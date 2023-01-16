ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

WSAW

Wausau Multicultural Community Center celebrates central Wis. community for 1 year of refugee resettlement efforts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a year of building a resettlement agency and setting up new lives for 160 people seeking refuge, the Multicultural Community Center - Wausau is celebrating those lives and the community that has supported those efforts. In addition, the president and CEO of MCC’s parent agency, the Ethiopian Community Development Council, is joining in the celebration as the organization celebrates its 40th year in operation.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

City of Marshfield Implementing New Salting Practices

The salt we apply to roads and sidewalks ends up in our freshwater. Salt prematurely ages roads and bridges and degrades freshwater lakes and streams. Salt can be an effective deicer, but more isn’t always better. The Street Division staff attended the Salt Wise salt reduction training program in 2022 and is working this winter to implement the following innovative salting practices: calibrating equipment, operator training, and the incorporation of salt brine to reduce the over-application of salt.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Old Wausau Iron Works property may become a motor pool division

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The old Wausau Iron Works building may be getting a new purpose. City officials are looking to turn the property into the city’s new Motor Pool Division. The space would provide more parking for city vehicles. City officials said Wausau’s current Motor Vehicle Division and...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Blood donations continue to be ongoing issue for hospitals

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the Community Blood Center, one in seven patients entering a hospital requires blood to be available. Blood cannot be synthetically made, making donations from volunteers the only way to provide blood to those in need. The demand is great as someone in America...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

New snow bodes well for Wisconsin winter sports

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The ice storm earlier this year blocked ski and snowmobile trails with large amounts of debris not seen in a long time. “Up until a couple of weeks ago we were still brushing our trails there to get them cleared out,” said Trailmates Snowmobile Club Board Member Allan Zahrt.
WAUSAU, WI
stevenspoint.news

Mitchell spent at least two decades here

Mathias Mitchell spent at least two decades in the Stevens Point area. He lived in the downtown area of Stevens Point on Main Street when the 1850 U.S. Census was taken Sept. 14, 1850, and moved to the town of Plover before the 1860 Census was taken July 27, 1860.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

WSAW GM to retire after decades in broadcasting

The general manager and vice-president of WSAW-TV in Wausau will retire in March, after nearly 45 years in broadcasting, according to the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s association. Al Lancaster served in the role for nearly 23 years. Before that he was a station manager at WLAX-TV-WEUX-TV in La Crosse and general...
WAUSAU, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports: January 6-17, 2023

Officers responded to a physical disturbance where a 45-year-old Marshfield male was assaulting a driver from Marshfield Public Transit. Officers arrived on scene and the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Wood County Jail. The suspect additionally had 2 active felony warrants. Charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Thursday delivers Valley action in wrestling and hockey

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite the wintry weather early in the day Thursday, the evening still was chock-full of Valley sports action, including hockey and wrestling. First, in hockey, the Wausau West boys avenged an overtime loss in their last game against Chippewa Falls by blanking Marshfield 7-0. The Warriors earned a season sweep of the Tigers, topping Marshfield for the second time this season.
WAUSAU, WI
939thegame.com

Wausau Police Seek Tips Regarding Menards Rebate Check Theft

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for information regarding a suspect connected with the theft of Menard’s rebate checks. Officers say a rebate of $494 was stolen from a Wausau mailbox last fall, and later cashed in at the store in Rhinelander. On Thursday...
WAUSAU, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties

A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

