WJLA
Man shot and killed near Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in NE DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man was shot and killed near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. The 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE, between Benning Road and...
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
MPD: DC man charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old man outside Navy Yard Metro Station
WASHINGTON — Detectives have arrested and charged a man for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting outside the Navy Yard Metro Station on Jan. 7. Police say 31-year-old Tyriq Williams of Northwest, D.C. is charged with murder for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of 20-year-old Terry Clark of Southeast, D.C.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
dcnewsnow.com
Family of Woman Killed in Crossfire Outside DC Restaurant Talks About Loss
The family of Dale Henson, 54, said she went to pick up food from a restaurant D.C. when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting. Henson died, and a 15-year-old was charged in the shooting. Family of Woman Killed in Crossfire Outside DC Restaurant …. The family of...
WJLA
VIDEO: Crews work to repair damaged tower after Gaithersburg plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Crews are working to repair a damaged tower in Montgomery County months after a small plane crashed into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines. SkyTrak7 was over the Gaithersburg scene Wednesday as crews worked to repair the powerlines. Officals say repairs are expected to wrap up...
WJLA
Metro wins appeal to run more 7000 series trains in order to decrease wait times
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Metro announced today it has won an appeal that will allow it to run more 7000 series trains and decrease wait times. On Monday Metro appealed a decision by its overseer the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission that required the transit agency to keep inspecting train wheels every four days instead of every seven.
fox5dc.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting along Benning Road in Southeast
A woman standing inside a carry-out restaurant in Southeast was shot in the head Tuesday night. D.C. police said she was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old boy and a man were also injured in the triple shooting.
alextimes.com
Brawl at AMC Hoffman Center
A fight broke out on Sunday evening at the AMC Hoffman Center 22 that involved approximately six individuals. According to OpenMHZ, an Alexandria Police Department dispatcher can be heard at 10:36 p.m. stating that the brawl included possible weapons. The dispatcher then states that an employee witnessed someone pull out a handgun. The suspect allegedly wore a black shirt, light colored jeans and a face mask.
WJLA
Fairfax PD issues warning after man picking up Chipotle carjacked with child still inside
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In an instant, your car can be taken with barely a challenge if the keys are left inside, and especially if the engine is left running. It seems obvious, but the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said it continues to happen, with at least two incidents in the past week.
WJLA
15-year-old arrested after carjacking woman with walker in Gaithersburg, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Gaithersburg, Md. after reportedly carjacking a woman Thursday night, Montgomery County police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 19800 block of Century Boulevard for the report of a carjacking, police said. After investigating the incident, police determined that a woman was getting packages from the mail when the 15-year-old suspect approached her and offered to help load the packages into the car. After putting the mail in the trunk, the 15-year-old allegedly snatched the keys from the woman who was walking down her handicapped ramp with her walker, police said.
Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning. One man did not survive. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of 15th Place. Shortly before 1 am, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the sound of gunshots. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. 34-year-old Renando Griffin of D.C. died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Alexandria Restaurant Week
Washington ABC7 — Alexandria's Restaurant Week officially kicks off here in the DMV. Rebecca Dozer, with Visit Alexandria stopped in to tell us all about the more than 80 local restaurants that are involved.
WJLA
Leesburg PD investigating antisemitic, racist writing inside 2 high school bathrooms
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Officers are investigating racist and antisemitic writing that was located in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School on Thursday, as well as racist writing that was located in a bathroom at Heritage High School on Friday, the Leesburg Police Department said. Police added that...
Bay Net
Fatal Collision In Prince George’s County Under Investigation
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The deceased driver is 58-year-old Lorenzo Sanders Sr. of Washington, DC. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the...
Man found stabbed to death in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of 19th Street Southeast near Boone Elementary School just before midnight. When officers got to the scene, they found a man stabbed in his upper torso, according to a watch commander with MPD's Sixth District.
WJLA
Study shows where DC area families can find the lowest grocery prices
WASHINGTON (7News) — It doesn’t take a study for people to know grocery prices have gone up. But a new study does shed light on where shoppers can get the lowest prices in the Washington, D.C. area. 7News On Your Side’s Lindsey Mastis spoke with the Executive Editor...
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’
Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car.
