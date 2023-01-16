Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
WJLA
GALLERY | March For Life 2023 in Washington, DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The annual March for Life returns to the nation’s capital Friday after the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Submit your photos and videos to Chime In and we may share them on-air or online!
WJLA
Women's March is returning to DC on Sunday -- here's what to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Women’s March is expected to return to the nation's capital on Sunday. The event has been dubbed "Bigger Than Roe" as January also marks the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Organizers say the march will officially kick off Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at...
WJLA
March For Life 2023: Thousands rally in Washington, DC - here's what we know
WASHINGTON (7News) — The annual March for Life returns to the nation’s capital Friday after the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. “We are overjoyed to welcome these inspiring pro-life leaders at this year’s 50th March for Life, the first...
WJLA
'That could have been me': DC kids exposed to violence take part in youth summit
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The policymakers and city leaders have talked and workshopped, and created programs to tackle youth violence. Still, the trend continues. Amid seemingly daily headlines, the D.C. youth who are seeing their peers too quick to pick up a gun, or finding themselves on the wrong side of one, are stepping up to voice concerns and propose solutions.
WJLA
Alexandria Restaurant Week
Washington ABC7 — Alexandria's Restaurant Week officially kicks off here in the DMV. Rebecca Dozer, with Visit Alexandria stopped in to tell us all about the more than 80 local restaurants that are involved.
WJLA
DC nonprofit Joseph's House provides care for people in need; how you can help
WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday morning, 7News is highlighting Joseph's House, a D.C. non-profit where everyone is welcome. The nonprofit is a refuge for those who hospitals find the hardest to care for. These are mostly people who are homeless and suffering from end-stage diseases, specifically, HIV and cancer. Some residents also suffer from mental illness and addictions to drugs and alcohol. Many have even spent part of their lives in prison.
WJLA
Fairfax County celebrates Lunar New Year with festival, performances
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — This Sunday marks the 2023 Lunar New Year. This year is the year of the rabbit. The rabbit is an animal known to be quiet, quick, and patient. To ring in the Lunar New Year, oftentimes you will find lion dancers celebrating the tradition. Choy Wun Lion Dance Troupe based in northern Virginia is a non-profit that performs throughout the community. All proceeds go towards funding performances and teaching more students to get involved in the tradition.
popville.com
“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”
“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
WJLA
Counting down to spring? Japanese plum trees on National Mall begin to bloom
WASHINGTON (7News) — Spring is just around the corner -- 60 days away to be exact. The National Park Service tweeted out pictures Thursday showing Japanese plum trees beginning to bud. I know we're all anticipating for the cherry blossoms to bloom, but the plum trees are a sight to see, too.
WJLA
'They belong in the mix': Advisory group recommends SROs stay put in Alexandria schools
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — After a lengthy review, an advisory group known as the "School Law Enforcement Partnership" has finalized its recommendations regarding the future of school resource officers in Alexandria City Public Schools. The group was convened last year in response to an ongoing debate over SROs and school safety in Alexandria.
WJLA
Stafford Co. among Va. high schools that didn't notify some students of national merit
STAFFORD, Va. (7News) — Stafford County Public Schools confirmed Friday that six of their students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status "in a timely manner." "We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused in these students and families....
WJLA
Study shows where DC area families can find the lowest grocery prices
WASHINGTON (7News) — It doesn’t take a study for people to know grocery prices have gone up. But a new study does shed light on where shoppers can get the lowest prices in the Washington, D.C. area. 7News On Your Side’s Lindsey Mastis spoke with the Executive Editor...
wypr.org
Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach
Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
WJLA
Washington DC Auto Show returns to the District; what you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington DC Auto Show is back in the District at a time when the automobile industry is going through historic changes. The Washington DC Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. The show will be open to the public from Jan. 20 through Jan. 29.
WJLA
Survey breaks down who is using the new Dulles Metro station, and how often
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Just over two months after a brand new Metro station opened at Dulles Airport, it appears more people from D.C. are using it than Virginia residents, and more people are using it after landing than to try to catch a flight at Dulles. The Metropolitan...
WJLA
Brunch on the go with Jenn's Homemade
Jenn's Homemade was a product of the pandemic. Jenn Crovato's restaurant 1310 decided to pivot during the pandemic by creating frozen to oven meals. Jenn shared some of the dishes with Kidd and Eileen and talked about the restaurant's mission to give back. 1310 is located in Georgetown and offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
WJLA
More than 30 Regal theaters to close, including some DMV locations amid bankruptcy reports
WASHINGTON (7News) — Watching a movie at the Regal Cinemas theater at several locations in the DMV may be coming to an end. According to reports, over three dozen Regal Cinemas locations in the nation are expected to close, including three in the DMV. This comes after parent company...
dcnewsnow.com
Family of Woman Killed in Crossfire Outside DC Restaurant Talks About Loss
The family of Dale Henson, 54, said she went to pick up food from a restaurant D.C. when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting. Henson died, and a 15-year-old was charged in the shooting. Family of Woman Killed in Crossfire Outside DC Restaurant …. The family of...
CBS News
'Not just an admirer': Gov.-elect Wes Moore to take oath on Frederick Douglass Bible at swearing-in ceremony
BALTIMORE - Wes Moore will put his hand on the Frederick Douglass Bible on Wednesday when he is sworn in as Maryland's next governor. Moore's inauguration ceremony will begin at noon on Wednesday at the State House in Annapolis. When he takes oath, the governor-elect, who defeated Republican Dan Cox...
WJLA
Man shot and killed near Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in NE DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man was shot and killed near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. The 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE, between Benning Road and...
