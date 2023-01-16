Spring will soon be here and that means nicer weather with more time spent outdoors. Why not take this opportunity to start walking and moving more?. Walking is a popular form of physical activity and good for your health, according to a news release from Purdue Extension. Only half of all American adults get the recommended amount of physical activity. Lack of physical activity is directly related to the occurrence of adult obesity and overweight. Regular physical activity can lower risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, depression and falls in older adults. Walking is an excellent way for most people to increase their physical activity. It is an easy way to start and maintain a physically active lifestyle. Walking is accessible to almost anyone, doesn't require specific skills or fancy workout clothes and equipment.

