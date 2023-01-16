Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
LSU gets perfect 10 from Haleigh Bryant on beam, earns season's first win over Missouri
The balance beam music for LSU gymnast Alyona Shchennikova is Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire.”. It may be time to Haleigh Bryant to ask if she can borrow that tune. LSU’s undisputed top Tiger in the wake of senior Kiya Johnson’s season-ending Achilles injury a week earlier, Bryant put on another dazzling display Friday night against Missouri.
theadvocate.com
A star linebacker out of the Pac-12 has chosen to transfer to LSU over Alabama
Former Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights transferred to LSU, The Advocate has learned. Speights, who will be a senior next season, filled the team’s biggest remaining need. Speights has one more year of eligibility and could start right away. He’ll join the team this spring. Speights chose LSU...
theadvocate.com
Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard transferring to one of the Tigers' SEC rivals
Former LSU freshman quarterback Walker Howard is staying in the Southeastern Conference and going to one of the Tigers' rivals. Howard committed to Ole Miss, he announced Wednesday morning in a social media post, a week after entering the NCAA transfer portal. Howard, a Lafayette native and the son of...
theadvocate.com
An LSU football junior from Baton Rouge has decided to enter the transfer portal
LSU redshirt junior offensive guard Kardell Thomas is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he said Wednesday. Thomas, a former top 100 recruit from Baton Rouge, started two games over the last four seasons. He wants to find more playing time with his last two years of eligibility. “Unfortunately my time...
theadvocate.com
Southern women enter UAPB game near top of SWAC standings
The Southern women’s basketball team had Monday off, but it didn’t keep the Jaguars from moving closer to the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings. After Jackson State suffered its first conference loss since January 2021, Southern (7-9, 4-1 SWAC) found itself tied with three teams for second place. Prairie View, which handed Southern its only loss, leads the league at 5-1.
theadvocate.com
Running up score: Issue more complex than critics realize
At some point, all fans have attended lopsided sporting event. During such games, it’s not uncommon for some fans to lash out at the opposing coaching staff for “running up the score.”. Some fans don't believe the opposing team has made adequate substitutions to remove the starters from...
TMZ.com
Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video
Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
theadvocate.com
Hilliard celebrates Lafayette born businessman who created world's largest collection of Southern art
It started with a moment of “gobsmack” delivered by way of Alexander Drysdale’s “Blue Lagoon, City Park,” painted in 1930. That was where real estate developer, civic leader and philanthropist Roger Ogden may have gotten the bug for collecting great art — especially Southern art.
theadvocate.com
Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana singer, songwriter V.J. 'Boo Boo' Boulet dies; career dates back to 1950s
Louisiana singer and songwriter VJ “Boo Boo” Boulet of Cankton died Tuesday from kidney disease, according to local radio stations. A native of Rayne, he was a longtime performer in Swamp Pop, Cajun, rock and country music and played with his cousin, Elwood Dugas in the band Bobby Page and the Riff-Raffs, formed when they were in high school. Band members included Bessyl Duhon, Bobby Page, Ernest Suarez, Harry Simoneaux, Scatman Patin and Boulet, who played piano.
theadvocate.com
Even as COVID-19 waned, here's why Baton Rouge emergency room visits rose in 2022
Baton Rouge’s emergency rooms were a little more packed last year. Area hospitals said their total emergency room visits rose in 2022 compared to 2021. Though state data shows positive COVID-19 cases plummeted last year, the disease's lingering effects were a key reason for the ER spike. As COVID-19...
theadvocate.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
theadvocate.com
2022 AP Scholars honored by the Zachary Community School District
On Dec. 15, the Zachary Community School District recognized the academic accomplishments of its 2022 AP Scholars. Forty-two 2022 Zachary High School graduates were honored with a reception and given a monetary reward for their accomplishments in Advanced Placement classes during their time at Zachary High School. To be recognized...
KOCO
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A unique cafe chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the fun and unique cafe chain Tiger Sugar celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
theadvocate.com
Vote put off to start contract renewal negotiations for Baton Rouge schools chief
Without comment Thursday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, two-thirds of whom are new members, agreed to pull a proposal to start contract negotiations with Superintendent Sito Narcisse. As the meeting kicked off at 5 p.m., board member Mike Gaudet, a staunch Narcisse supporter who was narrowly reelected last...
theadvocate.com
1 killed in double shooting at Scenic Highway apartment complex, Baton Rouge police say
Two people were shot at an apartment complex on Scenic Highway, one of them fatally, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened at 7801 Scenic Highway, which is the address for the Cadence at Southern University complex. Both victims were male, McKneely said. No...
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
