Frost Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 35 will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When driving, use extra caution. Be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 PM PST this evening until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
