Charleston, SC

Top 5 Reasons to Move to Charleston SC – New Video by Living in Charleston SC Spenser Harvel

Welcome to our video on the top 5 reasons to move to Charleston, South Carolina! As one of the most charming and historic cities in the United States, Charleston offers a unique blend of southern hospitality, natural beauty, and cultural richness. In this video, we’ll be sharing the top 5 reasons why Charleston is the perfect place to call home.
Topgolf Charleston officially open!

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The popular golf entertainment leader opened its North Charleston venue Friday, January 20. Topgolf is opened its 87th location in North Charleston, just outside Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location near the Charleston Area Convention Center has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive games for […]
Lack of communication from IAAM leaves people upset about delayed opening

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Saturday would have been the grand opening for the International African American Museum (IAAM). But due to some technical problems, the opening has been delayed indefinitely. Keisha Hunter visited Charleston last August and wanted to immerse herself in the Lowcountry's rich history. "My roots stretch...
Park West Track renovations extended due to people jumping fence

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department reminds the public the Park West Track is closed for renovations. The upgrade will take longer and cost more to fix damage from people jumping the fence to use the track. Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department says to please respect...
MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench

Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
'Smash and Grab' spree concerns Daniel Island residents

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are calling this a first for Daniel Island. Officers said nearly two dozen cars were broken into at the Wharf 7 Apartment complex this week. Detectives believe the suspects were looking for firearms. "People leave everything in their cars, including weapons, and...
Shots fired into home and car in Georgetown: Report

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the second time deputies say the same Georgetown home has been shot at this month. GCSO reported shots fired into an occupied home and a moving vehicle Thursday, Jan. 19. Deputies say the bullets struck the same house on Lot Drive around 10...
SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
Joint Base Charleston lifts lockdown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Joint Base Charleston Air Base was placed on lockdown at 12:10 p.m. The base was placed on lockdown due to an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center, according to authorities. One individual threatened another with a firearm, according to...
4 Lowcountry 'pillowcase bandits' sent to prison

COLLETON COUNTY — Four men who allegedly burglarized Lowcountry homes on weekdays and then sold the merchandise at swap meets and flea markets on the weekends have been sent to prison. The "Pillowcase Bandits," given their name by law enforcement, reportedly carried stolen items from homes in pillowcases. Brandon...
Kennardo G. James

Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023

South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
