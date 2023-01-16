Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Wausau Clubhouse manager launches new organization for struggling adults
The former manager of the now closed Community Corner Clubhouse has launched a formal effort to set up a similar place and asked the community in Marathon County to support the endeavor. The Clubhouse helped adults with persistent mental illness and those struggling with alcohol and other drug abuse challenges....
WSAW
Wausau Multicultural Community Center celebrates central Wis. community for 1 year of refugee resettlement efforts
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a year of building a resettlement agency and setting up new lives for 160 people seeking refuge, the Multicultural Community Center - Wausau is celebrating those lives and the community that has supported those efforts. In addition, the president and CEO of MCC’s parent agency, the Ethiopian Community Development Council, is joining in the celebration as the organization celebrates its 40th year in operation.
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Implementing New Salting Practices
The salt we apply to roads and sidewalks ends up in our freshwater. Salt prematurely ages roads and bridges and degrades freshwater lakes and streams. Salt can be an effective deicer, but more isn’t always better. The Street Division staff attended the Salt Wise salt reduction training program in 2022 and is working this winter to implement the following innovative salting practices: calibrating equipment, operator training, and the incorporation of salt brine to reduce the over-application of salt.
WSAW
2023 Wisconsin Pond Hockey Classic returning to Sunnyvale Park in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Pond Hockey Classic is almost here. Friday will officially begin the 12th year of the hockey tournament and event organizers are preparing for the event while teams are getting ready to compete. “It goes back to the roots hockey and how it all started...
WSAW
Old Wausau Iron Works property may become a motor pool division
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The old Wausau Iron Works building may be getting a new purpose. City officials are looking to turn the property into the city’s new Motor Pool Division. The space would provide more parking for city vehicles. City officials said Wausau’s current Motor Vehicle Division and...
WSAW
Man convicted of killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008 to be sentenced Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man was convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning. In October, David Kahl pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed.
WSAW
Blood donations continue to be ongoing issue for hospitals
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the Community Blood Center, one in seven patients entering a hospital requires blood to be available. Blood cannot be synthetically made, making donations from volunteers the only way to provide blood to those in need. The demand is great as someone in America...
WSAW
New snow bodes well for Wisconsin winter sports
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The ice storm earlier this year blocked ski and snowmobile trails with large amounts of debris not seen in a long time. “Up until a couple of weeks ago we were still brushing our trails there to get them cleared out,” said Trailmates Snowmobile Club Board Member Allan Zahrt.
stevenspoint.news
Mitchell spent at least two decades here
Mathias Mitchell spent at least two decades in the Stevens Point area. He lived in the downtown area of Stevens Point on Main Street when the 1850 U.S. Census was taken Sept. 14, 1850, and moved to the town of Plover before the 1860 Census was taken July 27, 1860.
WSAW
Arctic Run Model Railroad Show and Sale to be held this weekend in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center in Stevens Point will be transformed this weekend for the annual Arctic Run Model Train Show and Sale. For 25 years, the Central Wisconsin Model Railroaders have hosted the event to give families up and the public a chance to see the impressive displays.
WSAW GM to retire after decades in broadcasting
The general manager and vice-president of WSAW-TV in Wausau will retire in March, after nearly 45 years in broadcasting, according to the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s association. Al Lancaster served in the role for nearly 23 years. Before that he was a station manager at WLAX-TV-WEUX-TV in La Crosse and general...
WSAW
Friday features a dose of top Marawood girls teams and wins for Wausau West, Marshfield boys
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The school week culminated with a frantic Friday night of basketball across the area, including Marawood girls action, another conference win for Marshfield and Wausau West delivering a non-con win. First, in Stratford, the Phillips girls continued their stellar season by picking up a 63-45 win...
wrcitytimes.com
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: January 6-17, 2023
Officers responded to a physical disturbance where a 45-year-old Marshfield male was assaulting a driver from Marshfield Public Transit. Officers arrived on scene and the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Wood County Jail. The suspect additionally had 2 active felony warrants. Charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
WSAW
Thursday delivers Valley action in wrestling and hockey
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite the wintry weather early in the day Thursday, the evening still was chock-full of Valley sports action, including hockey and wrestling. First, in hockey, the Wausau West boys avenged an overtime loss in their last game against Chippewa Falls by blanking Marshfield 7-0. The Warriors earned a season sweep of the Tigers, topping Marshfield for the second time this season.
Antigo firefighter accused of inappropriately touching cadets in program he spearheaded
An Antigo firefighter who created a department cadet initiative is now accused of inappropriately touching two minors he worked with in the program. John Krueger, 46, is now on unpaid leave from the Antigo Fire Department, where he is also a paramedic. He was arrested Jan. 12 and was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.
939thegame.com
Wausau Police Seek Tips Regarding Menards Rebate Check Theft
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for information regarding a suspect connected with the theft of Menard’s rebate checks. Officers say a rebate of $494 was stolen from a Wausau mailbox last fall, and later cashed in at the store in Rhinelander. On Thursday...
WSAW
Wausau Conservatory of Music presents 2nd annual Rock Infused Orchestra concert.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The second-annual “Rock Infused Orchestra” presented by the Wausau Conservatory of Music brings over 220 string orchestra students in grades 6-12 from the Wausau area together for a day of learning through rock music. After a day of rehearsals and sectional classes, the RIO...
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
Body found in Monroe Co. believed to be that of missing woman
MONROE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is opening a death investigation after a body was found Wednesday morning in the Township of La Grange. According to authorities, deputies found the body of a woman shortly after 10 a.m. in a rural area of the county. They found the body while searching for Felicia J. Wanna, who...
Comments / 0