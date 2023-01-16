Read full article on original website
Spring Calendar Of Events Released By The Lilly Center
WINONA LAKE – The Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams will host five new events this spring, including a family-friendly critter encounter, a women’s agriculture event and a modern gardening workshop. Each event is free to attend, but spots are limited. A full list of events and event...
Fat & Skinny Tire Festival Bringing Races Back To Downtown Warsaw
The 18th annual Fat & Skinny Tire Festival will have an event that has been missing for a couple years - downtown Warsaw bicycle races. At the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday, Greg Demopoulos, representing KCV Cycling, requested road closures for May 19, to be staged in sequences, for the racing. The closures are for Main Street from Lake to High streets; Center Street from Lake to High streets; Market Street from Buffalo to Indiana streets; Lake Street from Main to Center streets; Buffalo Street from Fort Wayne to Market streets; and Indiana Street from Fort Wayne to Market streets.
Brenda Barton Walsh
Brenda Barton Walsh, 84, of Leesburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She was a beloved art teacher at Allisonville Elementary School in Indianapolis for over 25 years. In her youth, Brenda was an award-winning swimmer for the Indianapolis Athletic Club and the Amateur Athletic Union. A celebration of life...
Hannah Rogers
Hannah Rogers, 36, Pierceton, died from injuries suffered in a car accident on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
WLFD, WWFT Respond To Chimney Fire
WINONA LAKE — Two fire departments responded to a fire that began in a chimney in a Winona Lake home. Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire at 1705 Chestnut St., at 4:48 p.m. Friday, later calling Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory for an assist. Winona Lake Assistant...
Sandra ‘Sandy’ L. Carnes
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes, 82, of Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Service arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Main Street Warsaw Awards A Facade Grant To The Lab
The Lab, 120 E. Center St., suite A, Warsaw, was awarded a $2,500 Main Street Warsaw facade grant at a presentation Friday. Main Street Warsaw administers a facade grant program that is funded by the city of Warsaw. Qualified applicants may obtain matching grant funds up to a maximum of $5,000 for facades, storefronts, awnings and signs, depending on the scope of the work.
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, 91, Warsaw, died at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. She was born March 30, 1931, in Huntington, to Mary Edith Quinn and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, she married Robert Daniel Fisher in New Albany; he died Dec. 12, 2009.
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
Ziebarth Helps Wawasee Top Plymouth, Stop NLC Skid
SYRACUSE — Junior Collin Ziebarth scored 20 of his season-high 26 points in the second half to help Wawasee top Plymouth 55-40 Friday, Jan. 20 in Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball at the Hardwood Teepee. The Warriors (5-9, 1-3) beat the Pilgrims (5-9, 1-3) and snapped a 13-game NLC...
WPD Receives 2 Grants For Rescue Dive Equipment
Two grants awarded to the Warsaw Police Department will be used to help streamline rescue dive equipment between three departments. Police Chief Scott Whitaker reminded the Board of Public Works and Safety on Friday that on Oct. 21 the WPD requested permission from the board to apply for two grants, one from the K21 Health Foundation and the other from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.
New JCAP Coordinator Hired
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced Friday the hiring of Casey Trombley as the Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) coordinator. Trombley replaces Courtney Jenkins in the position. Trombley graduated from Warsaw Community High School and continued her education by earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University. She...
Public Occurrences 1.21.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:54 p.m. Thursday - Christina Nicole Bartley, 36, of 104 S. Church St., Claypool, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle. Bond: $5,250. • 5:09 p.m. Thursday - Timothy A....
Lancers Ride Strong Second Half For Season Sweep Of Bethel
WINONA LAKE - Grace’s men’s basketball team wrapped up one of the quickest season sweeps in the storied rivalry with Bethel on Wednesday. The Lancers rattled off 53 points in the second half, rolling away to an 86-73 victory over the Pilots. Grace’s win comes just seven days after beating Bethel last week on Wednesday on the road by three points.
County Parks Board Continues Work On Master Plan
Continuing their work on the five-year master plan Thursday, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board heard nearly 500 people responded to the public input survey and they worked on the priority action program in small groups. Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) Senior Community Development Planner Donny Ritsema told...
Warsaw Falls To Homestead On The Road
The Lady Tigers had their modest three-game win streak snapped in a 62-54 loss at Homestead Wednesday. Warsaw built a 9 point lead in the second quarter thanks to So. F Brooke Winchester, who scored 9 points in the first quarter and 12 in the first half. But a late...
Humane Society of Elkhart County in urgent need of pet food donations
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County needs your help!. They are currently accepting any-brand bags of dry cat and dog food. HSEC says they are seeing an extreme increase in community assistance with pets. Having a steady supply of pet food is important as it helps reduce the number of animals being surrendered.
Kosciusko REMC To Hold Kate’s Kart Book Drive For Hospitalized Children
Kosciusko REMC (KREMC) will be holding a book drive the week of Jan. 23-27 to collect book donations for Kate’s Kart. As a local not-for-profit, Kate’s Kart provides books for hospitalized children at 21 Northeast Indiana hospitals. Anyone in the community, whether a KREMC member or not, can donate brand-new books to help fill the book cart at the KREMC facility.
‘Cherry Creek’ development project could bring up to 1400 homes to Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The foundation is being laid for a plan that could bring up to 1400 new homes to Goshen. The project is being called “truly unique” by developers, and it’s being built right across from Prairie View Elementary!. The development, dubbed “Cherry Creek,” will...
Gould Reaches 1,000 Points In Tigers’ Win Over Concord
It was a night of many celebrations for the Warsaw faithful Friday night, as those in attendance not only got to see the Tigers snap a short two-game skid against the Concord Minutemen with a 52-35 victory, but were also witness to senior captain Jaxson Gould reaching the 1,000-point milestone for his career.
