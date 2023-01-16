Pittsburgh City Council proposing curfew for minors

Pittsburgh's City Council resident is proposing a curfew for minors.

The city's code already has a curfew, but it's been largely unenforced.

According to the code, a minor out past curfew is taken into custody and brought to a curfew center.

A curfew center would be approved by the state which would serve as a drop-off and provide on-site counseling to kids and their families.

City Council President, Teresa Kail-Smith, is set to propose a resolution that would direct city leaders and public safety to enforce the curfew and establish curfew centers.

The resolution cites increased gun violence threatening the safety of young people and impact on communities as reasons for the curfew, which has seen a large surge over the past year.

As it currently stands, council would vote by May 10th. If passed, it would go into effect by May 31st.

