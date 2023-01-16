Two children killed in house fire in North Carolina
FOREST CITY, N.C. (AP) — Fire officials say two children have died in a house fire in North Carolina.
WSPA-TV reports that the fire broke out Friday morning at a house in Rutherford County.
Forest City Fire Chief Ferrell Hamrick said the fire was in Bostic, just outside Forest City, at a home in the 100 block of Bostic-Sunshine Highway. He said the children who died were both believed to be under 4 years old. No other injuries were reported.
No other information was immediately available. A call to the Rutherford County Fire Marshal's office was not immediately returned on Monday.
