immense intelligence, and solid passing to top it off. She also has a decent shot in her when called upon. Spurs fans may particularly remember her goal-of-the-season nominated strike for Aston Villa against us in 2021.
BREAKING: Juventus docked 15 points in La Liga; Paratici “suspended” for 2.5 years
A judge in Italy has handed down a ruling in the current scandal currently rocking Juventus and all of football in Serie A, and in what can only be considered “peak banter,” that ruling has somehow managed to encompass Tottenham Hotspur. The Italian magistrate, investigating Juventus for a...
Manchester City’s Next Season Kits Leaked: Report
Manchester City saw the next seasons kits leaked. The new kits are all gorgeous and Puma has done a much better ob with them since coming on all those years ago. This season was a 2⁄3 for me as the club keeps making them better. Take a look at...
How would Danjuma fit in at Everton?
With a number of reliable media sources now reporting that Dutch international forward Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld could be close to making a transfer to Everton, we take a look at how the soon-to-be 26 year-old would fit into Frank Lampard’s embattled side. After a deceptively decent start to the...
Carney Chukwuemeka feeling even more confident after first Premier League start for Chelsea
These are certainly interesting times at Chelsea, with the club spending inordinate amounts in the transfer market, yet spending them largely on players in their early 20s, if not even younger. In transfer windows past, and even at the start of last summer, massive transfer fees were almost exclusively reserved...
Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Chelsea come into this match in 10th with a goal difference of +1 — and who would’ve expected a January matchup between these two sides to be a meeting of 9th and 10th in the league. Like Liverpool, Chelsea have struggled this season. They have a similar record...
Klopp Talk: We Will Have to Invest As Well
Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke on investment ahead of Saturday’s game with Chelsea, a match which sees the Reds face another underperforming team — but one which has, per reports, spent a staggering £400 million (approximately) since the end of last season, with £125 million just this month.
Manchester City Takes First in Deloitte Football Money League
Manchester City have for the first time in these rankings topped the money league. Deloitte, an accounting firm claims the revenue and other factors has handed City the forst spot. Manchester City has with an overall revenue of €731m the number one spot. Next comes Real Madrid, the current holders...
Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham: Spurs blow 2-0 halftime lead, everything sucks
Hope, as Emily Dickinson wrote, is a thing with feathers. At first, at the City of Manchester Stadium on a cold Thursday night, Tottenham’s hope was gloriously fluffy and bright. Then it got scalded, and then plucked to within an inch of its life. Tottenham got some good first half goals — one from Dejan Kulusevski and a late rebound header from Emerson Royal off of a blocked shot from Harry Kane, and took an incredible 2-0 lead into halftime.
Liverpool Rise to World’s Third Richest in Deloitte Money League
Liverpool have jumped four places in the annual Deloitte money league that measures the income and financial clout of European football clubs, going from seventh on football’s rich list last year all the way up to third best. It means only Spanish giants real Madrid in second and Manchester...
