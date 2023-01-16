BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Police Jury went to social media to announce their new Presidents and Vice Presidents for each district. During the first meeting of the new year on Wednesday District 8 representative Doug Rimmer was selected as the president while he was in his third term but has also served as President before. The jury also selected Philli District 3 Phillip Rodgers to serve as the vice president.

