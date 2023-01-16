The Southern women’s basketball team had Monday off, but it didn’t keep the Jaguars from moving closer to the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings. After Jackson State suffered its first conference loss since January 2021, Southern (7-9, 4-1 SWAC) found itself tied with three teams for second place. Prairie View, which handed Southern its only loss, leads the league at 5-1.

