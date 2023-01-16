Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When driving, use extra caution. Be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 PM PST this evening until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO