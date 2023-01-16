Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Spring Calendar Of Events Released By The Lilly Center
WINONA LAKE – The Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams will host five new events this spring, including a family-friendly critter encounter, a women’s agriculture event and a modern gardening workshop. Each event is free to attend, but spots are limited. A full list of events and event...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko REMC To Hold Kate’s Kart Book Drive For Hospitalized Children
Kosciusko REMC (KREMC) will be holding a book drive the week of Jan. 23-27 to collect book donations for Kate’s Kart. As a local not-for-profit, Kate’s Kart provides books for hospitalized children at 21 Northeast Indiana hospitals. Anyone in the community, whether a KREMC member or not, can donate brand-new books to help fill the book cart at the KREMC facility.
Times-Union Newspaper
Main Street Warsaw Awards A Facade Grant To The Lab
The Lab, 120 E. Center St., suite A, Warsaw, was awarded a $2,500 Main Street Warsaw facade grant at a presentation Friday. Main Street Warsaw administers a facade grant program that is funded by the city of Warsaw. Qualified applicants may obtain matching grant funds up to a maximum of $5,000 for facades, storefronts, awnings and signs, depending on the scope of the work.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Donates $1,000 To Wagon Wheel For Scholarships
The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club announced it donated $1,000 to Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts to give students scholarships for participation in classes at the Wagon Wheel Conservatory. The donation will allow students who may not have been able to afford classes at the Conservatory to experience the benefits...
Times-Union Newspaper
Fat & Skinny Tire Festival Bringing Races Back To Downtown Warsaw
The 18th annual Fat & Skinny Tire Festival will have an event that has been missing for a couple years - downtown Warsaw bicycle races. At the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday, Greg Demopoulos, representing KCV Cycling, requested road closures for May 19, to be staged in sequences, for the racing. The closures are for Main Street from Lake to High streets; Center Street from Lake to High streets; Market Street from Buffalo to Indiana streets; Lake Street from Main to Center streets; Buffalo Street from Fort Wayne to Market streets; and Indiana Street from Fort Wayne to Market streets.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Parks Board Continues Work On Master Plan
Continuing their work on the five-year master plan Thursday, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board heard nearly 500 people responded to the public input survey and they worked on the priority action program in small groups. Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) Senior Community Development Planner Donny Ritsema told...
Times-Union Newspaper
KEDCO + DreamOn Studios Launch 2nd Cohort Of Kosciusko MedTech Accelerator
Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) recently announced details for the second cohort of the Kosciusko Medical Technology (MedTech) Accelerator Studio, to continue building a pipeline of startup companies to complement and advance the existing product development and manufacturing capabilities in Warsaw. KEDCO announced the kick-off of the second cohort of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Sandra ‘Sandy’ L. Carnes
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes, 82, of Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Service arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Let Purdue Extension Help You ‘Get WalkiN’’ With E-mail-Based Program
Spring will soon be here and that means nicer weather with more time spent outdoors. Why not take this opportunity to start walking and moving more?. Walking is a popular form of physical activity and good for your health, according to a news release from Purdue Extension. Only half of all American adults get the recommended amount of physical activity. Lack of physical activity is directly related to the occurrence of adult obesity and overweight. Regular physical activity can lower risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, depression and falls in older adults. Walking is an excellent way for most people to increase their physical activity. It is an easy way to start and maintain a physically active lifestyle. Walking is accessible to almost anyone, doesn't require specific skills or fancy workout clothes and equipment.
Times-Union Newspaper
Hannah Rogers
Hannah Rogers, 36, Pierceton, died from injuries suffered in a car accident on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
WPD Receives 2 Grants For Rescue Dive Equipment
Two grants awarded to the Warsaw Police Department will be used to help streamline rescue dive equipment between three departments. Police Chief Scott Whitaker reminded the Board of Public Works and Safety on Friday that on Oct. 21 the WPD requested permission from the board to apply for two grants, one from the K21 Health Foundation and the other from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, of Warsaw, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 91. She was born on March 30, 1931, in Huntington, as one of six children born to Mary Edith Quinn and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, at the young age of 15, she married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Fisher in New Albany. They were blessed with five children, many memories created during their lives and celebrated 63 years of marriage before Robert passed away on Dec. 12, 2009.
Times-Union Newspaper
WLFD, WWFT Respond To Chimney Fire
WINONA LAKE — Two fire departments responded to a fire that began in a chimney in a Winona Lake home. Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire at 1705 Chestnut St., at 4:48 p.m. Friday, later calling Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory for an assist. Winona Lake Assistant...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.21.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:54 p.m. Thursday - Christina Nicole Bartley, 36, of 104 S. Church St., Claypool, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle. Bond: $5,250. • 5:09 p.m. Thursday - Timothy A....
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucus Names Rock To Harrison Township Board
MENTONE - Even though Ed Rock is retiring as the Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director at the end of March, he will still be serving his community beyond that. Thursday evening, three precinct committeemen - including Rock himself - elected Rock out of the three candidates who filed to serve on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees. Rock, 67, replaces Gerald Weirick, who resigned effective Dec. 31, and will finish out the remainder of Weirick’s term. Weirick did not seek re-election in the 2022 election.
Times-Union Newspaper
New JCAP Coordinator Hired
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced Friday the hiring of Casey Trombley as the Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) coordinator. Trombley replaces Courtney Jenkins in the position. Trombley graduated from Warsaw Community High School and continued her education by earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University. She...
Times-Union Newspaper
Two More Filed For May Primary
Two more Republican incumbents have filed for the May primary election as of Friday, with no Democrats having filed. Austin Reynolds is seeking re-election to the Winona Lake Town Council District 1 seat, while Cindy Kaiser is seeking to continue in her Syracuse Town Council District 3 position. Both candidates were named to their respective boards through caucuses.
Times-Union Newspaper
Pierceton Council Considers Options On Property
PIERCETON — County officials have been contacted to help clean up a man's property in Pierceton. At a special Pierceton Town Council meeting on Thursday, former council member and town resident Mandy Espinoza said he had reached out to Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Director Matt Sandy regarding property owned by Brad Stahl.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.19.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:52 p.m. Tuesday - Gatlyn Kamron Eagle, 22, Wabash, arrested for theft. Bond: $600. • 6:07 p.m. Tuesday - Javier Garza, 27, of 340 E. Levi Lee Road, lot 111, Warsaw, arrested for driving while suspended...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ziebarth Helps Wawasee Top Plymouth, Stop NLC Skid
SYRACUSE — Junior Collin Ziebarth scored 20 of his season-high 26 points in the second half to help Wawasee top Plymouth 55-40 Friday, Jan. 20 in Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball at the Hardwood Teepee. The Warriors (5-9, 1-3) beat the Pilgrims (5-9, 1-3) and snapped a 13-game NLC...
