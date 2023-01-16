Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Sixth arrest made in Seaford dog fighting bust
SEAFORD, Del. – A sixth person has been arrested in connection to a recent dog fighting bust in Seaford. Officials say 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel hs been charged with two counts of owning, possessing, keeping, or using an animal for the purpose of fighting, one count of being present at an animal fight, and two counts of cruelty or neglect to animals. Jacobs is currently being held without bail for a violation of probation related to this arrest, but not as a result of the charges themselves, for which he was reportedly released on his own recognizance.
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for robbery following trespassing investigation
DOVER, Del. – A trespassing complaint led to multiple charges for a Dover man Wednesday evening. Just after 5 p.m., Dover Police were called to a residence in the unit block of Lamplighter Lane for a report of people trespassing in the residence. Officers responded and made contact with 22-year-old Chaz Johnson inside of the residence, who was found to be in possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check revealed that Johnson was wanted by Milford Police for an October 2022 robbery.
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to arrest of Salisbury man
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars following a recent drug investigation. The investigation began last month when the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team was contacted by the Homeland Security Investigations Eastern Shore Office regarding an international package that was found to contain 4,000 Zolpidem pills, which is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. The package was being sent to an address in Salisbury.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted in 2022 robbery at Pizza City
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and assault. On Wednesday, a two-day trial wrapped up with Kendal Smiley being convicted of armed robbery, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of firearm use in a violent crime, and other related charges. The...
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Smyrna man
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Smyrna man. We’re told 33-year-old James Wheeler has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, burglary, and assault charges stemming from an incident that happened Wednesday evening in Magnolia. Wheeler is approximately 5’8″, approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has teardrop tattoos next to his right eye and script tattoos on his right arm. Police say his current whereabouts are unknown but he frequents the Magnolia and Camden areas.
firststateupdate.com
14-Year-Old Charged In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old black male, from Dover, following a shooting incident that occurred Monday afternoon according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Monday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m., when Dover Police took the report of a shooting in the unit...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced for distributing fentanyl
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for fentanyl distribution. 34-year-old Darnell Jenkins was convicted in September 2022 of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Maryland State Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office regarding Jenkins selling narcotics in Wicomico County. Two law enforcement officers posed in an undercover capacity and were able to purchase bundles containing wax folds of fentanyl from Jenkins on three occasions. Officers say they initially believed the drugs being sold by Jenkins were heroin, but lab testing showed that the substances were fentanyl. Police say during the latter two incidents, Jenkins sent another person to deliver the fentanyl to the undercover officers on his behalf. The person was allegedly suffering under the throes of drug addiction and was coaxed into delivering the fentanyl packages for Jenkins with the promise of receiving additional drugs for his personal use.
WMDT.com
Four adults, two juveniles arrested following drug investigation
DOVER, Del. – A total of six people, including two juveniles, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told detectives had been conducting a drug investigation on an apartment in the 200 block of West Reed Street. Members of law enforcement responded to the apartment early Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant. Before executing the warrant, officers observed a subject, identified as 38-year-old Roderick Dixon, conducting drug transactions in the area and making contact with a second subject in a vehicle, identified as 40-year-old Janita Sullivan. Both were taken into custody.
WMDT.com
Milford Police names Officer of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – Congratulations to officer Jonathan Ricketts for being named Milford Police Officer of the Year. Officer Ricketts serves in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
delawarepublic.org
Office of Animal Welfare makes sixth arrest in connection with Sussex County dog fighting ring
WMDT.com
Lewes man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day shooting incident
BEAR, Del. – A Lewes man is behind bars following a shooting that took place earlier this month in Bear. We’re told at around 2:45 p.m. on January 1st, troopers responded to Christiana Hospital for a 45-year-old male victim who drove himself to the Emergency Room after being shot in the upper extremity at the Express Food Mart located at 703 Pulaski Highway. It was learned through investigation that a suspect carrying a handgun approached the victim while he was inside his vehicle and fired one round, subsequently hitting him.
WMDT.com
Frankford man arrested on gun charges following medical event
FRANKFORD, Del. – A Frankford man is behind bars on gun charges after police responded to a medical event last week. At around 7 p.m. on January 9th, troopers responded to a residence in the 35000 block of Ash Lane after EMS on scene requested their presence. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that EMS workers had placed 21-year-old Jair Fernandez-Hernandez in an ambulance after he reported that he was not feeling well. EMS personnel then reportedly discovered that Fernandez-Hernandez had a handgun in his pocket.
WMDT.com
Wanted Dover man arrested
DOVER, Del. – A wanted Dover man is behind bars following a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., a search warrant was executed on an apartment at 405 Country Drive that was associated with a man wanted for domestic related charges, identified as 22-year-old Jahheam Taylor. The search led to the recovery of 1,144.5 grams of marijuana, drug packaging material, $3,001, and ammunition.
WMDT.com
Three juveniles charged with robbery, assault in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and assault following an incident last week. The incident happened on January 11th, when the victim was approached by three juveniles in the 700 block of Race Street. The victim reported that the juveniles took their cell phone and coerced the victim to follow them in an attempt to get the phone access ID. It was reported that when they arrived around Washington Street, the victim was assaulted by being hit multiple times by one of the juveniles. The other two juveniles allegedly pushed the victim to continue to the area of the Meadow Street Park, where the victim reported that they were held against their will and assaulted more while the juveniles stole more property from them. The victim then reported that they were pushed to the ground and had their shoes stolen.
WMDT.com
Several arrested in Somerset Co. drug investigation
SOMERSET CO., Md. – Numerous suspects have been arrested following a drug distribution investigation in Somerset County. We’re told the Somerset County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by numerous local agencies in conducting a Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network Initiative targeting organized controlled dangerous substance distribution taking place in Somerset County. Officials identified several open-air drug markets frequented by specific distributors on nearly a daily basis. Members of SCNTF utilized concerned citizen complaints, intelligence provided by local law enforcement, confidential informant information, and surveillance to confirm the individuals and CDS activity.
WMDT.com
OCPD asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation. We’re told the incident took place at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, in the area of Wicomico Street. The photos above are of the same suspect, described as a male between 18 and 22 years old, with dark medium length hair. He was wearing a dark sweatshirt with white strong, dark pants, and white shoes, and was wearing an orange cross body bag while carrying a blue reusable grocery bag and other plastic grocery bags. The suspect was also reportedly driving a blue scooter.
WBOC
Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge
Man indicted in shooting death of N.J. driver who crashed into house
A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County man accused of shooting another man in a vehicle he was allegedly following. Miguel A. Barea, 26, is accused of shooting George Gonzalez, 27, of Vineland as the victim drove shortly before midnight on July 30. The victim’s girlfriend told investigators she...
WMDT.com
Lewdness investigation leads to arrest on weapons charges in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a man on multiple charges following a lewdness investigation. Just before 11 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a man, identified as 40-year-old Quentin Parker, urinating outside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Magic Seven. The officer made contact with Parker, at which time Parker got back into his vehicle. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, leading to a search that revealed a loaded 9mm handgun and 24.6 grams of marijuana.
WMDT.com
Two Pocomoke City Police Officers honored
POCOMOKE, Md. – Congrats to Pocomoke City Police officer Rhodes and his K-9 Joker for being named Pocomoke City Police Supervisor of the Year. Another congratulations goes to Officer Laverty on being named Pocomoke City Police Officer of the Year. We want to hear your good news, just email...
