ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Southern women enter UAPB game near top of SWAC standings

The Southern women’s basketball team had Monday off, but it didn’t keep the Jaguars from moving closer to the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings. After Jackson State suffered its first conference loss since January 2021, Southern (7-9, 4-1 SWAC) found itself tied with three teams for second place. Prairie View, which handed Southern its only loss, leads the league at 5-1.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Running up score: Issue more complex than critics realize

At some point, all fans have attended lopsided sporting event. During such games, it’s not uncommon for some fans to lash out at the opposing coaching staff for “running up the score.”. Some fans don't believe the opposing team has made adequate substitutions to remove the starters from...
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
theadvocate.com

Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana singer, songwriter V.J. 'Boo Boo' Boulet dies; career dates back to 1950s

Louisiana singer and songwriter VJ “Boo Boo” Boulet of Cankton died Tuesday from kidney disease, according to local radio stations. A native of Rayne, he was a longtime performer in Swamp Pop, Cajun, rock and country music and played with his cousin, Elwood Dugas in the band Bobby Page and the Riff-Raffs, formed when they were in high school. Band members included Bessyl Duhon, Bobby Page, Ernest Suarez, Harry Simoneaux, Scatman Patin and Boulet, who played piano.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

2022 AP Scholars honored by the Zachary Community School District

On Dec. 15, the Zachary Community School District recognized the academic accomplishments of its 2022 AP Scholars. Forty-two 2022 Zachary High School graduates were honored with a reception and given a monetary reward for their accomplishments in Advanced Placement classes during their time at Zachary High School. To be recognized...
ZACHARY, LA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
theadvocate.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy