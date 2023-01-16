Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When driving, use extra caution. Be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 PM PST this evening until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Frost Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 35 will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
