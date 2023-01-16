Read full article on original website
Eater
10 Food Bills to Follow in Oregon’s 2023 Legislative Session
The 2023 Oregon legislative session kicked off this week in Salem. Over the next five months, lawmakers will consider hundreds of proposed bills, many of which could impact how people access, handle, produce, and consume food. Here’s a look at 10 food-related bills to follow this session:. Food insecurity...
‘Too early to tell’: Measure 110 setbacks come into focus in audit
The state is calling on the Oregon Health Authority after an audit uncovered setbacks in the implementation of Measure 110 which decriminalizes drug possession.
klcc.org
Oregon Grapevine: Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown
Former Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, speaks with Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback about her legacy in office, her future plans, and what she miss about the job. Barbara Dellenback returned to KLCC in December 2017 after pursuing other radio gigs and fundraising for community benefit organizations. She's host of the KLCC podcast The Oregon Grapevine. You can hear her on the radio hosting Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
kcfmradio.com
Nurses Seeking Law; Construction to Impede Upon Refuge; Boil Notice Still On; King Tides
Oregon nurses say they’re struggling under high patient loads and they want state lawmakers to do something about it. The Oregon Nurses Association is backing a “safe staffing” bill this session which would set minimums for the number of nurses in particular units of the hospital. There would be no more than three patients per nurse in the emergency department, for example. Paige Spence with the Oregon Nurses Association says this will help nurses and patients.
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
WWEEK
Murmurs: Kotek’s Homeless Order Omits Rural Oregon
KOTEK’S HOMELESS ORDER OMITS RURAL OREGON: On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children. But the order covers only 11 counties, omitting 25 rural counties in Eastern Oregon and along the coast. That’s because those counties did not meet the threshold of an increase in homelessness of 50% or more from 2017 to 2022. On Jan. 11, lawmakers representing Oregon’s Coastal Caucus sent Kotek a letter of protest, noting rural counties already have far fewer resources than urban ones and face challenges just as severe. The letter urged Kotek to extend the same level of concern to rural Oregon “as you have demonstrated to the rest of the state.” Kotek said Jan. 17 her initial allocation “underrepresents the need” in rural counties and encouraged them to formally apply for aid.
focushillsboro.com
A Bill Would Make Oregon Beef Cows No Longer Need To Be Vaccinated Against Brucellosis
Currently, there is a bill in the Oregon legislature that would remove the requirement for ranchers to vaccinate beef cows against brucellosis. Cattle that the highly infectious bacterial illness known as brucellosis often end up having abortions on their own. Humans can catch it by eating raw or undercooked animal products like milk or meat.
Exploring Oregon's Sea Stacks: A Guide to the Iconic Landforms and Best Viewing Spots
Discovering Oregon’s Incredible Sea Stacks: What Are They and How Can You See Them?. Have you ever seen a photo of a huge rock standing proudly in the middle of the ocean? If you have, you've seen a sea stack!
Money is key for Oregon legislature tackling homelessness
Both Democrats and Republicans in the Oregon legislature agree solving the homeless crisis is the top issue in the state. But there are already warning signs there is likely not enough money to take care of everything -- which will lead to a tug-of-war over the dollars.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In
“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessible
In 2021, nearly a third of Oregon’s counties saw more people die from fentanyl overdoses than overdoses from any other drug according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). 745 Oregonians unintentionally, and fatally, overdosed on opioids.
WWEEK
Rural Oregon Counties Unhappy at Exclusion From Kotek’s Emergency Order on Homelessness
On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the fourth-highest rate of unsheltered homelessness in the U.S. and the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children.
yachatsnews.com
After boom of 2021-22, Oregon’s Dungeness crab fishermen now buffeted by low prices, short season and rough weather
If you buy a fresh Oregon Dungeness crab from the market this weekend, you’ll pay around $7.95 a pound – half what it cost this time last year. But because of the dynamics of the industry – and the law of supply and demand – the crabber who has hundreds of thousands of dollars tied up in a boat and spent 36 hours tossed around at sea this week is being paid half — $2-3 a pound — of what he earned last year.
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Rep. Stout removed from committees
Oregon state Rep. Brian Stout was removed from all legislative committee assignments this week, just days after a judge declined to dismiss a protective order filed by a woman who accused Stout of sexual abuse and a week after he was sworn into office. Stout, a Republican representing House District...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Rowan thinks Measure 114 will be overturned, but it will take time
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon State Police has told a federal judge that it can be ready to implement the licensing requirements under Oregon’s new gun control law by March. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he doubts that can happen. “When you’re talking about creating entire programs...
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
SALEM - Gun sales have been brisk at Tick Licker Firearms in Salem since Measure 114 passed in November 2022. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water
Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
Potential I-205 tolling draws pushback from Oregon mayors, lawmakers
A plan to start tolling along I-205 is getting a lot of heat from some local mayors and Oregon lawmakers.
