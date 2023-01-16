Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Authorities responding to lye spill in Phelps County, near Doolittle rest area
Authorities are responding to a hazardous materials spill in Phelps County. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection reports that there was a tanker leaking suspected sodium hydroxide or lye near the rest area off the westbound lanes of I-44 in Doolittle this morning. The spill was contained to the asphalt and has not leaked into the soil.
KYTV
Truck leaks sodium hydroxide at a rest area in Phelps County
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources responded to a truck leaking sodium hydroxide at a rest area in Phelps County. Doolittle Fire Protection District firefighters and the Rolla City Fire Hazmat Team contained the leak at the rest area along the westbound lanes. Emergency crews say the substance did not leak into the soil, containing it to the asphalt.
Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Driver facing charges in deadly May crash in Laclede County
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of a driver involved in a deadly May crash in Laclede County. Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, of Success, Mo., faces charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, DWI, and DWI leading to serious physical injury.
Two car crash near Old Rt. 66 results with one injured and one death
ST. ROBERT, Mo. – A two-car crash caused one driver to receive moderate injuries and one driver dead near Old Route 66. According to a press release, on January 18, around 4:30 p.m., St. Robert Police, St. Robert Fire Department, and Pulaski County Ambulance responded to the crash. The crash occurred when a 2003 Cadillac […]
kjluradio.com
Texas County man involved in May crash near Lebanon now facing criminal charges
A Texas County man is facing criminal charges for a fatal DWI crash in Laclede County, eight months after the crash occurred. Robert Koehler, of Success, was charged Wednesday with driving while intoxicated resulting in death, driving while intoxicated causing serious injuries, and careless and imprudent driving. Koehler’s attorney, on Thursday, entered a “not guilty” plea on behalf of his client.
kjluradio.com
Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway
A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County man seriously injured in DWI ATV crash
A Pulaski County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving ATV crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joshua Dunn, 20, was driving an ATV on private property in the 10000 block of Cherry Road last night, when the vehicle overturned. Dunn was flown to...
Two Camden County women arrested during burglary
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
kmmo.com
COOPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST SUBJECT RELATED TO BURGLARY INCIDENT
The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a subject after responding to a burglary alarm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Tezcuco Court reference an audible burglary alarm. Upon arrival, deputies located areas of forced entry into the residence and found that a sports motorcycle had been stolen. Deputies also located evidence at the scene which provided possible suspect information.
Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment The post Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home
Columbia police have identified the University of Missouri student officers found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. The post Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Camden County debates casino options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gaming advocates are rolling the dice on the future, debating whether to allow a casino to be built at the Lake of the Ozarks. “There are 13 state-regulated casinos in the state of Missouri,” said Timothy Hand, speaking on behalf of Osage River Gaming. “Those 13 organizations generate more tax revenue for […]
How Devil’s Elbow Became a Forgotten Missouri Bridge on Route 66
It used to be known as being the only bridge on Route 66 that featured a curve. Now, this Missouri bridge known as Devil's Curve has been left behind by time although life continues to cross it to this day. The story of Devil's Elbow goes back more than 200...
Rear-end collision in Wright County involving horse-drawn buggy injures two
CORRECTION: Previous versions of this story said a “4-year-old body” or “the body of a 4-year-old” was in the buggy. It should have read “a 4-year-old boy.” The boy is uninjured. HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash— one of which was a horse-drawn buggy — near Grovespring in Howell County ended with injuries and […]
kwos.com
UPDATE: Victim in Jefferson City homicide is identified
Jefferson City Police have identified the man who was shot to death Saturday afternoon near Broadway and Atchison streets as 27-year-old Michael Burns. JCPD Lieutenant Dave Williams says investigators have been able to locate multiple witnesses to the deadly shooting, adding they are cooperating at this time. Police are not...
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
kjluradio.com
Juvenile suspected of stealing cars taken into custody in Phelps County
A juvenile suspect is taken into custody for stealing a vehicle in Phelps County. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on social media Monday, reminding people to lock their cars and take the keys out on County Road 7570 between I-44 and Highway P. Deputies said a juvenile auto theft suspect had fled on foot and was possibly still in the area.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man faces half a dozen charges for threatening woman with scissors
A Jefferson City man faces several felony charges for allegedly holding scissors to a woman’s neck and threatening to kill her. Kelly Harrison, 35, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He’s currently being held without bond.
Comments / 0