WJLA

GALLERY | March For Life 2023 in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — The annual March for Life returns to the nation’s capital Friday after the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Submit your photos and videos to Chime In and we may share them on-air or online!
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'That could have been me': DC kids exposed to violence take part in youth summit

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The policymakers and city leaders have talked and workshopped, and created programs to tackle youth violence. Still, the trend continues. Amid seemingly daily headlines, the D.C. youth who are seeing their peers too quick to pick up a gun, or finding themselves on the wrong side of one, are stepping up to voice concerns and propose solutions.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Alexandria Restaurant Week

Washington ABC7 — Alexandria's Restaurant Week officially kicks off here in the DMV. Rebecca Dozer, with Visit Alexandria stopped in to tell us all about the more than 80 local restaurants that are involved.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC nonprofit Joseph's House provides care for people in need; how you can help

WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday morning, 7News is highlighting Joseph's House, a D.C. non-profit where everyone is welcome. The nonprofit is a refuge for those who hospitals find the hardest to care for. These are mostly people who are homeless and suffering from end-stage diseases, specifically, HIV and cancer. Some residents also suffer from mental illness and addictions to drugs and alcohol. Many have even spent part of their lives in prison.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Fairfax County celebrates Lunar New Year with festival, performances

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — This Sunday marks the 2023 Lunar New Year. This year is the year of the rabbit. The rabbit is an animal known to be quiet, quick, and patient. To ring in the Lunar New Year, oftentimes you will find lion dancers celebrating the tradition. Choy Wun Lion Dance Troupe based in northern Virginia is a non-profit that performs throughout the community. All proceeds go towards funding performances and teaching more students to get involved in the tradition.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
popville.com

“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”

“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach

Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Washington DC Auto Show returns to the District; what you need to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington DC Auto Show is back in the District at a time when the automobile industry is going through historic changes. The Washington DC Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. The show will be open to the public from Jan. 20 through Jan. 29.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Brunch on the go with Jenn's Homemade

Jenn's Homemade was a product of the pandemic. Jenn Crovato's restaurant 1310 decided to pivot during the pandemic by creating frozen to oven meals. Jenn shared some of the dishes with Kidd and Eileen and talked about the restaurant's mission to give back. 1310 is located in Georgetown and offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
WASHINGTON, DC

