Cares Krewe pays for Shreveport grocery shoppers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Cares Krewe is back surprising local shoppers at the grocery aisles. The Cares Krewe headed to the Brookshires on North Market Street in Shreveport with the goal of surprising a few shoppers by paying for their grocery haul. We had a chance to meet...
Tourist Bureau excited about positive changes in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s out with the old and on with the new at the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, where a brand new look and master plan will be presented to the public later this quarter. The two cities will soon say goodbye to “Louisiana’s Other...
Willis-Knighton dedicates room to COVID patient that passed away
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis-Knighton Medical Center is honoring a patient who touched their hearts while battling Covid. On Wednesday, Willis- Knighton staff dedicated a Critical Care room to Terry Roberson, who died in 2021. Roberson spent 99 days in the Covid ICU and later in the Critical Care...
Driver of 18-wheeler accused of hitting, killing 3 Southern band members arrested
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The driver of the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three Southern University Human Jukebox band members in December was arrested on three counts of negligent homicide. Jail records show Clyde Gay, 63, of Coushatta was booked on Jan. 12 and his bond was set...
Autism sensory room opens at Donnie Bickham Middle School
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday, a Caddo Parish school celebrated helping children with autism overcome unique challenges. Inside the home of the Patriots at Donnie Bickham Middle School is a special classroom that has been transformed into a sensory experience. With glowing lights, changing colors, and activities to distract and ultimately put kids back on track. It’s called an autism sensory room. It’s filled with unique features called sensory guides created especially for those with autism.
Shreveport police searching for missing teenage girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Friday, the Shreveport Police Department requested the public to help locate a teenager missing since last week. Bernecia Johnson, 15, was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 11. She was last seen getting into a light grey Ford Focus at 2800 Jonathan Ln. Officials say she ran away from home.
Natchitoches deputies locate stolen fire truck
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday evening, officials say a brazen burglar took a fire truck from a Powhatan fire station. Two hours after reaching out to the public for help on Thursday the truck was found. “Hundreds of you shared our story including media outlets. Within 2...
One person injured in Highland shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
Elderly man missing, Shreveport police asking for public assistance
On Thursday morning the Shreveport Police Department released a statement asking the community to help find a missing elderly man. Elderly man missing, Shreveport police asking for …. On Thursday morning the Shreveport Police Department released a statement asking the community to help find a missing elderly man. Texas bill...
Bossier City looks to improve traffic with new signal
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials in Bossier City are looking to improve traffic flow near two schools by installing a new traffic light on Monday. Crews have already completed building the signal pole foundations, mast arms and signal heads at the Innovation Dr. and Swan Lake Rd. intersection. The location sits between WT Lewis Elementary School and the Bossier Parish School for Technology & Innovative Learning.
Blue Line Solutions Presentation to Bossier city council
BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier lawmakers are presented with a school safety pitch.The company, Blue Line Solutions met with Bossier City Council members today. Blue Line Solutions Presentation to Bossier city …. BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier lawmakers are presented with a school safety pitch.The company, Blue...
Bossier Parish Police Jury leaders selected for 2023
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Police Jury went to social media to announce their new Presidents and Vice Presidents for each district. During the first meeting of the new year on Wednesday District 8 representative Doug Rimmer was selected as the president while he was in his third term but has also served as President before. The jury also selected Philli District 3 Phillip Rodgers to serve as the vice president.
Tornado watch until 4 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will arrive today and trigger storms that may become severe by mid to late morning. The storms will continue through the early afternoon with the threat of severe weather ending prior to sunset. Damaging wind gusts and a few brief tornadoes are possible.
Abandoned Marshall steel plant destroyed in fire
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. Just after 9:00 p.m., crews were called to the old Smith’s Steel plant near Hazelwood and Travis St. When Battalion Chief Jeans arrived, he found the building engulfed in flames with heavy black smoke.
MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago.
Shreveport man pleads guilty to weapon, drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday, a Shreveport man pleaded guilty to carrying various hard drugs and illegally possessing a gun. The court sentenced Demarco Deon Hill to 15 years in prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence after his guilty plea. Police arrested Hill on Dec. 15,...
