Oregon State

Eater

10 Food Bills to Follow in Oregon’s 2023 Legislative Session

The 2023 Oregon legislative session kicked off this week in Salem. Over the next five months, lawmakers will consider hundreds of proposed bills, many of which could impact how people access, handle, produce, and consume food. Here’s a look at 10 food-related bills to follow this session:. Food insecurity...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon Grapevine: Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Former Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, speaks with Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback about her legacy in office, her future plans, and what she miss about the job. Barbara Dellenback returned to KLCC in December 2017 after pursuing other radio gigs and fundraising for community benefit organizations. She's host of the KLCC podcast The Oregon Grapevine. You can hear her on the radio hosting Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
OREGON STATE
kcfmradio.com

Nurses Seeking Law; Construction to Impede Upon Refuge; Boil Notice Still On; King Tides

Oregon nurses say they’re struggling under high patient loads and they want state lawmakers to do something about it. The Oregon Nurses Association is backing a “safe staffing” bill this session which would set minimums for the number of nurses in particular units of the hospital. There would be no more than three patients per nurse in the emergency department, for example. Paige Spence with the Oregon Nurses Association says this will help nurses and patients.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon loses yet another newspaper

The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
LEBANON, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Kotek’s Homeless Order Omits Rural Oregon

KOTEK’S HOMELESS ORDER OMITS RURAL OREGON: On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children. But the order covers only 11 counties, omitting 25 rural counties in Eastern Oregon and along the coast. That’s because those counties did not meet the threshold of an increase in homelessness of 50% or more from 2017 to 2022. On Jan. 11, lawmakers representing Oregon’s Coastal Caucus sent Kotek a letter of protest, noting rural counties already have far fewer resources than urban ones and face challenges just as severe. The letter urged Kotek to extend the same level of concern to rural Oregon “as you have demonstrated to the rest of the state.” Kotek said Jan. 17 her initial allocation “underrepresents the need” in rural counties and encouraged them to formally apply for aid.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON STATE
WWEEK

OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

After boom of 2021-22, Oregon’s Dungeness crab fishermen now buffeted by low prices, short season and rough weather

If you buy a fresh Oregon Dungeness crab from the market this weekend, you’ll pay around $7.95 a pound – half what it cost this time last year. But because of the dynamics of the industry – and the law of supply and demand – the crabber who has hundreds of thousands of dollars tied up in a boat and spent 36 hours tossed around at sea this week is being paid half — $2-3 a pound — of what he earned last year.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast

NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
NEWPORT, OR
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Rep. Stout removed from committees

Oregon state Rep. Brian Stout was removed from all legislative committee assignments this week, just days after a judge declined to dismiss a protective order filed by a woman who accused Stout of sexual abuse and a week after he was sworn into office. Stout, a Republican representing House District...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Rowan thinks Measure 114 will be overturned, but it will take time

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon State Police has told a federal judge that it can be ready to implement the licensing requirements under Oregon’s new gun control law by March. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he doubts that can happen. “When you’re talking about creating entire programs...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Big Country News

Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon

SALEM - Gun sales have been brisk at Tick Licker Firearms in Salem since Measure 114 passed in November 2022. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water

Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
OREGON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

