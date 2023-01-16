The 18th annual Fat & Skinny Tire Festival will have an event that has been missing for a couple years - downtown Warsaw bicycle races. At the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday, Greg Demopoulos, representing KCV Cycling, requested road closures for May 19, to be staged in sequences, for the racing. The closures are for Main Street from Lake to High streets; Center Street from Lake to High streets; Market Street from Buffalo to Indiana streets; Lake Street from Main to Center streets; Buffalo Street from Fort Wayne to Market streets; and Indiana Street from Fort Wayne to Market streets.

WARSAW, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO