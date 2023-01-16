Read full article on original website
Topgolf Charleston officially open!
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The popular golf entertainment leader opened its North Charleston venue Friday, January 20. Topgolf is opened its 87th location in North Charleston, just outside Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location near the Charleston Area Convention Center has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive games for […]
abcnews4.com
Lack of communication from IAAM leaves people upset about delayed opening
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Saturday would have been the grand opening for the International African American Museum (IAAM). But due to some technical problems, the opening has been delayed indefinitely. Keisha Hunter visited Charleston last August and wanted to immerse herself in the Lowcountry's rich history. "My roots stretch...
abcnews4.com
Park West Track renovations extended due to people jumping fence
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department reminds the public the Park West Track is closed for renovations. The upgrade will take longer and cost more to fix damage from people jumping the fence to use the track. Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department says to please respect...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench
Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
Altercation led to lockdown at Joint Base Charleston on Friday afternoon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following an altercation between two individuals. Officials with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 the altercation happened in the parking lot of an on-base fitness center, where one of the individuals involved threatened the other with a firearm. No shots were […]
live5news.com
Facility to add gates at main entrances after hit and run, Live 5 investigation
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Changes are coming to a state-run facility after one of its residents was able to escape and was then struck by a car. Documents show that the Coastal Regional Center approved a $49,950 purchase to build gates at its two front entrances off of Miles Jamison Road.
abcnews4.com
'Smash and Grab' spree concerns Daniel Island residents
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are calling this a first for Daniel Island. Officers said nearly two dozen cars were broken into at the Wharf 7 Apartment complex this week. Detectives believe the suspects were looking for firearms. "People leave everything in their cars, including weapons, and...
abcnews4.com
Steve LaPrad gives first comments since departure from Fort Dorchester High School
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Fort Dorchester High School head coach Steve LaPrad has broken his silence. LaPrad was the head football coach at Fort Dorchester High School for nearly 20 years. He was the Lowcountry's longest-tenured high school football coach until the Dorchester District 2 (DD2) announced his resignation on Jan. 18.
abcnews4.com
Shots fired into home and car in Georgetown: Report
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the second time deputies say the same Georgetown home has been shot at this month. GCSO reported shots fired into an occupied home and a moving vehicle Thursday, Jan. 19. Deputies say the bullets struck the same house on Lot Drive around 10...
abcnews4.com
Hunter Graham wins 2023 Charleston County School District Spelling Bee
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, the Charleston County School District Spelling Bee returned to being an in-person event. This year the event was held at Burke High School and Hunter Graham was declared the winner. Over the last few years, the spelling bee contest has been hosted online...
live5news.com
SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
abcnews4.com
Joint Base Charleston lifts lockdown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Joint Base Charleston Air Base was placed on lockdown at 12:10 p.m. The base was placed on lockdown due to an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center, according to authorities. One individual threatened another with a firearm, according to...
abcnews4.com
Dog missing for more than 3 years reunited with family in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For 3 1/2 years, a family in North Charleston had no idea where their dog, Roc, went. That all changed when they received a call from the Berkeley Animal Center letting them know that their sweet boy had been found. A Berkeley County Animal...
abcnews4.com
4 Lowcountry 'pillowcase bandits' sent to prison
COLLETON COUNTY — Four men who allegedly burglarized Lowcountry homes on weekdays and then sold the merchandise at swap meets and flea markets on the weekends have been sent to prison. The "Pillowcase Bandits," given their name by law enforcement, reportedly carried stolen items from homes in pillowcases. Brandon...
abcnews4.com
Car crashes into utility pole on Cypress Campground Road in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash between a car and utility pole in Berkeley County Thursday morning. The collision scene is on Cypress Campground Road and Rabon Run, approximately six miles east of Ridgeville. There's no word on...
New South Carolina emergency room expected to open in late summer 2023
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction of a new freestanding ER in southern Charleston County is well underway and expected to open in late summer. Leaders with Trident Health said those who live and work in the James Island, Johns Island and surrounding communities will have access to emergency services when the new James Island […]
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
abcnews4.com
Gunman from Charleston charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
