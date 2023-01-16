ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Hamlin Says Lisa Rinna’s Honesty Is What Got Her Into Trouble On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

By JLP
 4 days ago
If you’re like me, you’re still very excited about the reality of Lisa Rinna being out over at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But you’re also VERY curious about the future of the show.

Let’s be honest, Rinna stirred the pot. She was the show’s villain . And she really kept certain storylines going (cough, Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville .) And of course her intense beef with Kathy Hilton. For many years, fans called for her firing, and the network ignored their pleas. So that’s why when she dropped the news that she wouldn’t be returning for the next season, my mouth hit the floor.

In a statement to People , Rinna said, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series.” She finished with, “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

In an interview with People two weeks before her announcement, Lisa’s better half, Harry Hamlin , shared some of his thoughts about his wife’s tactics on the show.

“She does her job. Her job is to show up on time, interact with the people on the show in an honest and authentic way,” Harry said. “Her hot button issue, I suppose, is injustice or when somebody else is not behaving honestly, she’ll call it out.”

He continued, “And that gets into a lot of trouble. But it also helps the show.”

Lisa is known for begging her cast members to “own it.” Whether that be a comment they said behind someone’s back or possibly doing coke in the bathroom. If she thinks you’re “bs’ing” the group, she’ll make sure you know it.

RELATED: Lisa Rinna Says She’s The LeBron James Of The Real Housewives Franchise

Harry added, “I’ve known her for 30 years… She has never once, in all of that time, uttered an untruth. And yet she’s being accused of being a liar on the show.”

Her last season was a rough one. From the loss of her mother to her drama with Kathy, I could see the producers setting up her exit from a mile away. I just never thought it would actually happen. At some point, Lisa stopped being the Housewife that brought fun drama and the Housewife that brought a dark cloud over their franchise .

“There’s always going to be 50 percent of the people who like you, 50 percent of the people who hate you. I think the like-hate factor is much more — like 80 percent [of] people like Lisa, 20 percent don’t,” Harry said.

We’ll have to see what the next season of RHOBH gives us fans before we decide if Rinna is needed on this show . Her exit clears up space and makes room for potential returns such as Brandi, Camille Grammer , or even some friends of Garcelle Beauvais or Sutton Stracke . Either way, I’ll be tuned in next season and ready for a fresh start.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH HARRY? DO YOU THINK THAT RHOBH WILL SUFFER WITHOUT LISA ON IT NEXT SEASON?

[Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for National Geographic]

