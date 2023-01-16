Read full article on original website
Local Area Person
4d ago
that's not anti-Semitic. THAT is an abomination that should not have been allowed to thrive as it has.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddler Is Found ‘Wandering Alone’ at Park After Parents Forget Her. They Realized the Next MorningWestland DailyPalm Beach, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Related
Officials: Boca Raton, West Palm Beach antisemitic displays during weekend are related
WEST PALM BEACH — Two acts of antisemitism that officials say are related tainted a celebratory Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Palm Beach County. On Saturday, residents of a Boca Raton neighborhood found antisemitic flyers sitting in their driveways and on their front yards. The flyers, packed into Ziploc bags, displayed what one resident described as an obscene antisemitic message. About a handful of pellets also were left in each bag, which, it is assumed, were used to weigh the bags down.
cw34.com
Drunk driver crashes into police car in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is back to normal following a crash involving a patrol car with the West Palm Beach Police Department. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a drunk driver crashed into a cop car stopped at a red light. The crash happened...
cw34.com
Brightline operations resume after issues in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Brightline announced that all South Florida stations have resumed normal operations. Brightline is operating in a limited capacity due to an operating issue at North River Bridge in Fort Lauderdale. The issue has caused the company to suspend train operations between Fort Lauderdale,...
cw34.com
Water main break closes 3 lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three lanes are closed after a water main broke on a road in West Palm Beach. On Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said the break occurred on Okeechobee Boulevard, east of Haverhill Road. Two westbound right lanes and a right turn lane are blocked off. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
One Killed In Boca Raton Crash
Police Seek Eyewitnesses. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is seeking witnesses to a crash in the 1900 block of West Camino Real. The crash, which occurred on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., left 72 year old Victoria Luna dead. Passenger […]
cw34.com
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Firefighters put out van in flames on Florida's Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Dramatic video shared by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shows crews working to put out a van engulfed in flames. Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Florida's Turnpike earlier in the week. No one was injured in the incident.
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
WPBF News 25
'Scared to death': Children's center van pierced with bullets during mass shooting
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Four teenagers and their houseparent fromHibiscus Children Center were about 25 feet away from their van when gunshots rang out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. When the group got to their car, they realized their community van had...
cw34.com
PBSO searching for missing girl in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a girl missing in West Palm Beach. Authorities said Scarlett Seymour, 15, was last seen on Jan. 18. She was wearing a blue and black striped top, blue jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with...
cw34.com
Meet the candidates for Riviera Beach Police Chief
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Meet the candidates for Riviera Beach Police Chief. Below are the bios provided by the City of Riviera Beach. Joshua Lewis grew up in Palm Beach County. Joshua said 27 years ago, he did a ride along with his best friend, who was a police officer for the Riviera Beach Police Department. He grew to love the police officers and the community. He’s been in law enforcement for 26 years with the Riviera Beach Police Department and currently serves as the Interim Police Chief.
cw34.com
Stranded boat found by Coast Guard, towed back to Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing boat has been found and towed back to Fort Pierce. The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat, named Aquarius, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 6:25 a.m. Air and surface crews were searching for the 51-foot boat near its last known location, nine miles east of Palm Beach.
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Boca Raton Real Estate Agent Arrested For DUI
UPDATE: DROVE INTO EXISTING CRASH SCENE, ACCORDING TO POLICE. ALLEGED BREATH ALCOHOL CONTENT: .132 BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton real estate agent allegedly attempted to drive into an area of Glades Road that was blocked off due to a car crash. […]
luxury-houses.net
A One-of-a-kind Opportunity to Own a Two-home Treasure in Delray Beach, Florida with $3.7 Million
111 NE 12th Street Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 111 NE 12th Street, Delray Beach, Florida, is situated on an oversized lot & located ‘in town’ off Historic N Swinton Ave affording the lucky owners a coveted lifestyle. The luxuriously appointed main home is designed to accommodate the most discerning buyer’s needs. This Home in Delray Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 111 NE 12th Street, please contact Claudia Fisher (Phone: 561-655-8600) at Douglas Elliman (Palm Beach) for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
Antisemitic messages found near AT&T building in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Another display of antisemitic messages leaves a community on edge. Police found two men in a parking garage with equipment used for the stunt. They also appear to be responsible for a similar incident that happened in Boca Raton this weekend. In that incident,...
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets.
Click10.com
Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH
WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
Vicky Bakery Brings Traditional, Handcrafted Cuban Pastries to Coral Springs Community
Vicky Bakery, a South Florida institution since 1972, has officially opened its newest location in Coral Springs. The family-owned Cuban bakery has been serving traditional, handcrafted pastries, sandwiches, desserts, and coffee to the community for 50 years, and its newest location, located at 2528 N. University Drive in the Royal University Plaza, is no exception.
Comments / 8