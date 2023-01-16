ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Penn Highlands offering generous sign-on bonuses

By Tristan Klinefelter
 4 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering generous sign-on bonuses to help recruit new talent for high-demand medical positions.

Registered Nurses, LPNs, Certified Nursing Assistants, Medical Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Patient Care Technicians, and Phlebotomists can earn up to $15,000 in bonuses.

The sign-on bonus will be paid in two parts six months and one year as long as the new hire remains on the payroll at the originally committed FTE level.

The positions available and bonuses vary at each of the eight Penn Highlands Healthcare hospitals which include:

  • Penn Highlands Brookville
  • Penn Highlands Clearfield
  • Penn Highlands Connellsville
  • Penn Highlands DuBois
  • Penn Highlands Elk
  • Penn Highlands Huntingdon
  • Penn Highlands Mon Valley
  • Penn Highlands Tyrone.

To explore career opportunities, visit www.phhealthcare.org/careers .

Mr.un•a•pol•o•get•ic
4d ago

Sounds about right. Can’t pay your current employees better or give them bonuses but you can payout to the new people. The level of care here ( if you call it care) is a big problem and not sure why that hasn’t been addressed yet. You were supposed to be a trauma center but can’t get that certification because you su*k. Can’t get any good doctors to come or stay because they know what they have to deal with and the lack of medical care and staff you have. Kick rocks and we’ll just start hiring a witch doctor to care for us.

