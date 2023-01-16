ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Five sick in French Listeria outbreak linked to cheese alternative

A plant-based cheese brand has been linked to five serious Listeria infections in France. The five cases of listeriosis include four pregnant women who gave birth prematurely. They were infected with the same type of Listeria and reported symptoms between April and December 2022. Health officials said that patients had...
Cheeses recalled in Canada triggered by Listeria outbreak investigation

Le Fromage au Village Inc. is recalling various brands of surface-ripened soft and semi-soft cheeses because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, online and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. This recall was triggered by findings by...
EFSA looks at factors impacting the safety of meat aging

Factors affecting the safety of aged meat have been assessed in a European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) opinion. The impact of dry-aging of beef and wet-aging of beef, pork, and lamb on microbiological hazards and spoilage bacteria was examined. Wet aging is used for meat stored and refrigerated in a...
Salmonella outbreak in Sweden linked to eggs

More than 20 people have fallen ill in Sweden with the source of their infections suspected to be eggs. The Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak involves 22 people from 11 different regions. Patients are aged between 7 and 90 years old. A dozen of the patients are women and illnesses occurred between early December and the start of January.
Would you like some lungs with that?

Jonathan Reisman, a Philadelphia MD and author of the book “The Unseen Body,” has a simple request for USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Rule 9CFR 310.16(a) says “Livestock lungs shall not be saved for use as human food.” In a formal petition to FSIS, Reisman asks that the rule “be amended to allow livestock lungs to be saved and sold as human food.”

