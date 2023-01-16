Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
TMZ.com
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley's 911 Call Before Her Cardiac Arrest Shows a Distressed Scene
The 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley's death shows a distressed scene. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of Presley's death, which hears Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough, frantically communicating with a 911 operator.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
Lisa Marie Presley’s grave prepped at Graceland across from Elvis’
Lisa Marie Presley will soon be laid to rest across from her late father, Elvis Presley, at Graceland. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday show the “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the estate’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to the report, but there are other changes expected ahead of Sunday’s public celebration of life that will honor Lisa Marie. Among the preparations is a stage with a backdrop, which the outlet speculated could be for...
TODAY.com
Sharelle Rosado and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson are officially engaged
Former “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado and NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are engaged!. The couple got engaged on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Miami. A representative for Rosado confirmed the news in a statement shared with TODAY.com via email on Sunday, Jan. 8. “I am happy...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo
Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
talentrecap.com
Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Grace Franklin is Apart of ‘AGT All-Stars’ Group Detroit Youth Choir
While watching the second episode of America’s Got Talent All-Stars, talent show fans were quick to notice a familiar face, Grace Franklin. Franklin was originally seen on American Idol‘s season 20 premiere episode in March 2022. Grace Franklin Made Her TV Debut on American Idol Season 20. On...
womansday.com
See Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, Turn Heads in a Floor-Length Lace Cape at the 2023 Golden Globes
Jamie Lee Curtis stepped out in yet another fabulous red carpet look for the 2023 Golden Globes. This one featured a dramatic floor-length lace cape and a powerful strapless pantsuit. Fans loved the look and so did Curtis. Jamie Lee Curtis isn’t usually one for drama, but that rule went...
Al Brown, star of ‘The Wire,’ dead at 83
Al Brown, who played Col. Stan Valchek on the hit series “The Wire,” died Friday. He was 83. Brown’s talent manager Michael announced the news on the late actor’s official Facebook page late Saturday. “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023,” the statement began. “May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you.This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.” Brown’s daughter Jenny also told TMZ that her father passed away in Las Vegas from complications due to Alzheimer’s...
Boy of 11 Claimed to Have Lived Before as a Hollywood Star
A child claimed to be the reincarnation of a Hollywood star who passed away about 60 years ago. It was in 2015 when Ryan Hammond from Oklahoma made this claim at the age of 11.
Britney Spears Reportedly Has ‘Meltdown’ at LA Restaurant
A Los Angeles night out with her husband ended in chaos for Britney Spears Friday. Several fans spotted the pop star and husband Sam Asghari, and began whipping out their phones and recording her. Spears reportedly became “visibly upset,” according to TMZ, which posted footage of the singer. TMZ reported that sources told them Asghari stormed out of the busy restaurant once the star became “manic” and “talking gibberish.” (TMZ’s footage only shows Spears at the restaurant alone, not with Asghari.) Spears reportedly later left the restaurant with her bodyguard. The singer was released from a controversial conservatorship in November 2021 after she made bombshell claims that her father abused her, causing him to be removed from the conservatorship before it was terminated entirely.Read it at TMZ
Notable Deaths in 2023
A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity. In 2008 singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby (August 14, 1941-January 18, 2023) told "Sunday Morning" a key to understanding the power and longevity of his music: "The best songs take you a while to digest, and no two people get exactly the same picture from them because they incite a little fire. They ignite a little fire in your imagination."
