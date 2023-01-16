ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Trae Young Makes Atlanta Hawks History On Monday

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Trae Young is now third all-time in three-pointers made for the Atlanta Hawks.

On Monday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

During the game, All-Star point guard Trae Young made the 819th three-pointer of his career, which moved him into sole possession of third place on the Hawks' all-time list (he passed Kyle Korver, who made 818).

Ironically, Korver was officially promoted to assistant general manager of the Hawks before the game.

Via Hawks PR: "With his first triple of the game, Trae Young has moved into sole possession of third place for most three-pointers in franchise history, breaking a tie with Kyle Korver (818)."

Young is in his fifth season in the NBA (all with the Hawks) and has established himself as a superstar.

The former Oklahoma star has already started in the NBA All-Star Game two different times and led the NBA in total points and assists during the 2022 season.

He came into Monday's game with impressive averages of 27.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per contest in 38 games.

Outside of his rookie season, Young has averaged 25+ points and 9+ assists every year.

The Hawks have also made the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons and went to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals (they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games).

Right now, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-22 record in 43 games.

Following the Heat, the Hawks will play their next game on Wednesday evening in Texas against the Dallas Mavericks.

New York, NY
