Arthur Johnson
4d ago
Why ? What else can they sicken Us with ? one things for sure ,You cannot trust what they say if their lips are moving!
Angela B.
4d ago
They are trying to end us all in any way they can.
Pa. DEP sets PFAS limits for drinking water
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection set new caps on two types of PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” in drinking water. Hundreds of chemicals fall under the umbrella of PFAS. The slippery molecules in PFAS are used in non-stick pans, stain-resistant clothes and cosmetics, among many other consumer items.
Pa. ‘tripledemic’ watch: hospitals holding up, but COVID-19 deaths rising
Flu cases have dropped again in Pennsylvania, continuing a weeks-long decline that’s the mirror opposite of the alarming spike that began weeks earlier than normal. But it’s not all rosy in Pennsylvania: COVID-19 deaths rose 65% in a week to the highest level in months, although still well below the deadliest stretches of the pandemic in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania health officials concerned about falling vaccination rates in kids
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Childhood vaccination rates across the country and the Commonwealth have declined from pre-COVID levels, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. “Rubella and measles specifically are very contagious, so the less people that get vaccinated the more likely we’re gonna see these types of viruses...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 19: Cases, hospitalizations down again
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2023, there were 10,902 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Tuesday, Jan. 17. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total number of […]
Homes in these Pa. cities are among the fastest selling in the U.S.
The U.S. housing market has cooled but it remains a seller’s market. That’s especially true in some places where housing inventory continues to move fast, and there are several Pennsylvania cities where that’s happening. Stacker recent used data from Redfin to compile a list of metros where...
Governor Shapiro announces ethics rules, training for employees
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says approximately 3,500 Commonwealth employees will be required to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. Shapiro also announced an executive order regarding the solicitation or acceptance of gifts for executive branch employees. The rule includes “a total prohibition...
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
FirstEnergy Pennsylvania encourages customers to seek bill assistance
(WTAJ) — First Energy Pennsylvania is encouraging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs. Customers that use Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power that are having difficulty making ends meet can contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
PA Turkey Population Falling
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Thanksgiving is months away, but Pennsylvanians here and across the state currently are talkin’ turkey – that is, discussing the decline in the wild turkey population and how to reverse the trend.
Debra Todd sworn in as Pennsylvania’s Chief Justice
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — History was made on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Pittsburgh as the daughter of a steelworker became Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, ending three centuries of men holding the position. When Debra Todd raised her hand, another gender barrier fell in Pennsylvania. “In...
Pennsylvania launches new website for state jobs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While announcing and signing an executive order removing the requirement of having a four-year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the launch of a new Pennsylvania employment website. “My administration is going to be focused on creating opportunities...
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
New UPMC policy causing concern for patients, pharmacies
PITTSBURGH — A new UPMC policy is causing concern for a lot of patients and pharmacies. UPMC, along with its pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, sent a letter to patients in UPMC’s essential pharmacy network notifying them that they had to change pharmacies at the beginning of 2023.
There’s a nursing shortage, but the PA licensing board is keeping applicants waiting | PennLive letters
Have you ever had a medical emergency? A friend or family member collapsed?. Nurses, doctors, and nurse practitioners are the life-saving link between saving a life and a tragic death. Pennsylvania has a critical shortage of nurses, nurse practitioners, and doctors. There have been many people who have stepped up and graduated to fill some of the gaps.
DEP limits 'forever chemicals' in water in first-of-its-kind regulation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is adopting new regulations to make our drinking water safer. The state is setting contamination limits on two forms of "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. “Since Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order in 2018, DEP has been committed to protecting Pennsylvanians from the adverse...
Pennsylvania state government is hiring. Here are 5 of the highest paying jobs open now
One position starts at a salary of more than $214,000.
PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year
>PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year. (Harrisburg, PA) - State officials say the unemployment compensation tax in Pennsylvania may take a big jump this year for many employers. The surcharge -- which is tacked onto a company's base tax rate -- jumped to 9.2%t, up from5.4% last year. The hike is potentially creating a bigger tax burden for some employers and some small business organizations are already protesting the idea. Critics say the increase could have been avoided if state lawmakers and the Wolf administration had used more federal Covid-19 relief money to shore up unemployment funds.
Philly, Pgh. among U.S. cities with lowest real minimum wage | Thursday Morning Coffee
Rising prices, inflation wiped out Pa.'s $7.25/hr wage, according to a new report. The post Philly, Pgh. among U.S. cities with lowest real minimum wage | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
Rural Pennsylvanians say high living costs are their biggest issue
The high cost of living is the biggest problem for rural voters, according to a new national survey commissioned by Save the Children Action Network. Rural voters said the biggest problems were gas prices, general inflation and food prices. Three-quarters said they were changing how or what food they buy.
