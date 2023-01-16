Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
WLFD, WWFT Respond To Chimney Fire
WINONA LAKE — Two fire departments responded to a fire that began in a chimney in a Winona Lake home. Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire at 1705 Chestnut St., at 4:48 p.m. Friday, later calling Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory for an assist. Winona Lake Assistant...
Times-Union Newspaper
Fat & Skinny Tire Festival Bringing Races Back To Downtown Warsaw
The 18th annual Fat & Skinny Tire Festival will have an event that has been missing for a couple years - downtown Warsaw bicycle races. At the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday, Greg Demopoulos, representing KCV Cycling, requested road closures for May 19, to be staged in sequences, for the racing. The closures are for Main Street from Lake to High streets; Center Street from Lake to High streets; Market Street from Buffalo to Indiana streets; Lake Street from Main to Center streets; Buffalo Street from Fort Wayne to Market streets; and Indiana Street from Fort Wayne to Market streets.
Times-Union Newspaper
WPD Receives 2 Grants For Rescue Dive Equipment
Two grants awarded to the Warsaw Police Department will be used to help streamline rescue dive equipment between three departments. Police Chief Scott Whitaker reminded the Board of Public Works and Safety on Friday that on Oct. 21 the WPD requested permission from the board to apply for two grants, one from the K21 Health Foundation and the other from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Main Street Warsaw Awards A Facade Grant To The Lab
The Lab, 120 E. Center St., suite A, Warsaw, was awarded a $2,500 Main Street Warsaw facade grant at a presentation Friday. Main Street Warsaw administers a facade grant program that is funded by the city of Warsaw. Qualified applicants may obtain matching grant funds up to a maximum of $5,000 for facades, storefronts, awnings and signs, depending on the scope of the work.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.21.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:54 p.m. Thursday - Christina Nicole Bartley, 36, of 104 S. Church St., Claypool, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle. Bond: $5,250. • 5:09 p.m. Thursday - Timothy A....
Times-Union Newspaper
County Parks Board Continues Work On Master Plan
Continuing their work on the five-year master plan Thursday, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board heard nearly 500 people responded to the public input survey and they worked on the priority action program in small groups. Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) Senior Community Development Planner Donny Ritsema told...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Donates $1,000 To Wagon Wheel For Scholarships
The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club announced it donated $1,000 to Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts to give students scholarships for participation in classes at the Wagon Wheel Conservatory. The donation will allow students who may not have been able to afford classes at the Conservatory to experience the benefits...
Times-Union Newspaper
Hannah Rogers
Hannah Rogers, 36, Pierceton, died from injuries suffered in a car accident on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Approves Police DVR, Street Sweeper
CLAYPOOL - At Tuesday night's meeting, the Claypool Town Board approved the purchase of a new digital video recorder for the police department and a street sweeper from the town of Silver Lake. The new DVR costs $225 and will replace the old recorder, which has been malfunctioning. The street...
Times-Union Newspaper
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, of Warsaw, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 91. She was born on March 30, 1931, in Huntington, as one of six children born to Mary Edith Quinn and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, at the young age of 15, she married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Fisher in New Albany. They were blessed with five children, many memories created during their lives and celebrated 63 years of marriage before Robert passed away on Dec. 12, 2009.
Times-Union Newspaper
Pierceton Woman Killed In One-Car Crash
A Pierceton woman was killed Friday morning after her car went off the road and hit a tree. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries suffered in the one-vehicle crash. According to a news release...
Times-Union Newspaper
Pierceton Council Considers Options On Property
PIERCETON — County officials have been contacted to help clean up a man's property in Pierceton. At a special Pierceton Town Council meeting on Thursday, former council member and town resident Mandy Espinoza said he had reached out to Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Director Matt Sandy regarding property owned by Brad Stahl.
Times-Union Newspaper
New JCAP Coordinator Hired
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced Friday the hiring of Casey Trombley as the Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) coordinator. Trombley replaces Courtney Jenkins in the position. Trombley graduated from Warsaw Community High School and continued her education by earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University. She...
Times-Union Newspaper
TWF’s Deeds Creek Project Means Brighter Future For Pike Lake In Warsaw
Changing course is often necessary for improvement. Changing the course of a stream or creek, however, can have unknown consequences – and they aren’t always good. Such was the case with Deeds Creek in Warsaw. Man-made changes to the flow of water in the creek, over time, have had negative consequences for nearby Pike Lake, including streambank erosion, loss of habitat, and most importantly – blocking the movement of fish upstream and downstream, according to a news release from The Watershed Foundation (TWF).
Times-Union Newspaper
Sandra ‘Sandy’ L. Carnes
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes, 82, of Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Service arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Brenda Barton Walsh
Brenda Barton Walsh, 84, of Leesburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She was a beloved art teacher at Allisonville Elementary School in Indianapolis for over 25 years. In her youth, Brenda was an award-winning swimmer for the Indianapolis Athletic Club and the Amateur Athletic Union. A celebration of life...
Times-Union Newspaper
Two More Filed For May Primary
Two more Republican incumbents have filed for the May primary election as of Friday, with no Democrats having filed. Austin Reynolds is seeking re-election to the Winona Lake Town Council District 1 seat, while Cindy Kaiser is seeking to continue in her Syracuse Town Council District 3 position. Both candidates were named to their respective boards through caucuses.
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucus Names Rock To Harrison Township Board
MENTONE - Even though Ed Rock is retiring as the Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director at the end of March, he will still be serving his community beyond that. Thursday evening, three precinct committeemen - including Rock himself - elected Rock out of the three candidates who filed to serve on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees. Rock, 67, replaces Gerald Weirick, who resigned effective Dec. 31, and will finish out the remainder of Weirick’s term. Weirick did not seek re-election in the 2022 election.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ordinances Brought, Not Passed At Syracuse Council Meeting
SYRACUSE - It was back to the drawing board for a couple of ordinances brought before the Syracuse Town Council Tuesday night as two of the ordinances did not pass muster. According to Clerk-Treasurer Virginia Cazier, an ordinance brought to amend the town code regarding extending utilities outside of town limits died for lack of a vote.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Falls To Homestead On The Road
The Lady Tigers had their modest three-game win streak snapped in a 62-54 loss at Homestead Wednesday. Warsaw built a 9 point lead in the second quarter thanks to So. F Brooke Winchester, who scored 9 points in the first quarter and 12 in the first half. But a late...
Comments / 0